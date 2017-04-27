Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple Is In Talks To Launch Its Own Venmo

Posted by BeauHD from the if-you-can't-beat-em-join-em dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: The company has recently held discussions with payments industry partners about introducing its own Venmo competitor, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks. The service would allow iPhone owners to send money digitally to other iPhone owners, these people said. One source familiar with the plans told Recode they expect the company to announce the new service later this year. Another cautioned that an announcement and launch date may not yet be set. The new Apple product would compete with offerings from big U.S. banks as well as PayPal, its millennial-popular subsidiary Venmo, as well as Square Cash in the increasingly competitive world of digital money-transfers. Apple has also recently held discussions with Visa about creating its own pre-paid cards that would run on the Visa debit network and which would be tied to the new peer-to-peer service, sources told Recode. People would be able to use the Apple cards to spend money sent to them through the new service, without having to wait for it to clear to their bank account.

  • Venmo is some stupid "payments wallet for your mobile phone" kind of thing, you have probably never heard of it, and they probably paid for this story in an attempt to make themselves more relevant.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by BeauHD ( 4450103 ) Works for Slashdot
      From the report: "Venmo registered $17.6 billion in volume and is still doubling year over year..." Sure, they're not omnipresent, but they're certainly one of the most influential peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platforms, especially among millennials.

      And no, they did not pay us to post this story, nor did they sponsor this comment.
    • This ONE WEIRD TRICK will transfer your money to a stranger's debit card...

    • Venmo is like PayPal but not crooked.

  • without having to wait for it to clear to their bank account

    Don't worry, the debt collectors and call centers assigned to harass you already have your iphone number.

    This is only the beginning

