Qualcomm Says Apple To Stop Paying Royalties

Apple has decided to withhold royalty payments to its contract manufacturers that are owed to Qualcomm, until a legal dispute between the companies is resolved, the chipmaker said on Friday. From a report: Qualcomm, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, said it will not receive royalties from Apple's contract manufacturers for sales made during the quarter ended March 31. San Diego, California-based Qualcomm also slashed its profit and revenue forecasts for the current quarter, to account for the lost royalty revenue.
Fair terms ?
That is a really interesting view Apple — some people would not view some of what you do as 'fair terms', for instance stopping 3rd party repairs. So: why one rule for you and another for others ?
Re:
Sounds like my ex wife.
Points at the Sep MOU when she wants something, totally ignores it otherwise.
Apple gonna Apple
VP of Screwing Over Suppliers: "Well Lord Cook, we could try to strong arm one the IP/supply companies we have an written contact with, try to screw them over..." Tim Cook: "Bring out the Who to Screw Over dart board post haste!"
Those intel mobile modems must be geting good
They wouldn't do this until they secured alternative...
Re: Those intel mobile modems must be geting good
They can't. There's no alternative to Qualcomm if you're going to use CDMA, which is required for half the US carriers. At issue here is that Qualcomm wants royalty money for phones that have *no* Qualcomm parts or intellectual property in them, which is pretty audacious.
Re:
CDMA is garbage and needs to die, along with any carrier that continues to use that terrible, proprietary architecture.
Drive them into the sea!
I despise Apple, but I hate Qualcomm even more. They should have stuck to email clients. Their "royalties" are complete bullshit. I wish that Apple, Samsung, and others would get together to push an open standard manufacturers could use without these ridiculous royalty payments that always get passed on to the consumer.