Should You Leave Google Chrome For the Opera Browser? (vice.com) 65
mspohr shares a report written by Jason Koebler via Motherboard who makes the case for why you should break up with Chrome and switch to the Opera browser: Over the last few years, I have grown endlessly frustrated with Chrome's resource management, especially on MacOS. Admittedly, I open too many tabs, but I'd wager that a lot of you do, too. With Chrome, my computer crawls to complete unusability multiple times a day. After one too many times of having to go into Activity Monitor to find that one single Chrome tab is using several gigs of RAM, I decided enough was enough. I switched to Opera, a browser I had previously thought was only for contrarians. This, after previous dalliances with Safari and Firefox left me frustrated. Because Opera is also based on Blink, I almost never run into a website, plugin, script, or video that doesn't work flawlessly on it. In fact, Opera works almost exactly like Chrome, except without the resource hogging that makes me want to throw my computer against a brick wall. This is exactly the point, according to Opera spokesperson Jan Standal: "What we're doing is an optimized version of Chrome," he said. "Web developers optimize most for the browser with the biggest market share, which happens to be Chrome. We benefit from the work of that optimization."
Slashdot reader mspohr adds: "I should note that this has also been my experience. I have a 2010 MacBook, which I was ready to trash since it had become essentially useless, coming to a grinding halt daily. I tried Opera and it's like I have a new computer. I never get the spinning wheel of death. (Also, the built-in ad blocker and VPN are nice.)" What has been your experience with Google Chrome and/or Opera? Do you prefer one over the other?
Slashdot reader mspohr adds: "I should note that this has also been my experience. I have a 2010 MacBook, which I was ready to trash since it had become essentially useless, coming to a grinding halt daily. I tried Opera and it's like I have a new computer. I never get the spinning wheel of death. (Also, the built-in ad blocker and VPN are nice.)" What has been your experience with Google Chrome and/or Opera? Do you prefer one over the other?
Exception to butterage (Score:3)
Why not? It could hardly be much worse
... could it?
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? It could hardly be much worse
... could it?
If you know what's good for you, you'll stop taunting Murphy NOW, while you've still got all your limbs.
Is this an Apple problem? (Score:4, Interesting)
Something to do with not enough RAM installed and inability to do anything about it?
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah he bought a Macbook with soldered in ram and then complains when he uses too much of said ram.
Re: (Score:2)
Jason needs anger management control.
Opens a bunch of tabs, admittedly, then wants to throw his computer against a wall.
Hope he never gets married.
"Open too many tabs" (Score:2)
The majority of people who have 10+ tabs open don't need all of them opened at once. Close out the tabs you don't need and use bookmarks if you need a handy reference back to something.
Or get more RAM. The sticks are dirt cheap.
On a side note: Opera's a great browser, however i'm skeptical of its Chinese ownership. If i'm going to have any intelligence agency know my private details in and out, I prefer it to be the NSA and CIA.
/sarcasm
Re: (Score:2)
Or get more RAM. The sticks are dirt cheap.
The guy (and the reader who commented in the summary) uses a Macbook. That machine will die with the already obsolete specs it had when the guy bought it in 2010.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm "the guy" who owns a 2010 MacBook Air. I realize that this was never a high performace machine and is now obsolete. I would buy a new Mac but the offerings from Apple are even more pathetic than in 2010.
I had abandoned the machine but dug it out to do my taxes and when the whole "get a VPN" thing happened, I decided to try Opera. I was amazed that the machine was useful again! Instead of endless bouts of soul sucking beach ball spinning, I could just use the machine and it rarely pegged the CPU or fille
Re: (Score:3)
The majority of people who have 10+ tabs open don't need all of them opened at once. Close out the tabs you don't need and use bookmarks if you need a handy reference back to something.
Or get more RAM. The sticks are dirt cheap.
On a side note: Opera's a great browser, however i'm skeptical of its Chinese ownership. If i'm going to have any intelligence agency know my private details in and out, I prefer it to be the NSA and CIA.
/sarcasm
The problem is it shouldn't take over 100MB of RAM to display a webpage. Opened this very
/. page in a Chrome incognito window (so no browser extensions in the tab, clean as I can get it) and it settled in at around 140,000 KB of RAM. That is ridiculous.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
opera's VPN (Score:2)
the downside to the built in VPN is that many sites outright block it; so while it would be 'nice' -- it's usefulness is somewhat diminished.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure which sites you visit but I haven't had any block the browser because of the VPN. Some sites get confused when the VPN randomly sets itself to some random country but you can set the VPN country and this seems to make everyone happy.
I switched (Score:2)
When I was doing my Masters dissertation I switched. A LOT of tabs meant my computer was slowing down. Opera has been a dream. In addition, Australia records net activity so the built in VPN is nice. The plugins are all available too (90%).
Depends (Score:2)
I use Chrome, as a rule, though I also use Firefox, IE, and Edge depending on what I'm doing. (No, I'm not a web developer.)
