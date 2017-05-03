Apple Pledges $1 Billion Toward Creating Manufacturing Jobs In US (cnbc.com) 51
Apple announced today plans to create a $1 billion fund to promote creation of advanced manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Cook told CNBC in an interview that Apple will announce the first investment later in May. CNBC reports: "By doing that, we can be the ripple in the pond. Because if we can create many manufacturing jobs around, those manufacturing jobs create more jobs around them because you have a service industry that builds up around them," the CEO said. Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, and Cook showed no signs of shrinking the tech giant's reach. "A lot of people ask me, 'Do you think it's a company's job to create jobs?' and my response is [that] a company should have values because a company is a collection of people. And people should have values, so by extension, a company should. And one of the things you do is give back," Cook said. "So how do you give back? We give back through our work in the environment, in running the company on renewable energy. We give back in job creation."
See Qualcomm story (Score:1)
Apple is talking to us like we're stupid, nothing new here. Those $Bs of jobs will go poof as soon as the Qualcomm battle is over.
Re: (Score:3)
Those $Bs of jobs will go poof as soon as the Qualcomm battle is over.
The Qualcomm battle will drag on for years and years. Most assembly is done with robots, and it doesn't matter much where those robots are parked. The days of cheap labor in China are ending. The Chinese leadership knows this, and they are trying to shift their economy more toward services and domestic consumption, and away from exporting labor intensive goods.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny they mention the environment (Score:2)
Not to mention the wasteful packaging...
Re:Funny they mention the environment (Score:5, Insightful)
Most Apple products are the most difficult to recycle. By design.
Who cares? The volume of Apple products in landfills is totally negligible. More disposable baby diapers go to landfills everyday than all the iPhones ever made.
You need to get some perspective. America consumes 20 million barrels of oil everyday. Don't you think we should focus on that, instead of worrying about what happens to a few iPhones? You remind me of my idiot neighbor who drives ten miles to the recycling center in her gas-guzzling SUV to drop of a dozen grocery bags that collectively weigh less than a gram, and thinks she is an "environmentalist".
Re: (Score:3)
Does Apple make baby diapers? Is it Apple's fault that the USA consumes 20 million barrels of oil per day?
We're simply pointing out that while Apple keeps talking about the environment, they're making non-upgradable, hard-to-repair devices thus putting profits before the environment - and that makes them hypocrites.
Re: (Score:3)
We're simply pointing out
...
... and I am pointing out that you should be pointing at something that matters. Apple products consume a negligible amount of resources. Their employees' daily commute has more impact on the environment than their products.
... and that makes them hypocrites.
Can you blame them? Many environmentalist, like you, focus on "environmental theater", so they put on a act. If you really gave a crap about the environment, you would be complaining about Exxon's refineries, Ford's SUVs, or Cargill's feedlots, and not focusing on silly trivialities
Re:Funny they mention the environment (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention non-upgradable...
So, caring for robots (Score:2)
That's a lot of robots, but nothing compared to what they're doing in China.
Trump fear (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Indeed. Donny has proven more of a barker than a biter. But the Bully Pulpit of the Prez can embarrass companies into at least token action, kind of like the F35 price "cuts".
It reminds me of an old Soviet proverb: "We pretend to work and the gov't pretends to pay us."
So Trump fakes pressure and co's fake reaction, and it all makes for glorious Fake News.
Re: Trump fear (Score:1)
Then you learn the environmental price of extracting that coal, and that China plans to use it to build warships to threaten US interests in the Asia-Pacific region, while having their own local energy reserves untouched.
I'm not sure if they're planning to burn it so the prevailing winds carry it in the right direction to pollute Japan, but maybe.
Plus, they're underpaying for it, compared to market value, which means we the tax payer is getting screwed.
Re: (Score:2)
They said why: as a gesture to Americans, to share some of their success with people who want manufacturing jobs in the US.
I smell BS (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
2 million jobs? So apple is claiming to be responsible for almost 1.5% of US employment? sounds like bullshit marketing speak to me
According to Wikipedia, Apple has 115,000 employees. I have no idea how Tim came up with "2 million".
