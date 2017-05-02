Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: What Is the 'Special Appeal' of Apple Products? 166

Posted by msmash from the explain-like-I'm-5 dept.
Reader dryriver writes: As someone who comes from MS-DOS/Windows PCs background, I've never quite understood the appeal of Apple's products. I don't think Apple's products are terrible or anything, but I just fail to see what is so special and different about Apple's electronics that many Apple users would never dream of switching to a non-Apple product. Where does the 'special appeal' of Apple products reside? And why are Apple users so very loyal to Apple products, even though with Apple's pricing policy, you rarely get the best bang-for-the-buck in a product?

  • This should be fun. (Score:3, Funny)

    by jdharm ( 1667825 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:22PM (#54342675)
    It was a boring afternoon. This should prove entertaining.

    Re:

      by msmash ( 4491995 ) Works for Slashdot
      You're welcome.

      • Part of me thinks that this article should be modded down as flamebait, but I was having a pretty boring day too so I guess I'll grab some popcorn.

    • Re:This should be fun. (Score:5, Informative)

      by Penguinisto ( 415985 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:42PM (#54342913) Journal

      The answers (the honest ones anyway) are going to be kind of boring too. I don;t bother with the iPhone, but as far as the MacBook Pros are concerned:

      * The shit just works.

      * Minimal upkeep (no need for Antivirus, UI-munging applications, anti-MS-spyware fix-ups, anti-forced-upgrade fixups, registry editing, etc.)

      * The hardware generally outlasts its competition (my main laptop is a 4-year-old MacBook Pro in near-perfect condition, that shows no signs of slowing down.)

      * It's UNIX under the hood (open Terminal.app, go nuts.)

      * 99.9% of the commercial/consumer stuff made for Windows will also have an OSX version (which is the only reason left that my main laptop isn't a Linux one - stupid CG software houses...)

      * Resale value, as in, >2 year old Macs actually have one.

      • Basically under reach by apple vs. over reach by MS. I used to think MS's big failure was 3rd party drivers by folks who didn't know what they are doing then I spent a little time with surface and realized that even ms can't seem to write working drivers for modern windows.

        • Basically under reach by apple vs. over reach by MS. I used to think MS's big failure was 3rd party drivers by folks who didn't know what they are doing then I spent a little time with surface and realized that even ms can't seem to write working drivers for modern windows.

          I'd be surprised if Microsoft actually wrote the drivers rather than the vendors who supplied the components. It would be a different story if the components were all manufactured by Microsoft but they sourced them from 3rd parties like any other computer.

          You can get the Surface drivers at the links in the article below. I haven't had any problems with the Surface Pro 4 drivers since the December update.

          https://www.microsoft.com/surf... [microsoft.com]

          https://www.microsoft.com/en-u... [microsoft.com]

      Re:

        by AuMatar ( 183847 )

        Except a good number of those are just not true. Especially "it just works", which is really "it usually works, but if it doesn't you're absolutely fucked. And by usually, we mean about 60% of the time". I've had far more problems with Apple software than MS.

      Re:

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        Desktop Safari and Xcode are Mac-exclusive. Without them, you can't test a web application, in desktop Safari, debug a web application in mobile Safari, or develop native applications for Mac and iOS.

  • They are less shit than their competitors (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's about it.

    • I don't have Mac computers anymore. I do have an iPad.

      I was a huge fan of the Mac. I still have a "Fat Mac" in my garage.

      When they came out, I was intrigued. I wanted to see it, try it. Almost immediately I started getting shit about the IBM PC being better and how the Mac was a toy, etc. So pretty much I just got one to say Fuck You to those people.

      It's been better than PCs, it's been worse than PCs. At this point, I own a 10 year old PC just because I wanted to play some PC games back then. Now, it is use

    • Pretty much this. They have decent mobile devices, and android is imo, a security nightmare. I also hate the android OS. It's probably better since the last time I tried to change IP settings, but it was pure shit when I last looked.

