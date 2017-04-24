Apple Cuts Affiliate Commissions on Apps and In-App Purchases (macstories.net) 17
From a report on Mac Stories: Today, Apple announced that it is reducing the commissions it pays on apps and In-App Purchases from 7 percent to 2.5 percent effective May 1st. The iTunes Affiliate Program pays a commission from Apple's portion of the sale of apps and other media when a purchase is made with a link that contains the affiliate credentials of a member of the program. Anyone can join, but the Affiliate Program is used heavily by websites that cover media sold by Apple and app developers.
Quasi-monopolies breed abuse. Film at 11.
And you're still not getting a MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM.
Or an upgraded Mac mini since 2012.
It's in the works as I type...
And you're still not getting a MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM.
You will be, as soon as Intel makes good on their Product Roadmap's Delivery Promises.
Now that's what I call courage!
Pray I don't alter it any further.
This about sums it up.
If I want to use a smartphone, but can't stand Apple or Google, what do I do?
Create your own smartphone?
The walled garden holds all the hostages (Score:2)