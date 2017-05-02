Ask Slashdot: What Is the 'Special Appeal' of Apple Products? 166
Reader dryriver writes: As someone who comes from MS-DOS/Windows PCs background, I've never quite understood the appeal of Apple's products. I don't think Apple's products are terrible or anything, but I just fail to see what is so special and different about Apple's electronics that many Apple users would never dream of switching to a non-Apple product. Where does the 'special appeal' of Apple products reside? And why are Apple users so very loyal to Apple products, even though with Apple's pricing policy, you rarely get the best bang-for-the-buck in a product?
Re:This should be fun. (Score:5, Informative)
The answers (the honest ones anyway) are going to be kind of boring too. I don;t bother with the iPhone, but as far as the MacBook Pros are concerned:
* The shit just works.
* Minimal upkeep (no need for Antivirus, UI-munging applications, anti-MS-spyware fix-ups, anti-forced-upgrade fixups, registry editing, etc.)
* The hardware generally outlasts its competition (my main laptop is a 4-year-old MacBook Pro in near-perfect condition, that shows no signs of slowing down.)
* It's UNIX under the hood (open Terminal.app, go nuts.)
* 99.9% of the commercial/consumer stuff made for Windows will also have an OSX version (which is the only reason left that my main laptop isn't a Linux one - stupid CG software houses...)
* Resale value, as in, >2 year old Macs actually have one.
Basically under reach by apple vs. over reach by MS. I used to think MS's big failure was 3rd party drivers by folks who didn't know what they are doing then I spent a little time with surface and realized that even ms can't seem to write working drivers for modern windows.
I'd be surprised if Microsoft actually wrote the drivers rather than the vendors who supplied the components. It would be a different story if the components were all manufactured by Microsoft but they sourced them from 3rd parties like any other computer.
You can get the Surface drivers at the links in the article below. I haven't had any problems with the Surface Pro 4 drivers since the December update.
https://www.microsoft.com/surf... [microsoft.com]
https://www.microsoft.com/en-u... [microsoft.com]
Except a good number of those are just not true. Especially "it just works", which is really "it usually works, but if it doesn't you're absolutely fucked. And by usually, we mean about 60% of the time". I've had far more problems with Apple software than MS.
Desktop Safari and Xcode are Mac-exclusive. Without them, you can't test a web application, in desktop Safari, debug a web application in mobile Safari, or develop native applications for Mac and iOS.
That's about it.
I don't have Mac computers anymore. I do have an iPad.
I was a huge fan of the Mac. I still have a "Fat Mac" in my garage.
When they came out, I was intrigued. I wanted to see it, try it. Almost immediately I started getting shit about the IBM PC being better and how the Mac was a toy, etc. So pretty much I just got one to say Fuck You to those people.
It's been better than PCs, it's been worse than PCs. At this point, I own a 10 year old PC just because I wanted to play some PC games back then. Now, it is use
Pretty much this. They have decent mobile devices, and android is imo, a security nightmare. I also hate the android OS. It's probably better since the last time I tried to change IP settings, but it was pure shit when I last looked.
At this point for me, it's mobile device software investment lock-in. I've spent enough money on apps, i'd hate to through it all away.
Their laptops and desktops are still, always have been, and always will be overpriced shit.
( ( - - - Fan boys here. Haters there - - - ) )
( ( - - - Fan boys here. Haters there - - - ) )
Battle or human centipede line up?
...and they make tons of Julienne fries!
If you click through your Windows configuration like you click through an EULA, you probably missed this, but there are a ton of options regarding how updates are applied...
The last version of Windows that obeyed your update settings was XP.
Current state is, after a forced or semi-forced update, you need to reboot (which takes half an hour), boot to Windows, wait an hour while "your PC is applying settings", then reboot to Windows again, wait another hour while it's "reverting updates".
Much faster to just do a block copy of the Windows partition and restore it from the backup whenever this happens. I don't give it more than 100GB so the restore goes fast.