      At this point for me, it's mobile device software investment lock-in. I've spent enough money on apps, i'd hate to through it all away.

      Their laptops and desktops are still, always have been, and always will be overpriced shit.

      • Their phones are overpriced shit too. There is nothing you could do to persuade me to swap my Android-based Sony phone and tablet for an iOS one. Apple's mobile OS is childish, limited and hobbled; Android is far, far more satisfying and capable for power users.

  • ( ( - - - Fan boys here. Haters there - - - ) )

  • They are rectangular! And they have amazing rounded corners!
  • To name just one thing, I like to control when my computer updates. I don't want it updating in the middle of a presentation.

    • If you click through your Windows configuration like you click through an EULA, you probably missed this, but there are a ton of options regarding how updates are applied...

      • The last version of Windows that obeyed your update settings was XP.

        Current state is, after a forced or semi-forced update, you need to reboot (which takes half an hour), boot to Windows, wait an hour while "your PC is applying settings", then reboot to Windows again, wait another hour while it's "reverting updates".

        Much faster to just do a block copy of the Windows partition and restore it from the backup whenever this happens. I don't give it more than 100GB so the restore goes fast.

        Re:

          by Hadlock ( 143607 )

          Win Pro has a bunch of settings in the registry you can flag on/off to disable even downloading the updates, let alone applying them. I usually wait 2-3 months before applying any updates beyond antivirus, and make sure I don't have any travel plans scheduled for the two weeks following my update.

    • Yes, but you presumably hated Windows back when updates were optional, so it's not a particularly persuasive example to choose.

    • You realize there are plenty of other operating system choices which provide update control without the drawbacks of using Apple products, right?

      Re:

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        Are you referring to replacing Windows 10 with Windows 7 and using it until 2020 when extended support ends? Or are you referring to laptops warranted to run GNU/Linux, which are available only through mail order, not in a showroom near you?

  • Build quality, for one. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:25PM (#54342721)

    I have a 2011 MacBook Air that i use at home, and it works as well today as it did the day i got it. This thing has seen some shit, man...and every single component still works flawlessly.

    I can't say that about *any* other computer that i've ever owned.

    • i have a quadcore machine dual booting linux and win 10 now (7 on build date)i put together out of AMD parts in 07 - still my primary machine to this day. nothing has been replaced due to failure in all this time.

  • I can't speak for others, but the hardware has always been solid for me. I still have a working PowerPC laptop and one of the early Intel Macbooks (white plastic). They're still doing what I need them to do with little complaint. Also, it feels like fairly unified experience. The UI gets out of my way and things appear to work as they should. You could make the same argument for the PCs and Windows, but in the end it's a bunch of little things adding up to the big result of brand loyalty.

  • Ease of use (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would argue that most of it have come from the perceived ease of use for average users. Things generally work and work right the first time around without endless headaches. Couple that with less malware, viruses etc. that give the average windows users a huge headache and it's pretty clear. Frankly, Linux too could have the same effect if were developed holistically and focused on ease of use.

  • Price isn't everything (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:27PM (#54342743)

    Not everyone is trying to optimize compute performance per $ or any othe sort of technical spec per $. Some of us just want to be happy with our phone and laptops and some of us can afford to pay more than rock bottom prices for them.

    There's a lot of weird ego stuff in these discussions on all sides. But beyond that, try to understand that everyone isn't trying to optimize the same things.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly.

      My day job is Linux, UNIX (Solaris, AIX), and *BSD admin, and when it comes down to workstation I want a commercially supported *NIX variant that just flat out works. Tried the Linux laptop thing on an Asus Zen, and it worked fairly well, but is nowhere near as integrated as my Macbook Pro. And yes, I'm willing and able to pay the premium for it.

      Re:

        by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

        I don't think the premium is that high either.

