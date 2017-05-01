Apple Has a Record $250 Billion In Cash, 90% of It Is Banked Overseas (phonearena.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phone Arena: On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report its fiscal second quarter earnings. In that report, the tech titan will reportedly announce that it is holding $250 billion in cash. If you think that this is a lot of money, you're absolutely right. According to Marketwatch.com, this is more than the foreign currency reserves held by the U.K. and Canada combined. Looking at it another way, at current valuations Apple could purchase all of the outstanding shares of Walmart and Procter & Gamble and still have money left over. It has taken Apple only 4 and half years to double its cash hoard. During the fiscal first quarter of 2017, Apple was adding $3.6 million to its cash position every hour. It finished the quarter ending in December with $246.09 billion in cash. 90% of the money is banked overseas, which means that Apple would be one of the companies to benefit the most from President Trump's plan to offer a one time tax break on repatriated funds.
joy (Score:2)
wish i could pay no taxes
I don't mind paying taxes (Score:3)
I don't mind paying my taxes. I get a lot in return. I mind that corporations doing business in the USA, and other people, don't pay taxes.
Banked overseas? (Score:3)
It's not that the money is banked overseas. It's that the money isn't help by Apple directly, but by overseas wholly owned subsidiaries. I don't see why Apple Ireland (for example) couldn't invest its money in the United States just the same as any foreign company. What would be particularly interesting is if Apple Ireland decided to invest it's money in Apple stock. You could get almost all the advantages of a stock buy-back without having to repatriate the money. Am I missing anything, or would that work?
Apple could use that money to make jobs in the US (Score:2)
If the government allowed corporations to bring their money back from overseas tax free, provided they use that for investments in the US that create jobs, what would be wrong with that?
Re: (Score:2)
If the government allowed corporations to bring their money back from overseas tax free, provided they use that for investments in the US that create jobs, what would be wrong with that?
In a sense they have no productive use for the money since they base their expenses in the US and the profits in tax havens. If they needed more in the US they would just shift the ratio a bit so that expenses were still just a hair below US income. That companies outside the US get to, virtually tax or duty free, sell to US customers for no charge is a scam of epic proportions.
To put their fortune in perspective (Score:2)
I can't figure out why investors allow it (Score:2)
If I were a major stake holder in Apple, I'd want my money. Yes, they'd have to pay taxes on it when they brought it in to pay it out as dividends but then I get some of it, whereas right now I'd get none of it. Apple just seems to hoard cash for no discernible purpose. I mean this has gone WAY beyond the amount you'd want to keep as a reserve. Yet for some reason investors are happy to let that continue, rather than demanding their rightful share of all the profits.
I just don't get it.