Win Pro has a bunch of settings in the registry you can flag on/off to disable even downloading the updates, let alone applying them. I usually wait 2-3 months before applying any updates beyond antivirus, and make sure I don't have any travel plans scheduled for the two weeks following my update.
Yes, but you presumably hated Windows back when updates were optional, so it's not a particularly persuasive example to choose.
Are you referring to replacing Windows 10 with Windows 7 and using it until 2020 when extended support ends? Or are you referring to laptops warranted to run GNU/Linux, which are available only through mail order, not in a showroom near you?
Build quality, for one.
I have a 2011 MacBook Air that i use at home, and it works as well today as it did the day i got it. This thing has seen some shit, man...and every single component still works flawlessly.
I can't say that about *any* other computer that i've ever owned.
You really can't compare desktop longevity with laptop longevity.
It's a bunch of little things plus hardware
I can't speak for others, but the hardware has always been solid for me. I still have a working PowerPC laptop and one of the early Intel Macbooks (white plastic). They're still doing what I need them to do with little complaint. Also, it feels like fairly unified experience. The UI gets out of my way and things appear to work as they should. You could make the same argument for the PCs and Windows, but in the end it's a bunch of little things adding up to the big result of brand loyalty.
Ease of use
I would argue that most of it have come from the perceived ease of use for average users. Things generally work and work right the first time around without endless headaches. Couple that with less malware, viruses etc. that give the average windows users a huge headache and it's pretty clear. Frankly, Linux too could have the same effect if were developed holistically and focused on ease of use.
Price isn't everything
Not everyone is trying to optimize compute performance per $ or any othe sort of technical spec per $. Some of us just want to be happy with our phone and laptops and some of us can afford to pay more than rock bottom prices for them.
There's a lot of weird ego stuff in these discussions on all sides. But beyond that, try to understand that everyone isn't trying to optimize the same things.
Exactly.
My day job is Linux, UNIX (Solaris, AIX), and *BSD admin, and when it comes down to workstation I want a commercially supported *NIX variant that just flat out works. Tried the Linux laptop thing on an Asus Zen, and it worked fairly well, but is nowhere near as integrated as my Macbook Pro. And yes, I'm willing and able to pay the premium for it.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think the premium is that high either.
Compare PCs with high dpi display, 1080p camera, sound and microphone which doesn't suck, trackpad which doesn't suck, battery which actually lasts all day and endures for years, and a warranty which you can walk into a store anywhere in the world and get the machine serviced.
Then consider the resale value...
The past few years have been an anomaly, but I think most Mac users are in agreement that the Mac Pro trashcan, the touch-bar Macbook Pro and the too-
I love the silence and portability of this machine. I look at the new MacBooks as being just too huge for me. On here I run Logic Pro X without any hassles (which is the heaviest my CPU-loading gets), my document-based stuff works well and so does my online stuff. I also drop into Terminal (well, Cathode [secretgeometry.com] actually, for
trackpad which doesn't suck
All trackpads suck, give me TrackPoint any day
I can afford expensive too (Score:2)
but when it comes to a phone that I'll probably break in 6 months I'd rather spend $150 (CDN) for a Samsung J1 than $700+ for a phone that will do the same thing and break just as easily.
Would I buy cheap Chinese car parts to save a few $$, hell no as that involves my safety and others on the road.
I only ever broke 1 phone in 10 years. But again you're trying to optimize $. If you pay the $100 AppleCare, you go to the Apple Store and they replace your phone the same day.
But you still haven't explained what you're optimizing by being on the Apple platform other than "happy". what is it about the Apple platform that makes you happy?
Text rendering is better - I really, really notice the difference in typograph
-Not having to switch all my stuff to Windows.
-Not having to wonder if I still need to use anti-virus software.
-Not having to wonder if MS is key logging me.
-Not having to wonder what info Google Chrome is sending to Google.
-Not having to guess where to take my laptop for repairs.
-Not having to care if iTunes is any good on Windows.
-Not having to shop at Best Buy or order a laptop sight-unseen off the internet.
-Not having to worry about interoperability with my phone.