        Compare PCs with high dpi display, 1080p camera, sound and microphone which doesn't suck, trackpad which doesn't suck, battery which actually lasts all day and endures for years, and a warranty which you can walk into a store anywhere in the world and get the machine serviced.

        Then consider the resale value...

        The past few years have been an anomaly, but I think most Mac users are in agreement that the Mac Pro trashcan, the touch-bar Macbook Pro and the too-

        Re:

          by mccalli ( 323026 )
          Posting from a 'too thin single-port MacBook with its passively cooled CPU' here: absolutely do not agree. Back to the GP's comment - not everyone is trying to optimise for the same things.

          I love the silence and portability of this machine. I look at the new MacBooks as being just too huge for me. On here I run Logic Pro X without any hassles (which is the heaviest my CPU-loading gets), my document-based stuff works well and so does my online stuff. I also drop into Terminal (well, Cathode [secretgeometry.com] actually, for

        • trackpad which doesn't suck

          All trackpads suck, give me TrackPoint any day

    • but when it comes to a phone that I'll probably break in 6 months I'd rather spend $150 (CDN) for a Samsung J1 than $700+ for a phone that will do the same thing and break just as easily.

      Would I buy cheap Chinese car parts to save a few $$, hell no as that involves my safety and others on the road.

      Re:

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        I only ever broke 1 phone in 10 years. But again you're trying to optimize $. If you pay the $100 AppleCare, you go to the Apple Store and they replace your phone the same day.

    • But you still haven't explained what you're optimizing by being on the Apple platform other than "happy". what is it about the Apple platform that makes you happy?

      Re:

        by mccalli ( 323026 )
        I'll have a stab. The environment is just 'better'. Application software works well together, synchronisation with the phone is excellent, the gesture-controlling is really nice (trackpad on desktop and/or laptop - never been a fan of Apple's mice). For the more technical there's the Unix underpinnings too, although that has been eroded a little by Win 10's ability to install a Windows kernel-based Unix distro and run natively.

        Text rendering is better - I really, really notice the difference in typograph

      Re:

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        -Not having to switch all my stuff to Windows.
        -Not having to wonder if I still need to use anti-virus software.
        -Not having to wonder if MS is key logging me.
        -Not having to wonder what info Google Chrome is sending to Google.
        -Not having to guess where to take my laptop for repairs.
        -Not having to care if iTunes is any good on Windows.
        -Not having to shop at Best Buy or order a laptop sight-unseen off the internet.
        -Not having to worry about interoperability with my phone.

  • They just work..... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I like that the products almost always "just work". That sounds trite, but after dealing with technology that doesn't work properly at work all day long (not Windows, but products under development) I don't want to have to mess with configuration or control of a computer at home.

    That said when I want to do something outside the specified user experience I can usually find a way to do it without too much trouble.

    I find frustrating to have family and friends ask me "Why can't I do ....?" I can usually figur

  • unix command line tools under the hood? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    bash shell
    Unix dig versus windows nslookup
    tcpdump versus some third party app
    can install a native version of nmap and run it like nmap on unix
    actual su and sudo commands
    did I mention bash shell?
    Admin functions work and are easily found unlike windows 10
    Keychain Access app

  • Ok,
    Why in the world would a /. editor (oh, well, that's why) consider this postable?

    Besides, is the person who asked like 6 yrs old or something? Or just woke up after falling asleep in 1971 next to his IBM TTY connected to a DEC PDP-8L?

    Re:

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Connect an IBM 2741 to a PDP-8L? Hah!

      Turn in your nerd card immediately.

    Re:

      by Gen-GNU ( 36980 )

      It makes sense. Most of the 'news' outlets (Fox News, CNN, etc) report news and reaction from the most extreme, biased, and ridiculous viewpoints. The narrative is controlled from the extremes, which does not represent the views of almost anyone. Slashdot, aka News for Nerds, posts a 'story' that is intended to get people from 2 sides of an issue to yell at each other. The Apple haters will post stuff about how people must be idiots for buying Apple, and the Apple zealots will yell back.