I do run into this issue if I have about 100 or so tabs open; however, I normally only run with 1-10 tabs split between 1-2 windows. Frankly, I shudder at the idea of having more than 15 or so tabs open on a regular basis.
TL;DR
Your mileage
Re: (Score:2)
Looks like Opera Mini is worse. It includes all the Google spyware that Chrome has plus additional third party spyware:
https://www.reddit.com/r/opera... [reddit.com]
http://www.opera.com/privacy/m... [opera.com]
Even the privacy policy for the non-mini versions include pretty vague data collection:
"The information we collect may include: personal data, for example your name, email, IP-address, location; and non-personal technical data, for example who manufactured your device, your screen's resolution, your mobile operator's region
Re: (Score:2)
My life is boring enough that Google is welcome to my information. What are they going to find out about me? I like sex, pizza, and laziness? I freely admit those things.
solution (Score:3)
I suppose I'm a hopeless old fogey (Score:2)
Because I still use Firefox.
Mu (Score:2)
I use Chrome for Chromey things, like Cleanflight Configurator or CHIP Flasher. I use Firefox for everyday browsing. Opera is not even on my radar. I have enough compatibility problems with Firefox (when people expect to be developing for Chrome.) But I prefer not to run Google's browser, in addition to all the other things I do with Google services. I tried using it for Google websites, but it turned out that I actually had a superior experience with Firefox, so I stopped doing that. I haven't tried it in
Re: (Score:2)
I use Chrome for Chromey things, like Cleanflight Configurator or CHIP Flasher.
I also use Chrome for Chromey things, like a Poser Detector which started beeping like crazy when I scrolled past your post.
Re: (Score:2)
I also use Chrome for Chromey things, like a Poser Detector which started beeping like crazy when I scrolled past your post.
These are literally the only things I actually use Chrome for now, and I literally just installed them on a second machine today so that they would be both on my Windows machine and on my Linux machine, whose [antiquated, budget] hardware I've just been through and whose Ubuntu install I am just now upgrading. And hilariously, it's got a long RAID boot time issue — it's not even booting from the RAID, just from a SSD. But I'm updating Ubuntu some more before I even work on that.
The CHIP device has so
Dear Slashdot (Score:3)
I use a program capable of utilizing large amounts of ram and then max out my system resources. Please help! I have no idea what I'm doing wrong...
Re: (Score:2)
Ask meathead to fix your computer, just hope Gloria doesn't distract him, maybe invite Lionel over to distract her and Edith while he goes to work
Should you leave HTTP for Gopher? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No ads. No JS. Pure content, all the time. Open as many tabs as you want! The maximum you'll need to view every site is ~160.
I miss Archie, Veronica, and Jughead.
Use a better tab manager: Tabs Outliner (Score:2)
I usually end up 100 tabs open throughout the days/weeks/months. Usually this is my sign that I need to start closing tabs down and save them for later.
One of the solution is to use a better tab manager: Tabs Outliner [google.com]
Why?
* It lists ALL your tabs (both open and closed) VERTICALLY in its OWN window.
* You can name a tab group
* You can close all tabs in a tab group
* You can "Garbage" or "X" a tab. The former permanently removes from the tab manager, while X closes it the window but leaves the link in the tab m
Re: (Score:2)
I'd been using Vivaldi but ran into odd compatibility problems (unexpected as it's closely enough related to Chrome), and so went back to Chrome. Chinese-owned Opera has never been an option and unfortunately Firefox is going down the drain.
Well there's always lynx or w3m
:)
Will it help Slashdot load faster? (Score:2)
dual E5 Xeon (Score:2)
Just two weeks ago, I picked up a used dual-E5 at a good price, with sixteen available RAM slots (once I score the second CPU).
This, mainly to run my many web tabs, and perhaps one other heavy application at the same time.
But my extensions! (Score:1)
I ditched Chrome too, but not because of tabs (Score:2)
Unlike some less enlightened people, I understand the advanced concept known as "bookmarks" and thus have no need for opening more than a few tabs at any given time.
What got me off Chrome is just how long it takes to load initially. It's takes about twice as long as Firefox to come up. Makes you wonder what on earth it's doing... probably phoning home to Google and checking for updates, maybe sending telemetry info, and what else?
Or if it's not doing anything special, then it must be very bloated.
For now I'
Interesting (Score:1)
For years, no one mentioned Opera except to scoff in passing, but now that it's been bought out, suddenly it's the best thing since sliced bread.
But, thankfully, Opera was forked into Vivaldi for those of us who were concerned about the direction Opera is going/went.
At one point, years ago, I paid US$35 for Opera because it completely rocked -- it was and has been, ahead of the curve for years. Now, I dropped Opera and only run Vivaldi (except I have to use Chrome for some peculiar website shit but that's
Re: (Score:2)
The bookmark-management in Vivaldi still sucks (is it so hard to implement what Opera 12.x had?), but otherwise it is a fine browser.
O.o? Have you tried......? (Score:1)
If you are using Chrome, have you tried OneTab?
Opera is a company controlled by some Chinese now. How about Vivaldi ? OneTab works on that, too.