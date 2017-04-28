Qualcomm Says Apple To Stop Paying Royalties (reuters.com) 8
Apple has decided to withhold royalty payments to its contract manufacturers that are owed to Qualcomm, until a legal dispute between the companies is resolved, the chipmaker said on Friday. From a report: Qualcomm, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, said it will not receive royalties from Apple's contract manufacturers for sales made during the quarter ended March 31. San Diego, California-based Qualcomm also slashed its profit and revenue forecasts for the current quarter, to account for the lost royalty revenue.
I guess we are about to see if Apple have the 'courage' to remove wireless chips from their devices.
That is a really interesting view Apple — some people would not view some of what you do as 'fair terms', for instance stopping 3rd party repairs. So: why one rule for you and another for others ?
VP of Screwing Over Suppliers: "Well Lord Cook, we could try to strong arm one the IP/supply companies we have an written contact with, try to screw them over..." Tim Cook: "Bring out the Who to Screw Over dart board post haste!"
They wouldn't do this until they secured alternative...