      The entire story

  • Supported UNIX and better made (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GreatDrok ( 684119 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:30PM (#54342781) Journal

    I used to buy PC laptops and desktops to run Linux and found I was always having issues unless I bought top spec equipment and even then for laptops the build quality was subpar unless you spent a lot of money so I would kill laptops each year with all the hard use and travel. I tried my first Mac back when the G4 iBook came out and that lasted 3x longer than any PC I had had and when I retired it, it went to my wife and continued to work for another 6 years in various uses. That's the thing, the Macs may not be the best bang for the buck but you get a well integrated and supported UNIX on hardware that is built to last so unless you're very cost sensitive at the time of purchase, the Mac will save money and be a better long term experience. Nothing to do with hipster this or shiny that, I'm a scientist working in genomics and the vast majority of my peers also use Macs. PCs running Linux are second most popular and Windows PC are a pathetic third place. We use Linux extensively for computing but for desktop and portable use a Mac is terrific.

    • I'd agree but the keyboard layout is *terrible* for a programmer. All the important keys are in the wrong place.

      I'd rather have Linux on quality PC hardware - like a Lenovo T460s - than a Mac any day. The mistake people make with PCs is buying bargain basement quality hardware because you can - they should be looking for Maclike quality - and they'll probably end up spending less.

    • I was pretty much solidly in your camp up until this year. Ran linux for computing and on the desktop, always had a MBP. The MB line are solidly built laptops, and last forever. The "guest" computer is closing in on a decade old now and still going strong. Not bad for a laptop.

      Since 2012 I've been waiting to upgrade my MBP, but every iteration since then has been flat or a downgrade. Finally gave up and spent the same $ for a Dell Precision with Ubuntu and got 2x the hardware. And you know what? I

  • They're not actively hostile (Score:5, Insightful)

    by lisaparratt ( 752068 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:30PM (#54342789)

    After a long day at work, either smashing my head against against the codeface down the Linux-mines, or being assaulted by a wide variety of sadistic corporate-grade Windows software, I get home tired and worn out.

    I can put on the TV, sit on the sofa with my macbook, and not have that paranoid feeling that it's going to do something unpleasant and surprising. It won't interrupt me demanding to update, and then reboot my machine without saving 5 minutes later, despite me pressing the button that looked like it said "Don't do that". It won't shart itself because upstream decided to replace upstart with systemd during the last update, and now it won't load vital start up dependencies.

    I don't want my home life to be as arduous as my work life. I have precious enough time to myself without having to fight my computer.

    • I think "not having to fight my computer" is the best summary you can give.

      You'll never get the special appeal of Apple products until you've used one long enough to want to switch. It's sort of a chicken-egg scenario, or a Matrix riddle:

      Morpheus: Unfortunately, no one can betold what a Mac is. You have to use it for yourself. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You use one of the PC over here (Windows or Linux), the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you wa

      • P.S. to dryriver: I also come from an MS-DOS/Windows background. In fact I started on a Tandy Color Computer 2 (~Commodore 64 era), when Microsoft was basically a small startup that merely provided Basic for other real companies.

        Switching to a Mac (beginning of the OS X era) reminded me of the days when my friend showed me his Amiga 2000.

    • Pretty much this. Macs mostly just work, and they mostly don't piss me off (unlike Windows, which can usually find some way to raise my blood pressure within a few minutes of logging on). The hardware is mostly elegant and a pleasure to use. Since I usually get several years out of a Mac, I don't feel like I have to squeeze out every penny when I buy a new one.

  • IMHO (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In my experience, it's the customer service. Apple has a couple of orders of magnitude better customer service than the rest. When I had a defective Samsung phone, my option was to go to the carrier store and hope they could help me. Usually they couldn't do so in any way that was convenient to me. When I first got an iPad, after a couple of months, a pixel died. I made an appointment at an Apple store and within 7 minutes of my arrival, I had a replacement device in my hands being restored from backup. Sho

    • I agree with the customer service aspect. Apple is light-years ahead of most PC manufacturers including those with "good customer service" like Dell. Having had a variety of experiences with each, I definitely prefer the Apple experience.

