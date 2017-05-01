Apple Has a Record $250 Billion In Cash, 90% of It Is Banked Overseas (phonearena.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phone Arena: On Tuesday, Apple is expected to report its fiscal second quarter earnings. In that report, the tech titan will reportedly announce that it is holding $250 billion in cash. If you think that this is a lot of money, you're absolutely right. According to Marketwatch.com, this is more than the foreign currency reserves held by the U.K. and Canada combined. Looking at it another way, at current valuations Apple could purchase all of the outstanding shares of Walmart and Procter & Gamble and still have money left over. It has taken Apple only 4 and half years to double its cash hoard. During the fiscal first quarter of 2017, Apple was adding $3.6 million to its cash position every hour. It finished the quarter ending in December with $246.09 billion in cash. 90% of the money is banked overseas, which means that Apple would be one of the companies to benefit the most from President Trump's plan to offer a one time tax break on repatriated funds.
joy (Score:4, Insightful)
wish i could pay no taxes
Re: (Score:2)
It's a symptom of the US's weird system of taxation. In most countries, profits earned from your overseas business is taxed overseas, while profit earned locally is taxed locally; it doesn't matter where you're headquartered. But the US demands taxes from US-headquartered companies' overseas business as well (after deducting what they pay locally). So this inherently creates a motive for moving headquarters out of the US (which the US has tried all sorts of means to stop). However, the money from their ove
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Then we'd have to adopt the metric system.
North Korea might as well put us our of our misery.
Re: (Score:2)
i am not sure its that simple, Apple (also others) trasfer their IP's to a subsidiary in a tax shelter, then all the profit from local (country) sales is paid to the subsidiary that Holds the IP and is thus prevented from being taxed in the country of sale.
its a pretty nice setup for them. EU is realizing this is an issue as well and what is basically needed is some form of reform that can address multinationals. but chances of any reform happening is pretty close to nil. the US at least tries to recover so
Re: (Score:2)
How does having your IP in a tax shelter affect your sales in a country that's not a tax shelter, and thus will tax your operations there?
Re: (Score:2)
The effect is each sale in usa has royalty fees going to that offshore company. That's how the profits are made overseas.
I think the solution is to limit IP-related deductions.
Figure if X$ is being spent on intellectual property fees, then a minimum of 2 * X$ in profit is being generated, Therefore, limit the amount that can be deducted for intellectual property costs to 50% of the taxable revenue generated using that IP.
Re: (Score:2)
They shouldn't get a "tax break", because there shouldn't be a tax on foreign profits to begin with, as in almost all of the rest of the world. You pay taxes on where you're operating.
.... unless, for some strange reason, if you're headquartered in America.
Re: (Score:2)
wish i could pay no taxes
Many wish they had to pay taxes.
Ok (Score:1)
So, let's say that you have $250 in savings, but 93% of is in an account that penalizes you 35% to use it in the US, would you use it? Let's say the government changes the rule and now it is only 20%, does that really change the situation?
I mean if the US government thinks that a 10% penalty on early withdrawal from a 401K is sufficient to dissuade an average consumer, what do you think 20% looks like to a corporation whose every spend is scrutinized by Wall Street?
Even crazier, with the cost of debt being
Re: (Score:2)
Also works well for acquisitions abroad.
I'm pretty sure Skype & Nokia mobile weren't purchased by MS using their US based bank account.
I don't mind paying taxes (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't mind paying my taxes. I get a lot in return. I mind that corporations doing business in the USA, and other people, don't pay taxes.
Re: I don't mind paying taxes (Score:1)
Apple, like every other multinational, pays taxes in the country where the product was sold. Apple paid tax on every dollar made in the US and elsewhere. The USA is the only country in the world that taxes you a second time to move money that was already taxed back home. Result? Apple keeps the money elsewhere. So would anyone else.
Re: I don't mind paying taxes (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, Apple then seems to sell a damn lot of iPhones in Ireland...
Re: (Score:2)
thats wonderful news, its funny how the IP that makes the profit now doesn't sit in the US but in Ireland paying less than 2% of profits in taxes. wish I could move my tax burden to ireland as well while still living in US.
ofcourse they paid for the tax loopholes so ofcourse its all legal like.
Re: (Score:2)
wish I could move my tax burden to ireland as well while still living in US.
You could, depending on the nature of your income, but there would be a few million in upfront costs for you to begin the process.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't mind paying my taxes. I get a lot in return. I mind that large corporations doing business in the USA, and the top
.1% wealthiest Americans, don't pay taxes.