They just work.....
I like that the products almost always "just work". That sounds trite, but after dealing with technology that doesn't work properly at work all day long (not Windows, but products under development) I don't want to have to mess with configuration or control of a computer at home.
That said when I want to do something outside the specified user experience I can usually find a way to do it without too much trouble.
I find frustrating to have family and friends ask me "Why can't I do
....?" I can usually figur
unix command line tools under the hood?
bash shell
Unix dig versus windows nslookup
tcpdump versus some third party app
can install a native version of nmap and run it like nmap on unix
actual su and sudo commands
did I mention bash shell?
Admin functions work and are easily found unlike windows 10
Keychain Access app
Ok,
/. editor (oh, well, that's why) consider this postable?
Why in the world would a
Besides, is the person who asked like 6 yrs old or something? Or just woke up after falling asleep in 1971 next to his IBM TTY connected to a DEC PDP-8L?
Connect an IBM 2741 to a PDP-8L? Hah!
Turn in your nerd card immediately.
It makes sense. Most of the 'news' outlets (Fox News, CNN, etc) report news and reaction from the most extreme, biased, and ridiculous viewpoints. The narrative is controlled from the extremes, which does not represent the views of almost anyone. Slashdot, aka News for Nerds, posts a 'story' that is intended to get people from 2 sides of an issue to yell at each other. The Apple haters will post stuff about how people must be idiots for buying Apple, and the Apple zealots will yell back.
The entire story
Supported UNIX and better made
I used to buy PC laptops and desktops to run Linux and found I was always having issues unless I bought top spec equipment and even then for laptops the build quality was subpar unless you spent a lot of money so I would kill laptops each year with all the hard use and travel. I tried my first Mac back when the G4 iBook came out and that lasted 3x longer than any PC I had had and when I retired it, it went to my wife and continued to work for another 6 years in various uses. That's the thing, the Macs may not be the best bang for the buck but you get a well integrated and supported UNIX on hardware that is built to last so unless you're very cost sensitive at the time of purchase, the Mac will save money and be a better long term experience. Nothing to do with hipster this or shiny that, I'm a scientist working in genomics and the vast majority of my peers also use Macs. PCs running Linux are second most popular and Windows PC are a pathetic third place. We use Linux extensively for computing but for desktop and portable use a Mac is terrific.
I'd agree but the keyboard layout is *terrible* for a programmer. All the important keys are in the wrong place.
I'd rather have Linux on quality PC hardware - like a Lenovo T460s - than a Mac any day. The mistake people make with PCs is buying bargain basement quality hardware because you can - they should be looking for Maclike quality - and they'll probably end up spending less.
I was pretty much solidly in your camp up until this year. Ran linux for computing and on the desktop, always had a MBP. The MB line are solidly built laptops, and last forever. The "guest" computer is closing in on a decade old now and still going strong. Not bad for a laptop.
Since 2012 I've been waiting to upgrade my MBP, but every iteration since then has been flat or a downgrade. Finally gave up and spent the same $ for a Dell Precision with Ubuntu and got 2x the hardware. And you know what? I
They're not actively hostile
After a long day at work, either smashing my head against against the codeface down the Linux-mines, or being assaulted by a wide variety of sadistic corporate-grade Windows software, I get home tired and worn out.
I can put on the TV, sit on the sofa with my macbook, and not have that paranoid feeling that it's going to do something unpleasant and surprising. It won't interrupt me demanding to update, and then reboot my machine without saving 5 minutes later, despite me pressing the button that looked like it said "Don't do that". It won't shart itself because upstream decided to replace upstart with systemd during the last update, and now it won't load vital start up dependencies.
I don't want my home life to be as arduous as my work life. I have precious enough time to myself without having to fight my computer.
I think "not having to fight my computer" is the best summary you can give.
