Microsoft Is Surprisingly Comfortable With Its New Place In a Mobile, Apple, and Android World (fastcompany.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes: The company that once held a mock funeral for the iPhone -- complete with dedicated "iPhone trashcans" -- now has a very different attitude about the company of Jobs. The Microsoft whose old CEO Steve Ballmer in 2007 famously predicted the iPhone had "no chance; no chance at all" of getting market share, now readily accepts and embraces a world where the iPhone and Android dominate personal computing. Microsoft talked a lot here at its Build 2017 developer conference about extending Windows experiences over to iOS and Android devices. And it's not just about fortifying Windows. Microsoft says it not only wants to connect with those foreign operating systems, but by bringing over functionality from Windows 10 (along with content) it hopes to "make those other devices better," as one Microsoft rep said in a press briefing yesterday. The developers here at Build cheered when Microsoft announced XAML Standard 1.0, which provides a single markup language to make user interfaces that work on Windows, iOS, and Android. In one demo, the company demonstrated how an enterprise sales app could be extended to an iOS device so someone could continue capturing a potential client's data on a mobile device. Windows not only sent over the client data that had already been captured, but also the business-app shell that had captured it.
Oh joy (Score:2)
Inter-operative user data collection and sharing. I'm so excited.
Re: (Score:2)
But it's the very best way to capitalize on existing synergies in order to maximize productivity while creating a new paradigm!
Surprised. Very surprised (Score:2)
Superset of functionality (Score:2)
It has been clear since MS has been using its Cortana management software to control and manage services, notifications, and hooks into contacts/mail/messages/etc on devices from different vendors running different operating systems that they wish to manage everything through their own platform, making users go through them to get things done.
Too little, too late (Score:2)