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps they mean indirectly, if you count up people working in their supply chain.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps they mean indirectly, if you count up people working in their supply chain.
I don't think so. Tim said two million jobs "in America". Nearly their entire supply chain is in Asia. The screens are made in Korea, the CPUs in Taiwan, etc.
Not sure how this'll work (Score:4, Insightful)
Part of what has made Apple successful in Asian manufacturing has been low wages coupled with conditions that favor the employer. Workers do not have overtime, do not have a lot of other protections. Some workers seem to essentially be prisoner to the company town, living on company grounds in company dormitories, shopping in company stores, eating in company cafeterias. That sort of thing is generally unacceptable in the United States.
American wages, even wages for manufacturing, are probably too high if the products are still priced roughly where they are now combined with the amount of manual labor used to individually assemble devices like phones and tablets. This means the alternative to all of this is automating as much manufacturing as possible. It may mean paying a manufacturing engineer a couple hundred thousand a year to work with designers to adapt designs to machine-manufacturable products, such that humans barely if at all touch the actual products being built- humans will be more likely to work on the factory itself, reconfiguring for new products or maintaining the machinery so that it keeps on producing units.
The effects of manufacturing will not be as strongly felt as they used to be. Sure some workers will still be employed at the factory, and arguably those employees might even be higher paid due to the technical work of maintaining the machinery, but the total number of workers won't be enough to support whole communities like it used to, and due to the technical nature of what work there is, the jobs are more likely to go to existing urban areas rather than rejuvenating rural towns. If the manufacturing was labor-intensive and unskilled then of course it would make sense to consider towns where wages could be lower, but that won't be as much a factor in this era.
Nevertheless I would like to see manufacturing come back; some jobs are better than no jobs, and higher paying jobs are good when the wages are fair for the kind of abilities the work requires.
We'll just have to see what happens.
Re:Not sure how this'll work (Score:4, Informative)
Workers do not have overtime, do not have a lot of other protections.
Workers in China have a right to overtime pay. It isn't always enforced, but it is certainly enforced in the export factories in Shenzhen. Chinese workers in non-SOE companies also have a right to strike. Chinese workplace health and safety regulations are not as strict as OSHA, but they are reasonable, and they are enforced in Shenzhen.
Some workers seem to essentially be prisoner to the company town
Bullcrap. Some factories have dormitories, but living in them is optional, and most workers do not live there. This isn't the 1990s.
shopping in company stores
More bullcrap. I have never seen a "company store" in Shenzhen. It is a bustling metropolis with plenty of options for shopping, and there are no restrictions on how or where people can spend their money.
Have you ever been to China?
Re: (Score:2)
Wages across the world are equalizing to a point where it no longer makes sense to do manufacturing abroad and shipping things all over. The wages in the US on the other hand aren't raising nearly as quickly as they do in China or India. I think this is just a bet on manufacturing jobs becoming cheaper in the Americas again, the people that invest now and if/when the economy supports it, they'll make a huge profit.
Another line of thought, just like they started designing their own chips, they may want to sh
Re: (Score:2)
They did pay the taxes they were obligated to pay (sales taxes, wage taxes etc). Why would you want to pay an extra 35% if you don't have to? You don't take the standard $9-12k deduction on your Federal taxes?
Just pay their taxes (Score:2)
If Apple would just pay their taxes and stop hiding money in foreign countries, this would be a moot point. They are of course not alone or entirely at fault for taking advantage of loopholes bought and paid for by corporations, but the point remains.
Tim Cook wants to give back? (Score:2)
How about giving back an actual pro laptop with something truly innovative, instead of that silly touch bar? How about giving back the MagSafe power adapter? How about giving back a laptop with a variety of useful ports?
How about giving back an honest-to-goodness pro desktop?
Re: (Score:2)
One billion dallars to ... (Score:2)
... promote.
Part of the campaign strategy is to have people change their Facebook Profile picture to a silver ribbon with the Apple logo on it for promoting "Advanced Manufacturing Jobs in the U.S. Awareness Month."