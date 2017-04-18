Apple To Launch Three New iPhones This Year: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 20
Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones, though the one with the most new features might not launch until a couple of months after the others. According to a report on Bloomberg, Apple is testing three new phones that it plans to launch this fall, including two with the same screen sizes as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The third iPhone, which may be named to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's launch, is said to pack a new design with a stainless steel frame and curved glass. It's said to feature an embedded fingerprint reader and use OLED panels from Samsung and may have a screen that takes up most of the front of the smartphone's face. From the article: Apple also tested a more ambitious prototype with the same slightly curved front and steel frame, but a glass back with more dramatic curves on the top and bottom like the original iPhone design from 2007, one of the people said.
You're scolding it wrong.
No wireless. Less space than a Nomad. Lame.
buy a crazy expensive product to celebrate? (Score:2)
so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?
the stupidity continues
Only thing stupid is your hot take (Score:2)
so to celebrate the anniversary of smart phones people are going to buy some "special" $1000 phone that will be worthless in less than 5 years?
How much did you spend on your computer?
How much will it be worth in five years?
Then factor in that most people now use phones more often than computers...
HMM.....
Apple continues to amaze... (Score:2)
They continue to rake in profits. I was one of those who thought their pricey gadget regime wouldn't last this long. how wrong I was...
10th Anniversary Courage (Score:2)
Courage (Score:2)
For our latest model, we've done a great deal of market research and have learned that people don't actually use iPhones for anything. They just like walking around with the device in the hands, with the Apple logo clearly visible for strangers to see and thus validate the owners status as a hip and modern individual.
As such, our newest model has no electronics or accessible ports of any kind. It is an ultra-thin slab of brushed aluminium with an attractive glass inlay. In the process, we've managed to i
Re: Bah, Bring back the iphone3 (Score:2)
Seriously the iphone3gs was the perfect iphone in the hand.
Yes, Donald; we're all very impressed that your hands are so big you can easily "palm" a golf ball...
Happy Lucky Gold 8 Phone (Score:2)
This will be huge for Apple because of the Chinese market (and their love of the number 8) and the 10th anniversary thing in the USA. Even if it is an iPhone 7 in a shinier case with 50% whacked onto the price, they will sell millions of the things.
I'm not expecting any real innovation though. Apple was always more marketing than tech, and it seems that part of the business has rather predictably eaten the engineering department in recent years.