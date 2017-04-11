Qualcomm Says Apple Broke Contract, Hindered Performance of Its Chipsets (arstechnica.com) 16
Qualcomm has filed a 139-page rebuttal of a lawsuit lodged by Apple in January in which the US chipmaker counterclaimed that the iPhone giant was "misrepresenting facts and making false statements." From a report on ArsTechnica: It alleged that Apple had "breached" and "mischaracterized" deals it had in place with Qualcomm and accused the Tim Cook-run firm of interfering with the chipmaker's "long-standing agreements" with iPhone and iPad manufacturers, such as Foxconn. In a statement, Qualcomm said, "Apple effectively chose to limit the performance of the Qualcomm-based iPhones by not taking advantage of the full potential speed of which Qualcomm's modems are capable. Apple's actions were intended to prevent consumers from realizing that iPhones containing Qualcomm chipsets performed far better than iPhones containing chipsets supplied by Intel."
Re: (Score:2)
Both of them can be California companies soon if #calexit would just hurry the eff up.
Re: (Score:2)
Google is still using Qualcomm chips and not trying to move to Intel.
Re: (Score:2)
Because despite the terrible summary, the claim isn't about Apple hindering the performance of its chips. It's about Apple claiming there's no discernible difference between Intel & Qualcomm iPhones. The section about hindering performance is a couple of paragraphs of background in a multi-hundred page document, but for some reason the press has latched onto it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's about Apple claiming there's no discernible difference between Intel & Qualcomm iPhones
If they're hindering the performance of Qualcomm chips to match, wouldn't that premise also be true?
Apple will win (Score:2)
Based on my analysis of corporations filing lawsuits against their suppliers, it is usually when the buyer has sufficiently guaranteed win in the lawsuit or have an alternate supplier (internal or external) available. So either the Apple will win this suit or it will switch to some other supplier.
Disclaimer: I own Apple stock and have no direct position in Qualcomm.
It's the CPU-flavors thing all over again (Score:2)
Anyone remember the article from a year or two ago, when it was discovered that Apple was sourcing CPUs for its phones from two different manufacturers, and the phones containing CPUs from one source performed marginally better than the phones contain CPUs from the other source?
There was a big to-do, with people trying to figure out which iPhones were "the good ones", and people who had received (or thought they had received) the slower version were complaining and debating whether they ought to return thei
Re: (Score:1)
Given that every single iPhone 6S I've encountered with the dreaded 30% shutdown bug (>10 of them) has been a Samsung-based device, there's at least a difference in the device builds. It may or may not be the SoC.
Abusive monopoly mad, news at 11. (Score:1)
Qualcomm is mad Apple dares to explore 2nd source for modem chip sets.
Everyone knows the qualcomm LTE modems are better under optimal conditions but I feel Apple is more interested in providing a constant experience across it's platform. It's easier to tell developers 'expect this many megabits out of iphoneX in LTE' rather than 'Depending on the modem chipset, which we don't tell you about, expect this many megabits'
My money is on Apple. They don't take shit from vendors. They'll design and fab their own S