You'll never get the special appeal of Apple products until you've used one long enough to want to switch. It's sort of a chicken-egg scenario, or a Matrix riddle:
Morpheus: Unfortunately, no one can betold what a Mac is. You have to use it for yourself. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You use one of the PC over here (Windows or Linux), the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you wa
P.S. to dryriver: I also come from an MS-DOS/Windows background. In fact I started on a Tandy Color Computer 2 (~Commodore 64 era), when Microsoft was basically a small startup that merely provided Basic for other real companies.
Switching to a Mac (beginning of the OS X era) reminded me of the days when my friend showed me his Amiga 2000.
Pretty much this. Macs mostly just work, and they mostly don't piss me off (unlike Windows, which can usually find some way to raise my blood pressure within a few minutes of logging on). The hardware is mostly elegant and a pleasure to use. Since I usually get several years out of a Mac, I don't feel like I have to squeeze out every penny when I buy a new one.
IMHO
In my experience, it's the customer service. Apple has a couple of orders of magnitude better customer service than the rest. When I had a defective Samsung phone, my option was to go to the carrier store and hope they could help me. Usually they couldn't do so in any way that was convenient to me. When I first got an iPad, after a couple of months, a pixel died. I made an appointment at an Apple store and within 7 minutes of my arrival, I had a replacement device in my hands being restored from backup. Sho
I agree with the customer service aspect. Apple is light-years ahead of most PC manufacturers including those with "good customer service" like Dell. Having had a variety of experiences with each, I definitely prefer the Apple experience.
Unix and a nice UI
That's about it. Whereas there are lots of choices of window manager, user toolsets (editors, mail clients, etc) on linux/X11, I don't want choice. I want one thing that works well.
The more unix windows becomes, the more likely I'll be willing to switch - but it's still a very long way off. And in general I like the productivity apps on OSX better. It's rare for me to use my windows (game) machine without cursing how drivers work, the updates, etc.
Each to their own. When I finally broke down and got a macbook my impression was "Well this is what I've been trying to get linux to be for years!"
Two things
The Mac is good because you're not forced to update (unlike Windows).
The iPhone is good because you CAN update (unlike Android).
high price
Creatives
People don't like to feel stupid
Fitting in
On the flip side, the rich crazies are flat out gibbering batshit insane. No checks on their behavior, nobody to tell them 'no'.
I will consider my parenting to be a success if my kids never end up thinking like this.
I buy my kid Apple because they help her fit in with the kinds of folks I want her associating with. Having an iPhone with iMessage lets her network with other kids. Moreover those kids are at least well enough off to afford an iPhone (well, their parents are). I know there's lots and lots of exceptions, but as screwed up as it is to say this they're still exceptions. It's not about snobbery, it's about keeping her away from crazies. They girls with $100 pre-paid cells and $300 celeron laptops are just plain more likely to have issues.
If there's one and only one thing I've learned in life it's you need to learn to spot and keep crazies out of your life. And one (rather nasty) way to do that is to use money as a gatekeeper. This goes for everything. Where you life, what you drive, what schools you go to. The mentally ill have a hard time being stable long enough to afford nice things.
Wealthy people do not have mental illnesses? Citation please!
There is a strong market for used Apple products at reduced costs. I don't buy Apple but I do always buy my cell phone a generation or two behind the latest because I'd rather pay $100 instead of $400+.
Reliability
At the time when laptops were made of plastic, had shitty screens, 2-3 hour battery life, shoehorning numpads on a cramped and badly arranged keyboard, at least 12 status LEDs blinding and distracting you as they blinked or changed state, came preloaded with crapware up the wazoo and recovery images without pure OS installs, terrible joystick/trackballs embedded in the keyboard, flimsy pop-out disc drives...
Of course I wanted a MacBook or MacBook Pro! These things were solid, powerful, had a long battery li
Our zombie correspondent on the scene says
i - Phoooooonnnnnnneeeeee
They generally just work...
Given the vertical integration, things generally just work, and at least on the Mac side, can work for a long time. I have several Macs that are 10~7 years old that are still going strong. Most PCs tend to last 3~4 years and then are replaced. There is reasonably tight integration among the iPhone, iPad and Mac, and the system feels stable as a whole (although when I first got my new 2016 MBP, it kept kernel panicking when I connected via Ethernet). The stability of Unix/BSD/Darwin, the similarity to Linux
"set it and forget it"
I know exactly what i'm getting
it is a club!
