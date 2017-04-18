Apple To Launch Three New iPhones This Year: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 31
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones, though the one with the most new features might not launch until a couple of months after the others. According to a report on Bloomberg, Apple is testing three new phones that it plans to launch this fall, including two with the same screen sizes as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The third iPhone, which may be named to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's launch, is said to pack a new design with a stainless steel frame and curved glass. It's said to feature an embedded fingerprint reader and use OLED panels from Samsung and may have a screen that takes up most of the front of the smartphone's face. From the article: Apple also tested a more ambitious prototype with the same slightly curved front and steel frame, but a glass back with more dramatic curves on the top and bottom like the original iPhone design from 2007, one of the people said.
Finally (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The big question is, (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
You're scolding it wrong.
in Korea, only old people use smartphones (Score:2)
How about something new and innovative?
Re: (Score:2)
No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame.
buy a crazy expensive product to celebrate? (Score:2)
so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?
the stupidity continues
Only thing stupid is your hot take (Score:2)
so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?
How much did you spend on your computer?
How much will it be worth in five years?
Then factor in that most people now use phones more often than computers...
HMM.....
Re: (Score:3)
I am not poor. If I really used it for five years....$200/year for a phone that I might use throughout the day is a bargain.
If you are old and just want it for calling your grandkids, yeah sure, get whatever's cheapest.
Oh shit, "a refreshed user-interface" (Score:1)
The article says, with emphasis added
This really, really, really scares me. These days, any time a UI is changed it often gets worse and worse. Just look at Windows 8. Just look at Firefox Australis. Just look at GNOME 3. Just look at MS Office. Just look at Android. Just loo
Re: (Score:2)
Apple continues to amaze... (Score:2)
They continue to rake in profits. I was one of those who thought their pricey gadget regime wouldn't last this long. how wrong I was...
10th Anniversary Courage (Score:2)
Courage (Score:3)
For our latest model, we've done a great deal of market research and have learned that people don't actually use iPhones for anything. They just like walking around with the device in the hands, with the Apple logo clearly visible for strangers to see and thus validate the owners status as a hip and modern individual.
As such, our newest model has no electronics or accessible ports of any kind. It is an ultra-thin slab of brushed aluminium with an attractive glass inlay. In the process, we've managed to increase battery life to infinite levels, so you never have to worry about your device failing on you just as your sitting down at your local starbucks to show off your superiority while you enjoy your vente soy triple-whip Kopi Luwak latte with cinnamon.
--Apple
(Before any apple fanatics have an aneurism, I have an iPhone myself. The above is just a joke. Relax. Breathe.)
Re: Bah, Bring back the iphone3 (Score:2)
Seriously the iphone3gs was the perfect iphone in the hand.
Yes, Donald; we're all very impressed that your hands are so big you can easily "palm" a golf ball...
Happy Lucky Gold 8 Phone (Score:3)
This will be huge for Apple because of the Chinese market (and their love of the number 8) and the 10th anniversary thing in the USA. Even if it is an iPhone 7 in a shinier case with 50% whacked onto the price, they will sell millions of the things.
I'm not expecting any real innovation though. Apple was always more marketing than tech, and it seems that part of the business has rather predictably eaten the engineering department in recent years.
Re: Sounds too confusing for apple users (Score:1)
To me it sounds like they are hedging. Like we want to deliver this cool new oled screen but we are worried we cant do it in time for out anniversary so we're repackaging some iphone 7s as well, just in case
Names released (Score:2)
They will be called:
iPhone 7S (same as 7 but with processor upgrade)
IPhone 7S Plus (same as 7S Plus with slight upgrades)
iPhone X Anniversary (same size as 7S Plus, with fullscreen OLED, wraparound glass, different metal case, no physical Home button)
I doubt it. (Score:2)
Anyone remember when Osborne Computers made the mistake of announcing computers before they were ready and pretty much tanked the company?
I guess that is no longer a concern, what I see Apple doing is - don't buy a Samsung since we have neat new stuff that will probably never come out.
I see this as an attempt to dampen the Samsung hype going on with the S8.
I'm not needing a phone for awhile and still use wired headphones so I'm not really on Apples radar anymore.