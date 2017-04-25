Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


EU Lawmakers Include Spotify and iTunes In Geoblocking Ban

Posted by BeauHD from the you-shall-not-pass dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to ban online retailers from treating consumers differently depending on where they live and expanded their proposed law to include music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple's iTunes. Ending so-called geoblocking is a priority for the European Commission as it tries to create a single market for digital services across the 28-nation bloc, but many industries argue that they tailor their prices to specific domestic markets. The proposal, which will apply to e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Zalando and eBay, as well as for services provided in a specific location like car rental, forbids online retailers from automatically re-routing customers to their domestic website without their consent. In a blow for the book publishing and music industries, European Parliament members voted to include copyright-protected content such as music, games, software and e-books in the law. That would mean music streaming services such as Spotify and iTunes would not be able to prevent, for example, a French customer buying a cheaper subscription in Croatia, if they have the required rights.

  • Good or bad for customers? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Absent the ability to "adjust" for maximum profit in each region, now an average price is expensive for at least half the countries in the EU.

  • automobile fuel is priced locally. Hawaii prices would not be welcome elsewhere. with this ruling, the EU has increased prices for most of the EU.
  • The holy grail for anyone selling anything, is the ability to charge the customer, not based on the value of the product or service, but rather on the customer's ability to pay. In the old days, this was accomplished by creating barriers for the movement of goods and services. A drug company could charge someone in rural Mexico a completely different price for a pill than they could charge someone in New York City because is was very hard for the more affluent customer to realize that it was available elsew