FTFY
Re: (Score:2)
I don't mind paying my taxes. I get a lot in return. I mind that corporations doing business in the USA
The taxes that are paid have very little to do with any return you think you're getting for them.
Taxation is mostly theft, and you can be sure you're not getting your $$$'s worth.
Corporations Do pay taxes, but of course they're going to defer their liability as long as possible.
You can defer your tax liability too. If you purchase Apple stock, its share price can double or quadruple, and you won't
Re: (Score:2)
Taxation has been necessary since the invention of civilization. If you want real theft, go to a libertarian paradise like Somalia.
Banked overseas? (Score:3)
It's not that the money is banked overseas. It's that the money isn't help by Apple directly, but by overseas wholly owned subsidiaries. I don't see why Apple Ireland (for example) couldn't invest its money in the United States just the same as any foreign company. What would be particularly interesting is if Apple Ireland decided to invest it's money in Apple stock. You could get almost all the advantages of a stock buy-back without having to repatriate the money. Am I missing anything, or would that work?
Apple could use that money to make jobs in the US (Score:2)
If the government allowed corporations to bring their money back from overseas tax free, provided they use that for investments in the US that create jobs, what would be wrong with that?
Re: (Score:2)
If the government allowed corporations to bring their money back from overseas tax free, provided they use that for investments in the US that create jobs, what would be wrong with that?
In a sense they have no productive use for the money since they base their expenses in the US and the profits in tax havens. If they needed more in the US they would just shift the ratio a bit so that expenses were still just a hair below US income. That companies outside the US get to, virtually tax or duty free, sell to US customers for no charge is a scam of epic proportions.
Re: (Score:2)
If you made the rule airtight, companies wouldn't bother bringing the money back into this country because they'd claim you're interfering with their right to do with their money what they want.
Know what happened the last time the U.S. gave a tax amnesty to corporations? Nothing [blogspot.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Ultimately corporations are owned by groups of people. Instead of taxing the group, why not just tax the individual people that own the corporations. Oh wait they do that. Therefore the money is taxed twice already.
To put their fortune in perspective (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
nice, or in other words almost 3 billion per year for you for an avg lifespan of 88 years. i could try to live on 3 billion a year, i know its a stretch but i am willing to try.
just in case you are wondering its 7.8 million perday roughly. i mean after i get done paying all the hookers and blow, i'll probably have just 7.5 million left to waste each day.
how is that perspective.
I can't figure out why investors allow it (Score:1)
If I were a major stake holder in Apple, I'd want my money. Yes, they'd have to pay taxes on it when they brought it in to pay it out as dividends but then I get some of it, whereas right now I'd get none of it. Apple just seems to hoard cash for no discernible purpose. I mean this has gone WAY beyond the amount you'd want to keep as a reserve. Yet for some reason investors are happy to let that continue, rather than demanding their rightful share of all the profits.
I just don't get it.
Re: (Score:3)
Yet for some reason investors are happy to let that continue, rather than demanding their rightful share of all the profits.
They are happy as long as Apple's stock price keeps rising faster than the rest of the market. Once they no longer get 20% (or more) of a return on their Apple shares, then you will see them demand it be disbursed to their shareholders at an expedited rate.
Who has apple's PIN? (Score:2)
I know one of you has the PIN. Let's have it. There is enough for all of us.
Apple should... (Score:2)
... buy Dell then shut it down, just for laughs.
Let's not forget... (Score:2)
That Apple uses a Nevada corporation to avoid state corporatation taxes in US.
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/29/business/apples-tax-strategy-aims-at-low-tax-states-and-nations.html [nytimes.com]
Just think! (Score:2)
The US Gov't Could Spend it in 30 Days (Score:2)
Yes, it is a lot of money, unless you're the US Government, in which case you can blow through it in less than 30 days...
More tax breaks for corporations! (Score:2)
Obviously Apple is only sitting on that money because they are scared about their cash flow. I bet if even more tax breaks were enacted for corporations, Apple and others would really start to create more jobs instead of sitting on mountains of cash!
Shouldn't it return some to its shareholders? (Score:2)
... or perhaps lower its prices to drive more sales? What's the point of hoarding so much cash? I don't get it.
Re: (Score:2)
2 words Sun Microsystems. At the top of the Y2K boom Sun was a company which could do no wrong. It asked eeryone to use its language (Java) and people listened. It sold racks of servers which powered the
/Internet. It built its own chips. Then it ran out of money and got acquired by Oracle. Apple wants everyone to use its platform , its Swift language, even build its own chips but it doesnt want to run out of money.