Okay, honest answers...
YMMV:
* Command key instead of Control key means I can do my typical cut/copy/paste shortcuts, and still have "ctrl-c" for break in a Terminal window.
* Command key with thumb more ergonomic than ctrl key with pinky.
* Terminal.
* Real file system without 256 character path limits - I know ntfs has recently patched this one.
* Symlinks. I mean real symlinks.
* Touchpad gestures
* Unix based vs. unix added on (MS moving in the right direction now with bash)
Apples have a peel...
What is the 'special appeal' of Porsche Products?
FaceTime
They used to be good
I switched over with the Intel push, before that I was buying a new laptop every year. Between the Sony Vaio's that would overheat or just some crappy laptop construction it was getting to be a pain. I do recognize that this was just after the cpu frequency wars that didn't really help much.
I still have and use a 2012 MBP although my daily system is the last gen system since I see no use for the touchbar and for me 16G is getting tight, if I'm going to drop some serious money (to me at least) it will n
Take more abuse
Good enough vs Great
You'll notice that there's a ton of courses on "How to use Windows", "How to use Office/Word/Excel/Powerpoint/etc"...but there are very few on "How to use a Mac". You just don't need them.
Microsoft always focused on the Corporate Customer - Corporate IT; Apple focused on the en
With you get higher quality
You pay more, but:
1) All equiptment is designed for the apple computer, not randomly put together with whatever is cheapest that month. Everything is designed to work together, as they know ahead of time what other gear will be installed.
2) You get the apple OS, that used to have no viruses and even now has much fewer issues with unauthorized take over.
3) Also, you get the brand, which for some people is enough. Remember the whole "PC is for business, but apple is cool" mystique? People still believe
Example iPhone 5s
Let's take the following example:
In 2013 I bought my wife an iPhone 5s. It still gets updates and patches and works decently with the current OS. I am currently upgrading her to an iPhone 7, the old iPhone still fetches a decent price. Migration to the new phone is painless.
I use Apple because they last a lot longer
I own mostly Apple gear. I've used/owned PC equipment (IBM, DEC, HP, Dell) but I averaged less than 2 years on each PC before something major needed to be replaced or upgraded in order to use the device on the most recent Windows version. Generally, most PC's are built to a low price point so the upgradeability is not all there. They are truly the 'toasters' of computing.
My current MacBook Pro's are over 6 years' old and neither are close to retirement. I added RAM and upgraded the disks, and I can still ru
Back in semi-modern age OS X had color calibration in an OS wide fashion I think. Or maybe not?
Maybe they have been more attractive for DTP tasks at one time too. I don't know why but in more modern days I know some font-renders try to show what looks good on screens with subpixels whereas some try to show the font with the shape it's supposed to be and maybe that could influence some peoples decisions. Also once upon a time some software was exclusively for Apple. Apple have also bought companies/products
Unix-like under the covers
From a hardware POV I will say, my 2009 MBP is still fully
i'll give it a shot, why not.
I was a diehard Thinkpad owner for many years, and felt the same way. Made the switch to a Mac in 2009, and the best way I can characterize the difference is this: a different and overall superior ownership experience.
Speaking to Mac OS, reinstalling the OS or upgrading new to versions is fast and free. It also needs to be done
I'm a dev
I use Linux as my main platform, and Android as my main phone. I use macOS at work and have an iPad for a tablet. If I hear "Windows" I'm running away and shooting everything that might be following me.
Ain't nobody got time to fuck around with the computer when there's so much work to do - and when there's no work, there's Netflix to watch.
macOS is my second option after Linux because it's UNIX-based. I'm a Terminal guy, and I use bash a lot. cmd is too limited, PowerShell is too crazy, and the backslash as
Because this...
