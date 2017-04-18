Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple To Launch Three New iPhones This Year: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones, though the one with the most new features might not launch until a couple of months after the others. According to a report on Bloomberg, Apple is testing three new phones that it plans to launch this fall, including two with the same screen sizes as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The third iPhone, which may be named to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's launch, is said to pack a new design with a stainless steel frame and curved glass. It's said to feature an embedded fingerprint reader and use OLED panels from Samsung and may have a screen that takes up most of the front of the smartphone's face. From the article: Apple also tested a more ambitious prototype with the same slightly curved front and steel frame, but a glass back with more dramatic curves on the top and bottom like the original iPhone design from 2007, one of the people said.

  • Finally (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @02:04PM (#54258367) Homepage Journal
    Finally I get to throw away my iPhone 8. It was getting pretty dated.

  • The big question is, (Score:5, Funny)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @02:08PM (#54258401)
    Will they be courageous and get rid of the charging cable? Wireless charging only! Waterproof! All existing charger cables obsoleted in one swoop, new charging stations needed by the bedside, in the office, in the car - money, money everywhere.

  • so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?

    the stupidity continues

    • so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?

      How much did you spend on your computer?

      How much will it be worth in five years?

      Then factor in that most people now use phones more often than computers...

      HMM.....

    • I am not poor. If I really used it for five years....$200/year for a phone that I might use throughout the day is a bargain.

      If you are old and just want it for calling your grandkids, yeah sure, get whatever's cheapest.

  • Oh shit, "a refreshed user-interface" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The article says, with emphasis added

    All the new iPhones will run iOS 11, a mobile operating system that will include a refreshed user-interface and will be announced in June at the company's annual conference for developers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    This really, really, really scares me. These days, any time a UI is changed it often gets worse and worse. Just look at Windows 8. Just look at Firefox Australis. Just look at GNOME 3. Just look at MS Office. Just look at Android. Just loo

  • They continue to rake in profits. I was one of those who thought their pricey gadget regime wouldn't last this long. how wrong I was...

  • So for the 10th anniversary super-duper-special-expensive phone they're gonna use a screen made by their biggest rivals? Wha wha wha??

  • Courage (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @02:27PM (#54258525)

    For our latest model, we've done a great deal of market research and have learned that people don't actually use iPhones for anything. They just like walking around with the device in the hands, with the Apple logo clearly visible for strangers to see and thus validate the owners status as a hip and modern individual.

    As such, our newest model has no electronics or accessible ports of any kind. It is an ultra-thin slab of brushed aluminium with an attractive glass inlay. In the process, we've managed to increase battery life to infinite levels, so you never have to worry about your device failing on you just as your sitting down at your local starbucks to show off your superiority while you enjoy your vente soy triple-whip Kopi Luwak latte with cinnamon.

    --Apple

    (Before any apple fanatics have an aneurism, I have an iPhone myself. The above is just a joke. Relax. Breathe.)

  • Happy Lucky Gold 8 Phone (Score:3)

    by monkeyxpress ( 4016725 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @02:36PM (#54258581)

    This will be huge for Apple because of the Chinese market (and their love of the number 8) and the 10th anniversary thing in the USA. Even if it is an iPhone 7 in a shinier case with 50% whacked onto the price, they will sell millions of the things.

    I'm not expecting any real innovation though. Apple was always more marketing than tech, and it seems that part of the business has rather predictably eaten the engineering department in recent years.

  • They will be called:

    iPhone 7S (same as 7 but with processor upgrade)
    IPhone 7S Plus (same as 7S Plus with slight upgrades)
    iPhone X Anniversary (same size as 7S Plus, with fullscreen OLED, wraparound glass, different metal case, no physical Home button)

  • Anyone remember when Osborne Computers made the mistake of announcing computers before they were ready and pretty much tanked the company?

    I guess that is no longer a concern, what I see Apple doing is - don't buy a Samsung since we have neat new stuff that will probably never come out.

    I see this as an attempt to dampen the Samsung hype going on with the S8.

    I'm not needing a phone for awhile and still use wired headphones so I'm not really on Apples radar anymore.

