Should You Leave Google Chrome For the Opera Browser? (vice.com) 36
mspohr shares a report written by Jason Koebler via Motherboard who makes the case for why you should break up with Chrome and switch to the Opera browser: Over the last few years, I have grown endlessly frustrated with Chrome's resource management, especially on MacOS. Admittedly, I open too many tabs, but I'd wager that a lot of you do, too. With Chrome, my computer crawls to complete unusability multiple times a day. After one too many times of having to go into Activity Monitor to find that one single Chrome tab is using several gigs of RAM, I decided enough was enough. I switched to Opera, a browser I had previously thought was only for contrarians. This, after previous dalliances with Safari and Firefox left me frustrated. Because Opera is also based on Blink, I almost never run into a website, plugin, script, or video that doesn't work flawlessly on it. In fact, Opera works almost exactly like Chrome, except without the resource hogging that makes me want to throw my computer against a brick wall. This is exactly the point, according to Opera spokesperson Jan Standal: "What we're doing is an optimized version of Chrome," he said. "Web developers optimize most for the browser with the biggest market share, which happens to be Chrome. We benefit from the work of that optimization."
Slashdot reader mspohr adds: "I should note that this has also been my experience. I have a 2010 MacBook, which I was ready to trash since it had become essentially useless, coming to a grinding halt daily. I tried Opera and it's like I have a new computer. I never get the spinning wheel of death. (Also, the built-in ad blocker and VPN are nice.)" What has been your experience with Google Chrome and/or Opera? Do you prefer one over the other?
If you know what's good for you, you'll stop taunting Murphy NOW, while you've still got all your limbs.
Something to do with not enough RAM installed and inability to do anything about it?
Yeah he bought a Macbook with soldered in ram and then complains when he uses too much of said ram.
The majority of people who have 10+ tabs open don't need all of them opened at once. Close out the tabs you don't need and use bookmarks if you need a handy reference back to something.
Or get more RAM. The sticks are dirt cheap.
On a side note: Opera's a great browser, however i'm skeptical of its Chinese ownership. If i'm going to have any intelligence agency know my private details in and out, I prefer it to be the NSA and CIA.
/sarcasm
Or get more RAM. The sticks are dirt cheap.
The guy (and the reader who commented in the summary) uses a Macbook. That machine will die with the already obsolete specs it had when the guy bought it in 2010.
The problem is it shouldn't take over 100MB of RAM to display a webpage. Opened this very
/. page in a Chrome incognito window (so no browser extensions in the tab, clean as I can get it) and it settled in at around 140,000 KB of RAM. That is ridiculous.
the downside to the built in VPN is that many sites outright block it; so while it would be 'nice' -- it's usefulness is somewhat diminished.
When I was doing my Masters dissertation I switched. A LOT of tabs meant my computer was slowing down. Opera has been a dream. In addition, Australia records net activity so the built in VPN is nice. The plugins are all available too (90%).
I use Chrome, as a rule, though I also use Firefox, IE, and Edge depending on what I'm doing. (No, I'm not a web developer.)
I do run into this issue if I have about 100 or so tabs open; however, I normally only run with 1-10 tabs split between 1-2 windows. Frankly, I shudder at the idea of having more than 15 or so tabs open on a regular basis.
Looks like Opera Mini is worse. It includes all the Google spyware that Chrome has plus additional third party spyware:
https://www.reddit.com/r/opera... [reddit.com]
http://www.opera.com/privacy/m... [opera.com]
Even the privacy policy for the non-mini versions include pretty vague data collection:
"The information we collect may include: personal data, for example your name, email, IP-address, location; and non-personal technical data, for example who manufactured your device, your screen's resolution, your mobile operator's region
Because I still use Firefox.
I use Chrome for Chromey things, like Cleanflight Configurator or CHIP Flasher. I use Firefox for everyday browsing. Opera is not even on my radar. I have enough compatibility problems with Firefox (when people expect to be developing for Chrome.) But I prefer not to run Google's browser, in addition to all the other things I do with Google services. I tried using it for Google websites, but it turned out that I actually had a superior experience with Firefox, so I stopped doing that. I haven't tried it in
I use Chrome for Chromey things, like Cleanflight Configurator or CHIP Flasher.
I also use Chrome for Chromey things, like a Poser Detector which started beeping like crazy when I scrolled past your post.
I use a program capable of utilizing large amounts of ram and then max out my system resources. Please help! I have no idea what I'm doing wrong...
No ads. No JS. Pure content, all the time. Open as many tabs as you want! The maximum you'll need to view every site is ~160.
I miss Archie, Veronica, and Jughead.
I usually end up 100 tabs open throughout the days/weeks/months. Usually this is my sign that I need to start closing tabs down and save them for later.
One of the solution is to use a better tab manager: Tabs Outliner [google.com]
Why?
* It lists ALL your tabs (both open and closed) VERTICALLY in its OWN window.
* You can name a tab group
* You can close all tabs in a tab group
* You can "Garbage" or "X" a tab. The former permanently removes from the tab manager, while X closes it the window but leaves the link in the tab m
Just two weeks ago, I picked up a used dual-E5 at a good price, with sixteen available RAM slots (once I score the second CPU).
This, mainly to run my many web tabs, and perhaps one other heavy application at the same time.