US Law Allows Low H-1B Wages; Just Look At Apple (networkworld.com) 58

Posted by msmash from the getting-to-the-bottom-of-things dept.
An anonymous reader writes: If you work at Apple's One Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino as a computer programmer on an H-1B visa, you can can be paid as little as $52,229. That's peanuts in Silicon Valley. Average wages for a programmer in Santa Clara County are more than $93,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the U.S. government will approve visa applications for Silicon Valley programmers at $52,229 -- and, in fact, did so for hundreds of potential visa holders at Apple alone. To be clear, this doesn't mean there are hundreds of programmers at Apple working for that paltry sum. Apple submitted a form to the U.S. saying it was planning on hiring 150 computer programmers beginning June 14 at this wage. But it's not doing that. Instead, this is a paperwork exercise by immigration attorneys to give an employer -- in this case, Apple -- maximum latitude with the H-1B laws. The forms-submittal process doesn't always reflect actual hiring goals or wage levels. Apple didn't want to comment for the story, but it did confirm some things. It says it hires on the basis on qualifications and that all employees -- visa holders and U.S. workers alike -- are paid equitably and it conducts internal studies to back this up. There are bonuses on top of base pay. Apple may not be paying low wages to H-1B workers, but it can pay low wages to visa workers if it wanted. This fact is at the heart of the H-1B battle.

  • Explanation (Score:4, Funny)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @02:01PM (#54427927) Homepage Journal
    Apple's next generation replacement for macOS, tvOS, and iOS will be written in PHP.
  • I made ~$55K last year with an extra month of pay as a Christmas bonus in IT Support. I'm not surprised. Fortune 500 companies don't want to pay top dollar for talent anymore.

    • The problem with these Laws is Location and cost of living is different across the country.
      55K in a rural area. Is enough for a modest home, and a acre or two of land. Where you income can take care of a family of 4.
      Or if you move to a different location, 55k you will be at poverty.

  • Sounds like indentured servitude (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @02:14PM (#54428005) Homepage Journal

    Government benefits from importing cheap labor. Rich landowners (now corporations) benefit from cheap labor. History is replete with rich people trying to get richer by importing slaves and/or indentured servants.

    It never works out well for society in the long run, but in the long run you're dead anyways, so might as well make some more money and bribe some more gov't officials while you're here, right?

    Doesn't matter which political party is in power, doesn't matter whether a politician is a leftist or a rightist, they ALWAYS import more cheap labor... because they want to benefit the rich (and by extension, themselves). Trump ran a campaign saying he will put a stop to this, and now that he's in power he's already he's backpedaling. He's just turning into Clinton Lite. I'll bet you large sums that if Bernie was elected, right about now he will be finding excuses to import more cheap labor too.

    • How many people in the US are staying at jobs they hate because they're terrified of losing health care coverage? ACA lessened that, so no wonder Republicans are desperate to scrap it. Can't have the plebes thinking they can just quit on bad employers, can we?

      • I worked with a lady at a Fast Food restaurant when I was a kid who only stayed because her husband's Meds were paid by her health insurance. The owner caught wind and started working her 60+ hours a week on Salary. So yeah, our health care system gets abused for exactly that purpose.

        • Yep, and I bet that owner justified it all in his head that she was getting more "value" out of the insurance so it's still cheaper for her to work 20 more hours a week than to pay for the meds out of pocket at another job. So he's actually doing her a favor!

    • Indentured servitude isn't far off. When someone's status in the US is H1, first off they aren't considered a resident of the country. So while they can do something like get a driver's license, they have a lot of problems trying to get loans or credit cards, housing, or even go to school. They have no bargaining power with their employer, they don't have any leverage to ask for a raise or any other benefits because if the employer fires them then they have to leave the country now. My wife doesn't work

    • Consumers pay wages, as the revenue pays your wage.

      Trade tends to improve wealth. I've done the analysis for eliminating Chinese imports of pants and it's pretty hard to not net-loose American jobs unless you pay about minimum wage; that's not the problem, though. The loss or gain of unemployment statistic will buff itself out with labor force growth in a few short years (like 1-3). In all cases, however, you end up with more than doubling the cost of pants--meaning consumers are able to buy less stuf

      • The American consumer buys more of everything than they really need. Unless they are all out there buying pants and completely wearing them out before they buy new pants, there is lots of room for them to simply pay more for the pants and use them longer. This goes for most products. The problem is that Americans can't get over buying the next new shiny/trendy thing. Again, not the end of the world if they are forced to by way of higher prices.

        • Good point.

          Lincoln was a Republican but not exactly a free trade idealog. He would do things contrary to subscribed political ideologies if he felt it would better serve the interest of the people.

