Apple Q2 Earnings: iPhone Sales Fall Flat (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers had held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition launch of the company's most important product. Apple sold 50.76 million iPhones in its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, down from 51.19 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated iPhone sales of 52.27 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet. However, revenue from the smartphones rose 1.2 percent in the quarter. Expectations are building ahead of Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
Headphone jack and charger shenanigans? Nah... (Score:1)
hold off or went elsewhere? (Score:2)
10th anniversary? (Score:2)
I know quite a lot of Apple fanboys and none of them ever said they were holding off for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Nothing special is expected, it will be better than the 9th, worse than the 11th.
Apple probably lost many sales to Android manufacturers, however.
What is this trash? (Score:2)
Marketing spin is not news. Stop parroting Reuters.
They sold 50 MILLION phones. Let that sink in. (Score:1)