  • That's about it. Whereas there are lots of choices of window manager, user toolsets (editors, mail clients, etc) on linux/X11, I don't want choice. I want one thing that works well.

    The more unix windows becomes, the more likely I'll be willing to switch - but it's still a very long way off. And in general I like the productivity apps on OSX better. It's rare for me to use my windows (game) machine without cursing how drivers work, the updates, etc.

  • The Mac is good because you're not forced to update (unlike Windows).

    The iPhone is good because you CAN update (unlike Android).

  • Value is not bad but the price is just silly.
  • They appeal to creatives. In more distant history they had a reputation of graphics capabilities. For some time this has been irrelevant as most software used for the creative graphics, video and music process is available on non Apple systems as well. But the reputation is something I still hear people talking about today. I think in music Apple still has an advantage. It's why I bought my daughter a MacBook. Garageband seems to have no equal on Windows or Linux. She boots it into Windows for her favorite

  • People don't like to feel stupid (Score:3)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:37PM (#54342855)
    Technology at its face is complicated. Sure once you learn its intricacies it's not so hard to follow its ebb and flow. Jobs had his programmers obfuscate the underlying technology such that the average person could just go about using the device without knowing anything about how the device worked. So people use Apple products because it hides the "hard" stuff and lets you do the fun stuff. It's also the reason techs tend to dislike them. The obfuscation goes beyond hiding into locking down features that can be useful if you know what you're doing. With Jobs gone and his ideals within the company all but faded we are starting to see cracks. If Apple strays from the simple but complicated mantra too far they'll lose their audience.

    Re:

      by mccalli ( 323026 )
      Depends on the tech - programmers seem to love 'em (including myself, though sadly I don't code anywhere near as much I used to).

  • Fitting in (Score:2, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 )
    I buy my kid Apple because they help her fit in with the kinds of folks I want her associating with. Having an iPhone with iMessage lets her network with other kids. Moreover those kids are at least well enough off to afford an iPhone (well, their parents are). I know there's lots and lots of exceptions, but as screwed up as it is to say this they're still exceptions. It's not about snobbery, it's about keeping her away from crazies. They girls with $100 pre-paid cells and $300 celeron laptops are just plai
    • This is a great, great post. Applause

    • On the flip side, the rich crazies are flat out gibbering batshit insane. No checks on their behavior, nobody to tell them 'no'.

    • I will consider my parenting to be a success if my kids never end up thinking like this.

    • I buy my kid Apple because they help her fit in with the kinds of folks I want her associating with. Having an iPhone with iMessage lets her network with other kids. Moreover those kids are at least well enough off to afford an iPhone (well, their parents are). I know there's lots and lots of exceptions, but as screwed up as it is to say this they're still exceptions. It's not about snobbery, it's about keeping her away from crazies. They girls with $100 pre-paid cells and $300 celeron laptops are just plain more likely to have issues.

      If there's one and only one thing I've learned in life it's you need to learn to spot and keep crazies out of your life. And one (rather nasty) way to do that is to use money as a gatekeeper. This goes for everything. Where you life, what you drive, what schools you go to. The mentally ill have a hard time being stable long enough to afford nice things.

      Wealthy people do not have mental illnesses? Citation please!

    Re:

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      Interesting view point. Question though, didn't the guy who shot up San Bernardino (sp?) use an iPhone? Wasn't it a big hoopla with law enforcement to get Apple to unlock the phone?

      There is a strong market for used Apple products at reduced costs. I don't buy Apple but I do always buy my cell phone a generation or two behind the latest because I'd rather pay $100 instead of $400+.

