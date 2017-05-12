Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck Businesses Iphone United States Apple Technology

Gorilla Glass Maker Corning Gets $200 Million From Apple's US Manufacturing Investment Fund (techcrunch.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the local-level dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Apple made news and scored some positive PR earlier this month when the company announced a $1 billion fund aimed at investing in U.S.-based manufacturing. Now it's ready to announce the first big investment from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund. New York-based Corning Incorporated will be receiving $200 million from the tech giant's coffers, money that will go toward its Harrodsburg, Kentucky R&D facility. Corning is a logical first choice for Apple. The two companies have worked closely for roughly a decade, when Apple first pushed Corning to create a chemically strengthened glass for the iPhone. The resulting product, Gorilla Glass, has since become the standard for nearly every smartphone maker out there. As Apple helpfully adds in a news release touting the funding, the relationship thus far "has created and sustained nearly 1,000 U.S. jobs across Corning's R&D, manufacturing and commercial functions, including over 400 in Harrodsburg." And indeed, aside from a brief dalliance with synthetic sapphire crystal a couple of years back, it's been a pretty fruitful partnership.

Gorilla Glass Maker Corning Gets $200 Million From Apple's US Manufacturing Investment Fund More | Reply

Gorilla Glass Maker Corning Gets $200 Million From Apple's US Manufacturing Investment Fund

Comments Filter:

  • it's clearly... (Score:3)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Friday May 12, 2017 @07:27PM (#54408319)
    time for transparent aluminum to be invented
  • I'd like to see them do more to keep the damn glass from breaking. I get tired of replacing it on my kids iPhone every couple years when some jerk runs into her and sends her (and her phone) flying.

Slashdot Top Deals

Pause for storage relocation.

Close