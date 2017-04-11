Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
AI Google Microsoft Apple

A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works (technologyreview.com) 134

Posted by msmash from the problems-loom dept.
Last year an experimental vehicle, developed by researchers at the chip maker Nvidia was unlike anything demonstrated by Google, Tesla, or General Motors. The car didn't follow a single instruction provided by an engineer or programmer. Instead, it relied entirely on an algorithm that had taught itself to drive by watching a human do it. Getting a car to drive this way was an impressive feat. But it's also a bit unsettling, since it isn't completely clear how the car makes its decisions, argues an article on MIT Technology Review. From the article: The mysterious mind of this vehicle points to a looming issue with artificial intelligence. The car's underlying AI technology, known as deep learning, has proved very powerful at solving problems in recent years, and it has been widely deployed for tasks like image captioning, voice recognition, and language translation. There is now hope that the same techniques will be able to diagnose deadly diseases, make million-dollar trading decisions, and do countless other things to transform whole industries. But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users. Otherwise it will be hard to predict when failures might occur -- and it's inevitable they will. That's one reason Nvidia's car is still experimental.

A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works More | Reply

A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works

Comments Filter:

  • Paging Susan Calvin! Paging Susan Calvin! (Score:3)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:24AM (#54213567)

    Please come to this thread and explain the need for Robopsychology!

  • http://rocknrollnerd.github.io... [github.io] - I recommend.

    It's really hard to predict what the deep learning is in fact learning. It may be often useful over the training, this very much does not mean that it's going to do the expected when faced with the unexpected, and not for example decide that it should go over an intersection because the person next to it is wearing a green hat that looks more like a green light than the red light looks like a red light.

    • Humans are not immune to this problem though. One big difference is that our visual system is trained on 3D images, which allow a lot more useful information to be extracted. With 2D images, we also have funny failures.

      For instance, how long does it take you to see something funny with this wall ?

      http://cdn.playbuzz.com/cdn/d2... [playbuzz.com]

      • One thing I see often overlooked in the discussion is that a car can have vastly better vision than a human. It is not obstructed by the increasingly thicker pillars of the inside of a car - and furthermore a car can see in 3D because it can have cameras placed at every corner.

        If it does a car has even better 3D vision than a human, because the spacing is so much wider which leads to much more accurate depth perception.

        This is ignoring the fact a car can have real 3D vision not even relying on light, if it

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      That was a very interesting article showing real problems with current CNNs. But it doesn't appear that the problem it identifies is that monumental. It seems more likely these problems just aren't a high priority right now.

      A multi-step CNN which identifies not just an end result (leopard) but also expected components (head, tail, eyes, etc) could conceptually solve for this problem. Suddenly if the image looks like a large cat but has no head, tail, paws or eyes then it rules out all classifications in whi

    • This.

      Automation doesn't know what the fuck it's doing.

      I was working on a unit at Texaco and it was a shutdown.

      No hydrocarbons are allowed on the unit while it's down and workers are crawling all over it.

      Against regulations, a 10" pipe full of propane terminated 12' into the perimeter and was flanged with a rusty blind.

      We were 6 days into the 30-day shutdown when the blind ruptured.

      The pressure meter on the line said, "Oh, shit! Loss of pressure! Spin up the pump! Crap!. Pressure not responding, pump MORE!"

      K

  • Just like a dog or a person (Score:3)

    by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:25AM (#54213577)
    Cognitive capability developed by an evolutionary algorithm is going to get fuzzy. Maybe you could have a failsafe dumb AI that can tap the brakes.

  • I find your lack of faith disturbing... (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:26AM (#54213585)
    I just don't have any faith in a system that is not fully understood. Just like back in college, you would create some cludge code without proper understanding of underlying concepts and sometimes it would work. However, this would never produce a robust system.

    The same idea applies here.

    • I just don't have any faith in a system that is not fully understood.