          "If I give my wife twenty Dollars, to buy a cloak and she brings one made in free-trade England, we have the cloak but England has the twenty dollars; while if she buys a cloak made in the protected United Slates, we have the cloak and the twenty dollars."

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by imgod2u ( 812837 )

          Your value system of "they should just buy less" isn't universal. You may think it's a good idea to reduce global economic activity (i.e. buy less stuff) but others, especially those working in any market remotely associated with clothing (retail, marketing, shipping, textiles) who want jobs obviously want consumers to buy more.

          It's what I tell my mom every time she complains about how much tech gadgets Americans buy (old Chinese lady). Global economics doesn't hit home until I tell her "I wouldn't have a j

    • Actually it isn't that simple. Price competition exists in every market. That includes the labor market. There are many highly intelligent people all over the world who would happily work for far less than $93000. It really is an insane amount of money for a relatively easy (from an intellectual pov) job. American workers who make that much really are in a union like situation where for whatever reason the price of their labor is being kept artificially high. Obviously some (the ones with jobs) American pro

  • The cost of living in the bay area is demonstrably bananas ( that's the technical term ). By offering depressed wages, they're simply trying to do their part to make the bay area more affordable to the common man. :D

  • Luckily, all this H-1B abuse will be a thing of the past, once Trump "drains the swamp".

    If only he could get all those press alligators off his back...

    #meetthenewboss

  • Yea, we already know this. It would be better to report that the H1B program is either dismantled at most or at least fix it to where things like this no longer happen.

  • L is more abused than H1-B (Score:5, Interesting)

    by magarity ( 164372 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @02:21PM (#54428063)

    L visas let the employer pay the foreign employee's home town wage for up to a year while in the US. When I lived in China for a couple of years I interviewed with the local IBM office about database consulting. They wanted to fly me to the US on an L visa while paying the local wage of about $1K USD which would be OK there in town but not in L.A. The hiring manager assured me on the 3rd level interview that they did it all the time and it was no problem. Then I mentioned that as a US citizen I couldn't be sent on any kind of visa and I couldn't work in the US for sub-minimum wage. He hung up and I couldn't get him to answer when I called back. Since they wanted to hire and send me immediately but an L visa requires a prior year of employment, minimum, they were obviously quite handy at lying on the paperwork. Think about this the next time big blue sends in a consultant from another country.

  • Hire wages aren't enough (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @02:22PM (#54428069)
    there's training. An H1-B comes from a country where the cost of living is a fraction of mine. You could triple those wages and they'd still be a good value for the money.

    The program needs to be shut down. It was created to solve a labor shortage that never existed. Companies just don't want to train. If you want to work in America you invest in America. If you don't like it you can leave. We've got plenty of everything anyone would want.

  • Raise the wage (Score:5, Insightful)

    by byteherder ( 722785 ) on Tuesday May 16, 2017 @02:30PM (#54428145)
    If companies would be required to pay at least $120,000 as one bill in the House requires, all the H1b problems go away.

    Tech companies don't want to do this.

    Why don't we just bring back slavery? It would be more honest.
    • but $120k isn't nearly enough. Training is expensive, and these people come pre-trained on the cheap thanks to the crazy low cost of living in their countries (supported by a massive underclass, no safety net and no environmental or employee protections).

      These are suppose to be the best and brightest the world has to offer. Either that or employees that are so desperately needed that training isn't an option. Start at $300k/yr and adjust for double inflation (so they can't cheat there too). That's about

  • h1b visas are transferrable. if your skills are worth $2k/y more than you're paid (roughly cost of transfer, if that) you can find a better paying job within a couple of weeks.

  • This is sensationalist bullshit. Apple is not hiring software engineers in the valley for anywhere close to $52k. Infosys, Tata, et al. import bargain basement engineers. Apple is bringing in the top talent, and those people have no problem finding another employer to sponsor their H-1B if they want to job hop.

    As a software engineer, I want H-1B engineers to come work at Apple in the valley. They start or strengthen companies here which then leads to more demand for engineers, and that's a huge plus to my m

  • If H-1B visas really are used to hire the best, brightest, and most rare talents - then a minimum wage of $150k/year should be no problem.

    This would solve the problem instantly.

    However, I suspect that instead of asking for larger H-1B visa caps, most H-1B visas would go unused.

  • "Apple didn't want to comment for the story, but it did confirm some things. It says it hires on the basis on qualifications and that all employees -- visa holders and U.S. workers alike -- are paid equitably and it conducts internal studies to back this up."

    Apple and SV in general are so full of it, if it were a meritocracy then they would not need H1B maggots.
    This is why Cisco, Apple, Microsoft look like they belong in a suburb of Mumbai.

