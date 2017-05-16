US Law Allows Low H-1B Wages; Just Look At Apple (networkworld.com) 58
An anonymous reader writes: If you work at Apple's One Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino as a computer programmer on an H-1B visa, you can can be paid as little as $52,229. That's peanuts in Silicon Valley. Average wages for a programmer in Santa Clara County are more than $93,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the U.S. government will approve visa applications for Silicon Valley programmers at $52,229 -- and, in fact, did so for hundreds of potential visa holders at Apple alone. To be clear, this doesn't mean there are hundreds of programmers at Apple working for that paltry sum. Apple submitted a form to the U.S. saying it was planning on hiring 150 computer programmers beginning June 14 at this wage. But it's not doing that. Instead, this is a paperwork exercise by immigration attorneys to give an employer -- in this case, Apple -- maximum latitude with the H-1B laws. The forms-submittal process doesn't always reflect actual hiring goals or wage levels. Apple didn't want to comment for the story, but it did confirm some things. It says it hires on the basis on qualifications and that all employees -- visa holders and U.S. workers alike -- are paid equitably and it conducts internal studies to back this up. There are bonuses on top of base pay. Apple may not be paying low wages to H-1B workers, but it can pay low wages to visa workers if it wanted. This fact is at the heart of the H-1B battle.
Explanation (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
In one continuous line.
They make less than I do... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with these Laws is Location and cost of living is different across the country.
55K in a rural area. Is enough for a modest home, and a acre or two of land. Where you income can take care of a family of 4.
Or if you move to a different location, 55k you will be at poverty.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you going to be able to retire?
That's what the side business is for. Once it's generating significant cash flow, I can pay myself a salary, contribute 100% pre-tax to a qualified retirement plan, and, with corporate matching, put in $54K per year. That's a lot more than you can do with a 401K ($18K per year) and IRA ($5K per year).
Re: (Score:2)
So that side hustle you have going on must involve reminding the kids to buckle their seat belts before the Super Himalaya starts moving. Nice...
Content creation. If I can sell it today, I can sell it for the next 30 yeas.
Re: (Score:2)
I make four times as much working for a Fortune 500,
Good for you!
[...] but I don't fix printers all day either.
Neither do I!
Face it, you are the IT equivalent of a janitor.
No, I'm a senior system admin with responsibility for 80K workstations. I create tickets for the local techs to work on.
[...] we don't mop the floors [...]
Neither do I!
Now go fix printer 2C-HPTreeDestroyer.
Call 1-800-IBM-HELP for assistance (you must be 21+ to call).
Sounds like indentured servitude (Score:5, Insightful)
Government benefits from importing cheap labor. Rich landowners (now corporations) benefit from cheap labor. History is replete with rich people trying to get richer by importing slaves and/or indentured servants.
It never works out well for society in the long run, but in the long run you're dead anyways, so might as well make some more money and bribe some more gov't officials while you're here, right?
Doesn't matter which political party is in power, doesn't matter whether a politician is a leftist or a rightist, they ALWAYS import more cheap labor... because they want to benefit the rich (and by extension, themselves). Trump ran a campaign saying he will put a stop to this, and now that he's in power he's already he's backpedaling. He's just turning into Clinton Lite. I'll bet you large sums that if Bernie was elected, right about now he will be finding excuses to import more cheap labor too.
Re: (Score:3)
That may be true, but what other choice was there?
On one hand, you had a politician who openly and proudly proclaimed she will import as much cheap labor as possible. And was well known for having gone from being dead broke to a net worth of $100 million, pretty much exclusively from political cronyism (no one really believes Wall street bankers gave her $500,000 per speech because she had a pleasant voice)
On the other hand, you had a guy who so far has not taken any political bribes, and who said he will p
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The classification thing is bullshit. The CIA works for the President. NOt the other way round. If the President wants to share some information with a foreign power because it will help the USA he can do it. Who decides what is best for USA? Not the CIA. Not CNN. The people do and they select a representative to do it for them. Its called the President. All this outrage is basically undemocratic.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
For wanting to get rid of politicians?
The only reason some of them are still alive is just that they ain't worth the jail time.
Healthcare in the US does that too. (Score:2)
How many people in the US are staying at jobs they hate because they're terrified of losing health care coverage? ACA lessened that, so no wonder Republicans are desperate to scrap it. Can't have the plebes thinking they can just quit on bad employers, can we?
True story (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, and I bet that owner justified it all in his head that she was getting more "value" out of the insurance so it's still cheaper for her to work 20 more hours a week than to pay for the meds out of pocket at another job. So he's actually doing her a favor!
Re: (Score:2)
Indentured servitude isn't far off. When someone's status in the US is H1, first off they aren't considered a resident of the country. So while they can do something like get a driver's license, they have a lot of problems trying to get loans or credit cards, housing, or even go to school. They have no bargaining power with their employer, they don't have any leverage to ask for a raise or any other benefits because if the employer fires them then they have to leave the country now. My wife doesn't work
Re: (Score:2)
Consumers pay wages, as the revenue pays your wage.
Trade tends to improve wealth. I've done the analysis for eliminating Chinese imports of pants and it's pretty hard to not net-loose American jobs unless you pay about minimum wage; that's not the problem, though. The loss or gain of unemployment statistic will buff itself out with labor force growth in a few short years (like 1-3). In all cases, however, you end up with more than doubling the cost of pants--meaning consumers are able to buy less stuf
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Good point.
