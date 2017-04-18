Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Education Software Apple

Apple Makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork Apps for Mac and iOS Free for All Users (macrumors.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the free-stuff dept.
Apple today updated several of its Mac and iOS apps, making them available for all Mac and iOS users for free. From a report: iMovie, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, and GarageBand for both Mac and iOS devices have been updated and are now listed in the App Store for free. Previously, all of these apps were provided for free to customers who purchased a new Mac or iOS device, but now that purchase is not required to get the software. Many Apple customers were already likely eligible to download the software at no cost if they had made a device purchase in the last few years.

  • Still Don't Get It (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @03:40PM (#54259023)
    >> all of these apps were provided for free to customers who purchased a new Mac or iOS device

    I still don't get it. What else would you run these apps on if not a Mac or iOS device? (To me, they've always been free so...what changed?)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you have a device bought before 2013 you had to pay for the apps. Now you can get them for free.

    • I always though it was ridiculous too. Turns out if you use some kind of profile management system to control a swag of iPads at a school for example then if you wanted to push out these iWork apps you'd have to purchase a copy for each device (because setting up management usually means wiping the iPads clean) ! This is nuts considering each device already had an entitlement for these programs out of the box - I never understood why Apple wanted to double dip this way apart from the benefits of double di

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      I still don't get it. What else would you run these apps on if not a Mac or iOS device? (To me, they've always been free so...what changed?)

      You don't have to purchase a NEW iOS or Mac to get these apps anymore.

      That's what's different. Of course, given that Apple has had this thing going on for years now, I'd be surprised if there was someone that wasn't already eligible for them. You'd have to be toting around a really old iPhone (probably around the 3GS era) or a really old Mac (over 10 years old) to not q

  • Small catch (Score:4, Funny)

    by schklerg ( 1130369 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @03:45PM (#54259047)
    It requires a hardware key to activate which is available with an RS-232 connector. USB-C to RS-232 dongles sold separately.

    • It requires a hardware key to activate which is available with an RS-232 connector. USB-C to RS-232 dongles sold separately.

      (Playing along with the joke) Unless you have an XServe. It has an RS-232 connector.

  • Welcome back to customer lock-in central.

  • Something that just happened recently on a system update, was that it asked if I wanted to change ownership of my iMovie license - in the past I had installed iMove under a different user, so I could not update it when logged into the iTunes account I use for Mac apps...

    So that has gotten better as well, probably part of the same change where they don't care if you switch the owner to be a different iCloud user as long as you are running on a Mac.