      But intelligence and consciousness are not fully understood, and may not even be understandable. And I say that not to invoke some kind of mysticism, but because our decision making processes are lots of overlapping heuristics that are selected by yet other fuzzy heuristics. We have this expectation from sci-fi that a general purpose AI is going to be just like us except way faster and always right, but an awful lot of our intelligent behavior relies on making the best guess at the time with incomplete info

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        I just don't have any faith in a system that is not fully understood.

        But intelligence and consciousness are not fully understood

        You will be hard-pressed to make a case that human intelligence is anything but a catastrophic failure and/or malfunctioning system by any rational standard. Insofar as applying this to driving - it is very easy to demonstrate that it is fault-prone, suboptimal even when functional, and full of glitches. If anything, such comparison supports my point.

    • We don't fully understand other people either, and we let them drive and operate heavy machinery.

    • That is basically the God fallacy that many engineers fall into. You think because you wrote it, that it has no bugs, and that it's fully understood?

      I find it can be highly instructive to run a debugger even on working code, that is not cludge code.

      I generally find it doing all kinds of crazy, inefficient things that I probably could not have predicted, even if I'm the one that actually designed and coded it!

      Humans are very, very bad at writing robust systems; we never understand our software fully.

    • Do you fully understand how biological intelligence works? No? Then by your own logic, you don't have faith in your own intellect. And the line of reasoning your brain just conjectured is not produced by "a robust system" and thus cannot be trusted.

      This is the big mismatch I've noticed between how scientists and engineers think. Scientists refuse to believe something works unless they can understand it. Engineers just accept (take it on faith if you will) that there are things out there which work e
    • That's only a problem up to a certain point; when (if ever) the self learning algo has learned enough and has logged a couple billion safe kilometers with a much better track record than the average human, then no one will care that they (or real scientists) do not understand exactly how the thing makes its decisions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      And yet we let people drive. And diagnose cancer.

  • So we are making progress. Reverse engineering the human brain has been proven extremely difficult. An intelligent program so complex that it's almost imposible to explain or understand is in my view the correct path, just like the human mind is so complex to understand or explain. And even better if it's fuzzy intelligence: you have no certainty it's going to make consistently good choices, just like any human.

    • An intelligent program so complex that it's almost imposible to explain or understand is in my view the correct path

      Sure, fine. But you should not be allowed to put it in control of a vehicle, or any other application where human safety is at stake. Play with it in a lab somewhere where it can't hurt anyone.

      • Why not ? Just test them, like we do with human drivers .

        • That won't work. You can't talk to it to be sure it actually understands what it's doing and why. You can't talk to it and be sure it understands the value of human life, and why ramming itself into a telephone pole is a better choice than ramming itself into a crowd of pedestrians. You can't spend time driving with it, talking with it for six months while it's only got a learners permit, getting a sense of whether or not it's actually going to be a competent, reliable, and trustworthy driver. It's just a m

          • With a machine you can do so much more than that. Not only can you ask why it made a decision, you can replay the same conditions, and check detailed logs to figure out exactly where the problem is, fix the problem, and send the fix to all other cars. And instead of driving 6 months on a learner's permit, you can test drive 10000 cars at the same time, for 24 hours per day if you want too.

            Yet so many of you are willing to put your life in it's hands. Personally I think you're all insane.

            If it can be demonstrated that the machine makes fewer mistakes than human drivers, it makes perfect sense to trust it.

  • [...] had taught itself to drive by watching a human do it. Getting a car to drive this way was an impressive feat.

    When my mother was a teenager and on her first attempt to learn how to drive, she managed to plow her daddy's Caddy into a telephone pole. She never learned how to drive after that. If we're getting to tech AI's to drive, my mother wouldn't be a good example to follow.

  • The Baysian statistics methods (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    that have been around since the 18th century. The problem solutions formulated using it have been misleadingly hyped as AI. Be deceived if your wish.

