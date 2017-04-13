Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple Has a Secret Team Working On Non-Invasive Diabetes Sensors (cnbc.com) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the top-secret dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from CNBC: Apple has hired a small team of biomedical engineers to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, miles from corporate headquarters. They are part of a super secret initiative, initially envisioned by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to three people familiar with the matter. Such a breakthrough would be a "holy grail" for life sciences. Many life sciences companies have tried and failed, as it's highly challenging to track glucose levels accurately without piercing the skin. The initiative is far enough along that Apple has been conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area and has hired consultants to help it figure out the regulatory pathways, the people said.

schwit1 adds: "From a business aspect, the most interesting part of this venture might be how Apple combines its penchant for secrecy with maneuvering through those regulatory pathways. It's one thing to introduce another new bit of consumer electronics kit. It's an entirely other thing to get a medical device past the FDA."

  • It's one thing to introduce another new bit of consumer electronics kit. It's an entirely other thing to get a medical device past the FDA.

    And yet another thing to get basic math right. Run this on OSX, then see if you trust Apple to make medical equipment:

    #import <Cocoa/Cocoa.h>

    int main(int argc, const char * argv[]) {

    NSDecimalNumber *oneish =
    [NSDecimalNumber decimalNumberWithString:@"1.1111111111111111111"];

    NSInteger two = 3 - [oneish intValue];
    NSInteger othertwo = 3 - [oneish integerValue];

    NSLog(@"2 + 2 = %ld", two + othertwo);

    return 0;

    }

    • Already debunked [slashdot.org]

      Only a moron who doesn't understand how floating point numbers work would think anything was odd about that example. What are you even doing on Slashdot if you cannot work with simple floating point?

      I mean, an AC can understand what is going on with that code and you can't?

      SHAME SHAME SHAME

      You're a PHP programmer, aren't you - admit it. Go back to "hacker" news.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      2+2=5 for sufficiently high values of 2. Had a friend once who was getting a masters degree in math. If any student responded to 1+1 with an answer of two was ridiculed. I do the same thing with high school student in digital electronics class.

  • did anyone else read the title and think of a Wilford Brimley cat saying "Diabeetus"? [youtube.com]

  • It's one thing to have Apple Watch or FitBit misread your heart rate as happens with tattoos. It's quite another to misread blood sugar and let someone go into shock or worse.

    Most people with diabetes that I know are concerned with the inaccuracy of the home kits which works with blood. What do you think happens if they have to sign a EULA giving indemnity to Apple? They won't buy it, and honestly neither would I.

    Honestly, we need to see if the tech actually goes anywhere. Then we'll have to wait for th