Lincoln was a Republican but not exactly a free trade idealog. He would do things contrary to subscribed political ideologies if he felt it would better serve the interest of the people.
"If I give my wife twenty Dollars, to buy a cloak and she brings one made in free-trade England, we have the cloak but England has the twenty dollars; while if she buys a cloak made in the protected United Slates, we have the cloak and the twenty dollars."
Re: (Score:2)
Your value system of "they should just buy less" isn't universal. You may think it's a good idea to reduce global economic activity (i.e. buy less stuff) but others, especially those working in any market remotely associated with clothing (retail, marketing, shipping, textiles) who want jobs obviously want consumers to buy more.
It's what I tell my mom every time she complains about how much tech gadgets Americans buy (old Chinese lady). Global economics doesn't hit home until I tell her "I wouldn't have a j
Re: (Score:2)
Actually it isn't that simple. Price competition exists in every market. That includes the labor market. There are many highly intelligent people all over the world who would happily work for far less than $93000. It really is an insane amount of money for a relatively easy (from an intellectual pov) job. American workers who make that much really are in a union like situation where for whatever reason the price of their labor is being kept artificially high. Obviously some (the ones with jobs) American pro
A lesson in spinning (Score:2)
The cost of living in the bay area is demonstrably bananas ( that's the technical term ). By offering depressed wages, they're simply trying to do their part to make the bay area more affordable to the common man.
:D
Re: A lesson in spinning (Score:5, Insightful)
But there is a shortage of STEMs with 20+ years experience willing to work for 40k a year. It's absolutely impossible to find any.
Re: (Score:2)
The H1-bs just cram 5 people into a one bedroom apartment.
Not realistically. At best, three people (two in bedroom and one in living room). The days of 20 people sharing one room is long gone.
Draining the Swamp (Score:2)
Luckily, all this H-1B abuse will be a thing of the past, once Trump "drains the swamp".
If only he could get all those press alligators off his back...
#meetthenewboss
Re: (Score:2)
*YAWN* (Score:2)
Yea, we already know this. It would be better to report that the H1B program is either dismantled at most or at least fix it to where things like this no longer happen.
Re: (Score:2)
How about we just allow these H1B candidates to immigrate? Then they can be citizens and pay taxes on whatever salary they accept. They might even buy some foreclosed houses.
That is the most practical solution ending the problem of visa-based slavery, but I doubt the Americans will ever do it. They idolize Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their greater materialism, and wish to inculcate the same mistreatment of workers - especially "foreign" workers. That allows their politicians to wag the dog and blame the other for the systemic economic problems they fail to address.
L is more abused than H1-B (Score:5, Interesting)
L visas let the employer pay the foreign employee's home town wage for up to a year while in the US. When I lived in China for a couple of years I interviewed with the local IBM office about database consulting. They wanted to fly me to the US on an L visa while paying the local wage of about $1K USD which would be OK there in town but not in L.A. The hiring manager assured me on the 3rd level interview that they did it all the time and it was no problem. Then I mentioned that as a US citizen I couldn't be sent on any kind of visa and I couldn't work in the US for sub-minimum wage. He hung up and I couldn't get him to answer when I called back. Since they wanted to hire and send me immediately but an L visa requires a prior year of employment, minimum, they were obviously quite handy at lying on the paperwork. Think about this the next time big blue sends in a consultant from another country.
How do you survive? (Score:2)
Hire wages aren't enough (Score:3)
The program needs to be shut down. It was created to solve a labor shortage that never existed. Companies just don't want to train. If you want to work in America you invest in America. If you don't like it you can leave. We've got plenty of everything anyone would want.
Raise the wage (Score:5, Insightful)
Tech companies don't want to do this.
Why don't we just bring back slavery? It would be more honest.
I mentioned this elsewhere (Score:2)
These are suppose to be the best and brightest the world has to offer. Either that or employees that are so desperately needed that training isn't an option. Start at $300k/yr and adjust for double inflation (so they can't cheat there too). That's about
i call bullshit (Score:2)
h1b visas are transferrable. if your skills are worth $2k/y more than you're paid (roughly cost of transfer, if that) you can find a better paying job within a couple of weeks.
Obligatory slashdot editing joke (Score:2)
This is sensationalist bullshit. Apple is not hiring software engineers in the valley for anywhere close to $52k. Infosys, Tata, et al. import bargain basement engineers. Apple is bringing in the top talent, and those people have no problem finding another employer to sponsor their H-1B if they want to job hop.
As a software engineer, I want H-1B engineers to come work at Apple in the valley. They start or strengthen companies here which then leads to more demand for engineers, and that's a huge plus to my m
A minimum wage would solve this problem (Score:2)
If H-1B visas really are used to hire the best, brightest, and most rare talents - then a minimum wage of $150k/year should be no problem.
This would solve the problem instantly.
However, I suspect that instead of asking for larger H-1B visa caps, most H-1B visas would go unused.
BS (Score:1)
Apple and SV in general are so full of it, if it were a meritocracy then they would not need H1B maggots.
This is why Cisco, Apple, Microsoft look like they belong in a suburb of Mumbai.