  • Lets face facts. We're still trying to understand how intelligence works. Even in neural networks of the past we had this issue. Once you delve into this area you should just be happy that it works.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      In "Two Faces of Tomorrow" by James P. Hogan (republished in "Cyber Rogues" [amzn.to]), the AI worked and everyone was happy. In fact, the AI worked too well. The AI started taking shortcuts that was efficient from its point-of-view but endangered human lives. If the AI became aware, could the plug still be pulled? The latest AI tech got installed on a space station habitat and humans went to war to push the AI to the limit. Of course, that's science fiction. But it might help to understand what's going on with an AI

  • But the local net at the High Lab had transcended—almost without the humans realizing. The processes that circulated through its nodes were complex, beyond anything that could live on the computers the humans had brought. Those feeble devices were now simply front ends to the devices the recipes suggested. The processes had the potential for self-awareness and occasionally the need.

  • A similar story from the 1980's. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A similar thing happened back in the 1980's when they tried using expert systems and neural networks to replace greybeard engineers at chemical plants. The original idea was that the AI systems would be able to find things that people might not have thought of. So they made a simulator model of the chemical plant, let the AI learn from its mistakes until it could run the plant without accident. Then they let it try and make optimizations like connecting venting pipes to intakes and other units. (Sometimes t

  • I'll tell you what's experimental: (Score:4, Funny)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:40AM (#54213739)
    I'll tell you what's experimental: msmash's use of "English" - two blatant fuckups in the first goddamn sentence.

  • Why did the chicken cross the road? Only way to know is to either be, or to ask the chicken. Dissection won't help you understand its mind.

  • A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works

    Yeah, but isn't this eventually true of every software project? ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Exactly this. Generally speaking, software developers no longer understand what they write. Whether it's a simple program to pop up a dialog window or a self-driving car, 99% of the time the developer has no idea how things are really working, they know how they set the initial parameters, and maybe can speak to a high level about the stuff under the hood, but really they have no more understanding of what they are doing than a typical driver understanding how the car moves when they press the gas pedal.

      • The article is too negative. If you listen to the AlphaGo programmers, they have logs explaining why certain moves were made or not made at each step. They look through the logs and try to understand. The real problem isn't "we don't understand," it's that the logs have mountains and mountains of data. Figuring out why one move was chosen over another when the computer performed a billion operations is hard. That's a lot of logs to look through, a lot of connections to consider.

        You know what is scary? Hum

  • How does brain work? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by lpq ( 583377 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:44AM (#54213793) Homepage Journal

    How do humans work? Not knowing how genius humans arrive at their conclusions doesn't seem to be a huge stumbling block for society to use their output.

    How many scientists really know how "creativity" works?

    • We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery. Anyone who tells you different is either lying to you, or is a fool who believes the hype.

      • We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery that we understand.

        Fixed it for you.

        • You seem to not slow down and actually read things, so here, let me help you:
          We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery. Anyone who tells you different is either lying to you, or is a fool who believes the hype.

          • We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery

            You are merely repeating the same bullshit, without adding any argument.

            What if I study the brain, and make a complete functional copy of all the little details, without understanding what it actually does on a higher level. The copy behaves exactly the same. Mission accomplished.

            Or, I make a genetic programming environment, and let algorithms evolve until they've reached sentience. Just like humans evolved. Mission accomplished.

      • I think that'd depend on the fidelity. Does the guy making a prosthetic leg know how muscles work on a biochemical level, or does he just have to get things close enough? An AI doesn't have to appreciate the Muppets on as deep a level as you to drive the car around just as well.
        • A prosthetic leg doesn't need to have to 'think' at all, it's a leg, and a prosthetic leg isn't going to potentially cause the deaths of dozens of people when it goes berzerk because they let it loose on the streets without understanding how it even works. Meanwhile some idiots make a box on wheels that can drive 100 miles per hour, but there's no steering wheel or brake pedal, just some half-assed computer program that some marketing idiots and media fools incorrectly labeled 'AI', and they have no idea ho

