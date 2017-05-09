Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Apple Becomes First US Company To Top $800 Billion Value (bloomberg.com) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
According to Bloomberg, "Apple became the first U.S. company with a market value of more than $800 billion as investors bet the next iPhone will spur a resurgence in sales." From the report: The stock rose 1 percent Tuesday to close at $153.99 in New York, giving it a market capitalization of about $803 billion. The shares have gained 33 percent since the start of the year, helped by a buyback program that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook extended to total $210 billion last week, from $175 billion last year. Apple's rise to the top of the world's largest equity market highlights the emergence of mobile technology and the relative decline of the oil industry in recent years. Exxon Mobil Corp.'s value peaked in the fall of 2007, when oil prices climbed toward $100 a barrel. In November of that year, PetroChina Co. briefly became the first global company with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. Apple's revenue grew in the most recent fiscal quarter even as iPhone unit sales fell.

  • Just amazes me how well they do when they completely ignore business needs. No servers, No way to run virtual machines on a PC, and a MAC cant hold more than like 2 or 3... The fact that you cant buy a mac with 10 processors or 1 TB of RAM is just crazy to me. And honestly, there macbooks are outdated, expensive, and bloated..... just my 2 cents.
     

      Amazing you think they need to build a server. Apple has correctly figured out how to make money, and it's not by building servers.

      As a shareholder, I am pleased you're disappointed.

    • business cares about cost, parents giving a $1000 phone to a 10-year-old to stop it from crying don't
  • Like the derivatives market this is pure fantasy. It's a real bubblegum blowing contest. Who will be the champ?