  • At the time when laptops were made of plastic, had shitty screens, 2-3 hour battery life, shoehorning numpads on a cramped and badly arranged keyboard, at least 12 status LEDs blinding and distracting you as they blinked or changed state, came preloaded with crapware up the wazoo and recovery images without pure OS installs, terrible joystick/trackballs embedded in the keyboard, flimsy pop-out disc drives...

    Of course I wanted a MacBook or MacBook Pro! These things were solid, powerful, had a long battery li

  • Given the vertical integration, things generally just work, and at least on the Mac side, can work for a long time. I have several Macs that are 10~7 years old that are still going strong. Most PCs tend to last 3~4 years and then are replaced. There is reasonably tight integration among the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and the system feels stable as a whole (although when I first got my new 2016 MBP, it kept kernel panicking when I connected via Ethernet). The stability of Unix/BSD/Darwin, the similarity to Linux

  • in my experience, Apple is the best for the new or inexperienced user, and once hooked, they spread the gospel to the quilting bee and beyond.
  • Whenever new MBPs come out I get the base 13" version, I'm on my 3rd or 4th. It fits my needs perfectly and I always know exactly what I'm getting and exactly how it works. I don't have to worry about hardware configuration, software configuration or anything. I just buy one, migrate my old one to my new one, then give my old one to my wife for personal use. Done and done.

  • it is a club! (Score:3)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Tuesday May 02, 2017 @03:42PM (#54342915)
    During Steve Jobs' era (2nd term) Apple mobile (iPod, iPhone, iPad) products had a great usability, amazing attention to detail, and clean aesthetic design. Steve pushed designers and developers beyond what was imagined, product had to work intuitively. That is why no one else was able to deliver a successful handheld (HP, PalmOS, etc). Unfortunately Apple diluted aesthetic and focus with multiple color versions and self-competing product lines (you can buy iPhone 7+, 7, 6+, 6s, se in 6 colors). On the other hand it always has been a club where you feel better b/c you have "luxury" (aka. higher priced item) than someone else.

  • YMMV:

    * Command key instead of Control key means I can do my typical cut/copy/paste shortcuts, and still have "ctrl-c" for break in a Terminal window.
    * Command key with thumb more ergonomic than ctrl key with pinky.
    * Terminal.
    * Real file system without 256 character path limits - I know ntfs has recently patched this one.
    * Symlinks. I mean real symlinks.
    * Touchpad gestures
    * Unix based vs. unix added on (MS moving in the right direction now with bash)

  • As a software and systems guy, I always appreciated that I had support for Office, browsers, Flash, etc. while at the same time having a viable UNIX-like system to develop software from. The platform supports a lot of open-source software painlessly through the third-party brew system. Honestly, that's probably the biggest thing. In academia and industry (I worked in both), being able to cover that much ground on one laptop was worth the added cost, especially when the laptops were solid and lasted a long
  • As someone who comes from Kia/Hyundai background, I've never quite understood the appeal of Porsche's products. I don't think Porsche's products are terrible or anything, but I just fail to see what is so special and different about Porsche's cars that many Porsche users would never dream of switching to a non-Porsche product. Where does the 'special appeal' of Porsche products reside? And why are Porsche users so very loyal to Porsche products, even though with Porsche's pricing policy, you rarely get the

    Re:

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      I think if you substitute Porsche for Mac, PC, BeanieBabies, whatever... only conclusion are like celebrities for their fans which is emotional (i.e. I'm a Connie Francis fan but lots of luck for me trying to provide an objective explanation). I have both Mac and PC, one works good for some things, the other for other things. It can also be someone is quite familiar with all the esoteric commands and structure. Kind of like some ham radio people only go with one brand (Yaesu, Icom, Kenwood, whatever) becaus
  • Let me start by saying that I hate Apple products. The only reason I have any is because I inherited them. But I do have to admit that FaceTime is way ahead of Microsoft's Skype or any of Google's many products. It just works. Seriously. My kids can use it easily to call me and it just works. I do not understand why, but the same just can't be said about other products, Skype in particular. No matter what whenever I try to video chat with someone via Skype, it takes a least half an hour for the other side t

  • I switched over with the Intel push, before that I was buying a new laptop every year. Between the Sony Vaio's that would overheat or just some crappy laptop construction it was getting to be a pain. I do recognize that this was just after the cpu frequency wars that didn't really help much.