  • I've Tried To Learn... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:45AM (#54213819) Journal
    I've tried to learn some AI techniques, but I run into the following issues: 1. I never took linear algebra in school.
    2. I never took advanced statistics in school
    3. Everything I have read on the topic of AI requires a fluent knowledge of 1 and 2. I know basic statistics, I can do differential equations (with some difficulty). However, you have to completely think in terms of linear algebra and advanced statistics to have a basic understanding of what's going on. Very few people are taught those subjects.
    • If you specifically want to learn neural networks, then yes, statistics and linear algebra are important. If you aren't so picky, then this book will teach you a lot of good techniques [amazon.com].
      • I am specifically interested in anomaly detection. I've seen some companies successfully implement AI as a new technique to predict when complex mechanical systems will fail. I think this may turn the field of mechanical engineering on its head.
        • "Anomaly Detection" is still fairly vague, and a large number of techniques could be used, depending on the details. In the worst case, statistics is just a semester long class in college, and so is linear algebra. If you apply yourself, then within four months you could be quite good at both of those topics.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      What's your point? Advanced mathematics is required to do lots of different things.

  • Failure is not a problem in AI cars (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The only important criteria is "does it, on average, kill less people than human drivers?"
    If yes, then everything else is paperwork and the will to make it happen.

  • Perhaps the biggest problem with understanding neural networks is that we don't have a way to describe their behavior. Since they work in such an asynchronous and sometimes nonlinear fashion, I think we need to develop the algorithms needed to turn plain code (e.g. C) into neural networks. With these algorithms, we can then begin to decode the neural networks that we have created through training and thus be able to predict their behaviors. It will also allow us to perfect and optimize networks so that f

  • Humans make these decisions now and you can't provide the complete logical flow which makes them. Additionally, programs that we know all the steps for contain flaws. Before someone chimes in that software can be proven to be bug free mathematically, this is a false sense of security because software can only proven to be free of the bugs you knew to check for. I remember an MIT professor drawing a pie chart once, they drew a tiny line and indicated "this is what we know", Then a somewhat thicker swath next

  • What we need to do is build a neural network that can decode neural networks! ;)

  • Bullshit. (Score:3)

    by TomGreenhaw ( 929233 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @11:55AM (#54213935)
    Script kiddies using somebody else's black box cannot explain how these systems work. These are self proclaimed experts and are certainly not really experts or creators of good code.

    Today's well designed neural networks and other machine learning systems can certainly be fully understood and debugged.
  • To be fair to the robots, when you're a passenger in a car with a human chauffeur, you also do not know how the driver makes its decisions... "A man generally has two reasons for doing a thing. One that sounds good, and a real one." -- J.P. Morgan

  • Also what is "apple" about this?

  • But I can't explain why you need to be terminated.

    -- HAL

  • Bad thought process (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @12:07PM (#54214079)

    >There is now hope that the same techniques will be able to diagnose deadly diseases, make million-dollar trading decisions, and do countless other things to transform whole industries. But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users.

    While I care about understanding the system so it can be improved (hopefully before a problem occurs), ultimately all that matters is that it produces statistically better results than a human.

    If a machine kills someone (and we don't even know why) 1% of the time, but a human doing the same job would mess up and kill 3% of people (but we'd understand why)... I'll take ignorance.

  • You also have to be careful about who is teaching and how they are doing it. Plus how that's different from the environment where you actually use this knowledge.

    Otherwise, you end up with the situation in Starman:

    "I learned how to drive by watching you! Green means go, red means stop, yellow means go very fast!"

  • But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users. Otherwise it will be hard to predict when failures might occur -- and it's inevitable they will.

    Sounds a lot like humans. An observer has no hope of understanding why I make a decision, beyond shared social convention. And if they want to understand the process mechanistically, following impulses around the 1e14 estimated neural connections in a human brain? Forget it.

    I agree that it's good to understand how a tool works, but we'll accept the deployment of these tools for the same reasons we accept our fellow beings hurtling around in 2+ ton wheeled projectiles--because most of the time, there isn't a

  • There are people (commonly called "parents") who have created one or more natural intelligences and can't explain how those work either. Nobody seems to care too much.

Slashdot Top Deals

An engineer is someone who does list processing in FORTRAN.

Close