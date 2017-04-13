Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Medicine Businesses Government Apple Science Technology

Apple Has a Secret Team Working On Non-Invasive Diabetes Sensors (cnbc.com) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the top-secret dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from CNBC: Apple has hired a small team of biomedical engineers to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, miles from corporate headquarters. They are part of a super secret initiative, initially envisioned by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to three people familiar with the matter. Such a breakthrough would be a "holy grail" for life sciences. Many life sciences companies have tried and failed, as it's highly challenging to track glucose levels accurately without piercing the skin. The initiative is far enough along that Apple has been conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area and has hired consultants to help it figure out the regulatory pathways, the people said.

schwit1 adds: "From a business aspect, the most interesting part of this venture might be how Apple combines its penchant for secrecy with maneuvering through those regulatory pathways. It's one thing to introduce another new bit of consumer electronics kit. It's an entirely other thing to get a medical device past the FDA."

Apple Has a Secret Team Working On Non-Invasive Diabetes Sensors More | Reply

Apple Has a Secret Team Working On Non-Invasive Diabetes Sensors

Comments Filter:

  • It's one thing to introduce another new bit of consumer electronics kit. It's an entirely other thing to get a medical device past the FDA.

    And yet another thing to get basic math right. Run this on OSX, then see if you trust Apple to make medical equipment:

    #import <Cocoa/Cocoa.h>

    int main(int argc, const char * argv[]) {

    NSDecimalNumber *oneish =
    [NSDecimalNumber decimalNumberWithString:@"1.1111111111111111111"];

    NSInteger two = 3 - [oneish intValue];
    NSInteger othertwo = 3 - [oneish integerValue];

    NSLog(@"2 + 2 = %ld", two + othertwo);

    return 0;

    }

Slashdot Top Deals

Failure is more frequently from want of energy than want of capital.

Close