    I still have and use a 2012 MBP although my daily system is the last gen system since I see no use for the touchbar and for me 16G is getting tight, if I'm going to drop some serious money (to me at least) it will n

  • At work we buy MacBook Airs for people that need a take-home or checkout laptop. They're all metal and pretty rugged. We have ones with bent edges from being dropped on concrete and they're still working. We've never had one physically broken. They're also a lot less likely to get viruses and spyware. Some of that is just because our users don't know how to use them as well so they aren't downloading BS onto them.
  • Microsoft has always been the company of "just barely good enough"; while Apple (under Jobs) always focused on what would make something Great; MacOS/NextSTEP/OSX all had strong design focus with ease of use and being intuitive.

    You'll notice that there's a ton of courses on "How to use Windows", "How to use Office/Word/Excel/Powerpoint/etc"...but there are very few on "How to use a Mac". You just don't need them.

    Microsoft always focused on the Corporate Customer - Corporate IT; Apple focused on the en

  • You pay more, but:

    1) All equiptment is designed for the apple computer, not randomly put together with whatever is cheapest that month. Everything is designed to work together, as they know ahead of time what other gear will be installed.

    2) You get the apple OS, that used to have no viruses and even now has much fewer issues with unauthorized take over.

    3) Also, you get the brand, which for some people is enough. Remember the whole "PC is for business, but apple is cool" mystique? People still believe

  • Let's take the following example:

    In 2013 I bought my wife an iPhone 5s. It still gets updates and patches and works decently with the current OS. I am currently upgrading her to an iPhone 7, the old iPhone still fetches a decent price. Migration to the new phone is painless.

  • I own mostly Apple gear. I've used/owned PC equipment (IBM, DEC, HP, Dell) but I averaged less than 2 years on each PC before something major needed to be replaced or upgraded in order to use the device on the most recent Windows version. Generally, most PC's are built to a low price point so the upgradeability is not all there. They are truly the 'toasters' of computing.

    My current MacBook Pro's are over 6 years' old and neither are close to retirement. I added RAM and upgraded the disks, and I can still ru

  • Back in semi-modern age OS X had color calibration in an OS wide fashion I think. Or maybe not?
    Maybe they have been more attractive for DTP tasks at one time too. I don't know why but in more modern days I know some font-renders try to show what looks good on screens with subpixels whereas some try to show the font with the shape it's supposed to be and maybe that could influence some peoples decisions. Also once upon a time some software was exclusively for Apple. Apple have also bought companies/products

  • I switched to a Mac once Apple had OS X and Intel in place. As a long time Unix/Linux user it gives me a stable, secure environment with all of the tools I am used to and productive with..out of the box. I gave up on Windows OSes in the late 90's and switched to Linux for my laptop. In 2006 when Apple introduced Intel base OS X switching to it freed me from constantly rolling my own drivers and let me focus on using the box rather than tweaking it.

    From a hardware POV I will say, my 2009 MBP is still fully
  • Okay, I'll give it a shot. Quick answer, it's not really the products at all, though they look and work great. It's the ownership experience that makes people love the products.

    I was a diehard Thinkpad owner for many years, and felt the same way. Made the switch to a Mac in 2009, and the best way I can characterize the difference is this: a different and overall superior ownership experience.

    Speaking to Mac OS, reinstalling the OS or upgrading new to versions is fast and free. It also needs to be done

  • I use Linux as my main platform, and Android as my main phone. I use macOS at work and have an iPad for a tablet. If I hear "Windows" I'm running away and shooting everything that might be following me.