Welcome to fone mart... [youtu.be]
Other Reasons
For this crowd, yes the stability is great. For non-techies, the allure is all the great software that is available (such as for audio production) as well as for artists the great visual displays (photographers, videographers, etc). Still others because it's simpler to operate..
Won me over, but rapidly losing me
Some of these are out of date, and most are laptop only, but my list:
-Magnetic power adapter. Maybe I'm rougher on them than your average user, but 3 of the 4 laptops I owned from 1999-2009 all died because of the AC jack failing/coming unsoldered/etc. To the point where I had to hold the plug at certain angles to maintain charge.
-OS X was the polished Unix OS I'd been looking for after 10 years of dabbling with Linux but it always being unwieldy/unsupported enough to keep me on Windows
-Laptop Touchp
Great service for vintage Apple laptop...
Reliable hardware, more user friendly software.
It took me less than three days to feel home on OS X (now macOS). Coming from Ubuntu and Windows, things were a lot different, but my impression OS X is just a dumbed down version of Windows in terms of complications. Everything is in right front of you. While I see no use of Siri that they introduced last year, and all the bells and whistles around PiP, and things like having two windows placed side-by-side, working on OS X has never made me feel frustrated. Again, for the things I need a laptop for, the MacBook Air has continued to deliver, so I have no reason to look elsewhere.
How do you measure "Bang For Buck"?
People who don't use Macs love to compare tech specs. People who do use Apple's computers tend to compare their overall experience, which includes software, support, and aesthetics and many other human factors.
I'm sure the notion that Macintosh offers *MORE* bang for your buck seems absurd to tech spec oriented folks. But indeed millions of people do indeed buy Macs, iPhones and Apple's other products, because they feel a better product is worth spending a little more.
What I like
Mainly I like the OS. I like the GUI more than what Windows and Linux has to offer. I like the UNIX underpinnings.
I like that I can (almost) seamlessly integrate a Mac workstation into a Linux environment with shared scripts and file system paths.
I like the focus on lightness and size for my laptops while still giving me more than enough performance when I'm on the road. I travel alot.. every half pound helps when I'm on the road.
I like how it handles quicktime media (a standard in the visual effects ind
my reasons
From my point of view, it's a few things
1) They make genuinely nice bits of kit. whatever you think of the internals, repairability, OS etc. the hardware itself is generally thought of as attractive, good quality, great screens, the best trackpads in the business, nice use of aluminium for a lovely chassis that seems to last for ages. their stuff is slim, and for all that geeks complain, people like things that are slim and light. also people like using nice equipment, and apple stuff is nice. I tend to be
Why do people buy Nike or Adidas?
Better marketing and a product that is convincingly of good quality. I say convincingly because it's all about perception.
A bit like owning a porche 911 or a corvette
A bit like owning a porche 911 or a corvette
Yeah, yeah... Feeding the troll...
Porsche is spelled with an s in it.
"porche" is just french for "porch".
The 911 is pretty much the best sports car on the planet that can still be used as a daily driver. Calling it a 'crap car' is just being petty, and probably jealous.
The Corvette is more hit and miss as a car, and it's no 911, but in terms of raw fun per dollar it's pretty hard to beat.
Ironically though you are probably right about the Apple. The *mystique* (here you actually do want the 'french' word. mystic is just wrong.) and bragging rights is a big part of the appeal. Apple is a cooler brand than Android or Samsung or LG etc... but Apple's brand strength is fading, IMO.
If we are doing car analogies, I would say that Apple products are an automatic. You pay a premium for an auto transmission and sacrifice control. Additionally, replacement of these premium parts are expensive. They do, however, make life easier for the person who wants to mindlessly drive.
The 911 is pretty much the best sports car on the planet that can still be used as a daily driver
You misspelled Nissan GT-R.
This is the equivalent of arguing over page 4 vs page 5 of a Victoria Secret lingerie catalog. You both are right, both cars are works of art.
Yep, it's the best *nix laptop on the market. Helps me do my job. They also last forever, we just replaced my wife's old MBP last month, it was 8 years old!
