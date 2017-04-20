Qualcomm Collected Partial iPhone Royalties Despite Legal Battle With Apple (fortune.com)
From a report: Qualcomm continued to collect some royalties for Apple's use of its wireless technology in iPhones last year despite dueling lawsuits between the two mobile giants, cheering Qualcomm investors who feared that the payments had entirely dried up. Qualcomm said on Wednesday that Apple's contract manufacturers including Foxconn paid royalties, although they withheld around $1 billion from the undisclosed total amount due. The amount withheld equaled the amount Qualcomm withheld from Apple last year under a separate agreement to cooperate on mobile technology that has since expired.
Qualcomm Collected Partial iPhone Royalties Despite Legal Battle With Apple More | Reply Login
Qualcomm Collected Partial iPhone Royalties Despite Legal Battle With Apple
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals