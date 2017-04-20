China To Question Apple About Live-Streaming Apps On App Store That Violate Internet Regulations (theguardian.com) 4
Three Chinese government agencies are planning to tell Apple to "tighten up checks" on live-streaming software offered on its app store, which can be used to violate internet regulation in the country. "Law enforcement officers had already met with Apple representatives over live-streaming services, [state news agency Xinhua reported], but did not provide details of the meetings," reports The Guardian. From the report: The inquiry appears to be focused on third-party apps available for download through Apple's online marketplace. The company did not respond to requests for comment. China operates the world's largest internet censorship regime, blocking a host of foreign websites including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but the authorities have struggled to control an explosion in popularity of live-streaming video apps. As part of the inquiry into live-streaming, three Chinese websites -- toutiao.com, huoshanzhibo.com and huajiao.com -- were already found to have violated internet regulations, and had broadcast content that violated Chinese law, including providing "pornographic content," the Xinhua report said. Pornography is banned in China. The three sites were told to increase oversight of live-broadcasting services, user registration and "the handling of tips-offs." Two of the websites, huoshanzhibo.com and huajiao.com, were under formal investigation and may have their cases transferred to the police for criminal prosecutions, the Xinhua report said. Casting a wide net, the regulations state that apps cannot "engage in activities prohibited by laws and regulations such as endangering national security, disrupting social order and violating the legitimate rights and interests of others."
apple needs to take a stand and say we will do wha (Score:2)
apple needs to take a stand and say we will do what we want or we will pull the jobs out of china. Or they can take there pro china ideas and let trump put them in there place. USA! USA! USA!
Re: (Score:2)
ha ha ha hahaaaaaa!!!
Not a single chance. Apple only ACTS like they give a crap to sucker their fan base. In the end, they are a business like every other. China's history is not some great mystery, they KNOW what they are getting into because doing business in China means getting directly into bed with the Chinese Government.
Apple, just like every other business in China will become nothing more than proxy henchmen of the government that will profile, spy on, and rat out citizens using their products as