    Ain't nobody got time to fuck around with the computer when there's so much work to do - and when there's no work, there's Netflix to watch.

    macOS is my second option after Linux because it's UNIX-based. I'm a Terminal guy, and I use bash a lot. cmd is too limited, PowerShell is too crazy, and the backslash as

  • For this crowd, yes the stability is great. For non-techies, the allure is all the great software that is available (such as for audio production) as well as for artists the great visual displays (photographers, videographers, etc). Still others because it's simpler to operate..

  • Some of these are out of date, and most are laptop only, but my list:

    -Magnetic power adapter. Maybe I'm rougher on them than your average user, but 3 of the 4 laptops I owned from 1999-2009 all died because of the AC jack failing/coming unsoldered/etc. To the point where I had to hold the plug at certain angles to maintain charge.

    -OS X was the polished Unix OS I'd been looking for after 10 years of dabbling with Linux but it always being unwieldy/unsupported enough to keep me on Windows

    -Laptop Touchp

  • I had a 2006 black MacBook (yes, I paid an $200 for the black version) that ran flawlessly for many years. The CPU fan and battery died in 2012. I took my vintage laptop into the Apple Store, got replacement parts, and, because the tech wasn't careful putting the keyboard top back in, got a new keyboard top. The CPU fan died in 2014 and I let it be, as too many software packages I used were dropping 32-bit support after Apple did the same. I bought an inexpensive Dell laptop to replace it, as my data was in
  • That's pretty much why I like and use Apple products. I have used three laptops in the past 14 years: a high-end HP laptop, a mid-range from Lenovo, and the MacBook Air. HP's laptop worked fine for two years, but things started to get messy after that. Opening more than half a dozen tabs on Chrome would turn the laptop into a room-heater. Ubuntu never really worked with issues on that laptop. Lenovo's laptop worked fine for four years, but it started to run into same issues after a point. I have been using the MacBook Air (2013) for last three and a half years and I have had zero issues with it. It just works every single time. I would like to give something else a try as soon as this device dies. Windows 10 and Ubuntu run better on Paralles (a VM) on the MacBook Air than any laptop I have tried them on.

    It took me less than three days to feel home on OS X (now macOS). Coming from Ubuntu and Windows, things were a lot different, but my impression OS X is just a dumbed down version of Windows in terms of complications. Everything is in right front of you. While I see no use of Siri that they introduced last year, and all the bells and whistles around PiP, and things like having two windows placed side-by-side, working on OS X has never made me feel frustrated. Again, for the things I need a laptop for, the MacBook Air has continued to deliver, so I have no reason to look elsewhere.

  • People who don't use Macs love to compare tech specs. People who do use Apple's computers tend to compare their overall experience, which includes software, support, and aesthetics and many other human factors.

    I'm sure the notion that Macintosh offers *MORE* bang for your buck seems absurd to tech spec oriented folks. But indeed millions of people do indeed buy Macs, iPhones and Apple's other products, because they feel a better product is worth spending a little more.

  • Mainly I like the OS. I like the GUI more than what Windows and Linux has to offer. I like the UNIX underpinnings.

    I like that I can (almost) seamlessly integrate a Mac workstation into a Linux environment with shared scripts and file system paths.

    I like the focus on lightness and size for my laptops while still giving me more than enough performance when I'm on the road. I travel alot.. every half pound helps when I'm on the road.

    I like how it handles quicktime media (a standard in the visual effects ind

  • From my point of view, it's a few things
    1) They make genuinely nice bits of kit. whatever you think of the internals, repairability, OS etc. the hardware itself is generally thought of as attractive, good quality, great screens, the best trackpads in the business, nice use of aluminium for a lovely chassis that seems to last for ages. their stuff is slim, and for all that geeks complain, people like things that are slim and light. also people like using nice equipment, and apple stuff is nice. I tend to be

  • Better marketing and a product that is convincingly of good quality. I say convincingly because it's all about perception.

