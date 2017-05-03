Qualcomm Is Seeking US Import Ban For iPhones (bloomberg.com) 12
Qualcomm is seeking to block the sale of iPhones in the U.S. after Apple decided to stop paying them billions of dollars in licensing fees for smartphone chips. Bloomberg reports: Qualcomm is preparing to ask the International Trade Commission to stop the iPhone, which is built in Asia, from entering the country, threatening to block Apple's iconic product from the American market in advance of its anticipated new model this fall, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The ITC is a quasi-judicial agency in Washington that has the power to block the import of goods into the U.S. and processes cases more quickly than federal district courts -- the venue in which the companies are accusing each other of lying, making threats and trying to create an illegal monopoly. The escalating legal dispute revolves around patents Qualcomm holds that let it to charge a percentage of the price of every modern high-speed data-capable smartphone, regardless of whether the devices use its chips. Apple argues the system is unfair and Qualcomm has used licensing leverage to illegally help its semiconductor unit.
Good Defense (Score:1)
So, to defend itself against being called a monopoly, it's acting like a monopoly.
Look at it this way (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I hear Apple has some cash. Can't they just buy Qualcomm out? Maybe they could buy their debts and demand immediate payment, you know, kinda like what the banks did with those home mortgages.
Deja Vu (Score:2)
Are we stuck in a time loop? I feel we've done this before.