The Apple Watch Outsold Every Other Wearable Last Quarter (engadget.com) 21
According to Strategy Analytics, Apple has shipped 3.5 million wearables in the first quarter of 2017, which is 59 percent higher than the 2.2 million devices it did in the same period last year. Engadget reports: Cupertino captured 16 percent of the global marketshare and stole the wearables crown from Fitbit, which had a much less stellar quarter. Fitbit only shipped 2.9 million devices in Q1, 36 percent less than the 4.5 million units it moved in the first quarter of 2016. Even Xiaomi sold more devices, putting the beleaguered wearables-maker in third place. Those results are consistent with Apple's latest earnings report. The company said its Watch and TV sales jumped up 31 percent year-over-year, and head honcho Tim Cook said Watch sales have nearly doubled since last year. Neil Mawston, Strategy Analytics executive director, said Apple's Watch Series 2 has been selling well "due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence." Were you one of the 3.5 million customers who purchased an Apple Watch in the first quarter of 2017? If so, how do you like Apple's approach to wearables?
Question (Score:4, Funny)
Do we get a $25 iTunes gift card if we answer your marketing survey?
I'll answer the question. (Score:3)
And with billions of people in the world, almost nobody did.
So, fitbit falling down? (Score:1)
Apparently they managed to turn themselves toxic by swallowing, then discontinuing, pebble.
Something something nokia, who invented and even owned the smartphone market, then managing to kill themselves over it, by inviting themselves to be taken over by that other toxic maker of smartphones.
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, the writing was on the wall well before that. You can only overhype crappy hardware and mail replacements for so long before people figure it out.
Who wants to charge their watch daily? (Score:2)
Get a Garmin, better features. Yeah, you lose out on the TV screen on your wrist but I'll take that sacrifice.
So I own an Apple Watch (Score:2)
I notice they don't break the sales down at all, so I have to wonder how many Series 2 watches actually have sold versus how many buyers were like me and weren't willing to spend until they were available for under $300.
I do like my watch, but I want to see how long its useful lifetime is. If the thing isn't good for three years at a minimum, I probably won't be a repeat customer. The argument for why it's useful is fairly narrow.
Re: (Score:2)
Going strong at two years out (Score:2)
I got an Apple Watch at launch. It shows no signs of issues, is still in great condition, and still runs well - the software updates have been really a boon as using third party apps (or even native ones) is much more useful with the side button as app switcher/launcher...
I do find it very useful at this point, for lots of little things.
I also plan to keep mine for three years and possibly get a series three when those come out. But I may wait even one more cycle...
Status symbol? (Score:2)
It seems like Apple products have been moving from useful products more toward just being status symbols. Seriously, the Apple Watches provide you with near zero useful functionality and have really shitty battery-life.
Who buys this crap? (Score:2)
Seriously....a watch that goes toes up if you don't charge it daily? I know you've got the contingent of folks that buy stuff because "it's cool," but a watch that can't go a couple of days without charging it?
Round (Score:2)
>"Were you one of the 3.5 million customers who purchased an Apple Watch in the first quarter of 2017?"
Uh, nope. Moto 360, and now Moto 360.2. Round like a nice watch should be, and always-on display like a watch should be! Oh, and works with ALL phones. Plus it cost less, has a better band, and has been out longer.
And for years I get stopped all the time with questions about how something some nice isn't Apple .
Re: (Score:2)
The 360.2, perhaps. A smartwatch without GPS is all but useless if you want to use it as a fitness device.
I'm happy with my Garmin Vivoactive. I can get notifications, track my daily run and steps. It works fin with the iPhone and best of all, it didn't cost $300.
I like Seiko approach to wearables (Score:2)
this ones does a snazzy job for me https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0072... [amazon.ca] and my phone in my pocket handles the calls.
Swimmers watch (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)