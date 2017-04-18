Apple Makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork Apps for Mac and iOS Free for All Users (macrumors.com) 19
Apple today updated several of its Mac and iOS apps, making them available for all Mac and iOS users for free. From a report: iMovie, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, and GarageBand for both Mac and iOS devices have been updated and are now listed in the App Store for free. Previously, all of these apps were provided for free to customers who purchased a new Mac or iOS device, but now that purchase is not required to get the software. Many Apple customers were already likely eligible to download the software at no cost if they had made a device purchase in the last few years.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you provide any evidence for what you claim? GarageBand actually has a long history of having a very user-friendly approach to copyright. Some bad actors have made claims against certain GarageBand loops in the past, but they have all been trolls. With the exception of distributing single loops individually, content created with Garageband comes with a worldwide royalty free license and Apple doesn't claim to own or have any rights to user-produced content.
Re: (Score:2)
Make sure you read the new ToS!
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Make sure you're not giving Apple rights to all of your creative works by using their "free" apps.
It's NOT Free. You bought an Apple hardware Product at some point.
Still Don't Get It (Score:3)
I still don't get it. What else would you run these apps on if not a Mac or iOS device? (To me, they've always been free so...what changed?)
Re: (Score:2)
If you have a device bought before 2013 you had to pay for the apps. Now you can get them for free.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You didn't get them if you were running an older device. For example, I still use a 2011 Mac Mini at home and it had the older version of these apps it came with, but I paid for the upgrade to the couple I actually use.
Despite the jokes, Mac users don't really have to upgrade annually... Until a few months ago, I was using a 4s phone!
I run a G5 Tower as a Security Computer, FTP Server and iTunes Server in my living room.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't have to purchase a NEW iOS or Mac to get these apps anymore.
That's what's different. Of course, given that Apple has had this thing going on for years now, I'd be surprised if there was someone that wasn't already eligible for them. You'd have to be toting around a really old iPhone (probably around the 3GS era) or a really old Mac (over 10 years old) to not q
Small catch (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
It requires a hardware key to activate which is available with an RS-232 connector. USB-C to RS-232 dongles sold separately.
(Playing along with the joke) Unless you have an XServe. It has an RS-232 connector.
"With iCloud built in," (Score:1)
Welcome back to customer lock-in central.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Welcome back to customer lock-in central.
Funny. I don't participate in any iCloud stuff with any of my Apple gear.
Also allows ownership change (Score:2)
Something that just happened recently on a system update, was that it asked if I wanted to change ownership of my iMovie license - in the past I had installed iMove under a different user, so I could not update it when logged into the iTunes account I use for Mac apps...
So that has gotten better as well, probably part of the same change where they don't care if you switch the owner to be a different iCloud user as long as you are running on a Mac.