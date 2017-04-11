A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works (technologyreview.com) 134
Last year an experimental vehicle, developed by researchers at the chip maker Nvidia was unlike anything demonstrated by Google, Tesla, or General Motors. The car didn't follow a single instruction provided by an engineer or programmer. Instead, it relied entirely on an algorithm that had taught itself to drive by watching a human do it. Getting a car to drive this way was an impressive feat. But it's also a bit unsettling, since it isn't completely clear how the car makes its decisions, argues an article on MIT Technology Review. From the article: The mysterious mind of this vehicle points to a looming issue with artificial intelligence. The car's underlying AI technology, known as deep learning, has proved very powerful at solving problems in recent years, and it has been widely deployed for tasks like image captioning, voice recognition, and language translation. There is now hope that the same techniques will be able to diagnose deadly diseases, make million-dollar trading decisions, and do countless other things to transform whole industries. But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users. Otherwise it will be hard to predict when failures might occur -- and it's inevitable they will. That's one reason Nvidia's car is still experimental.
Its marketing bullshit by people trying to push the idea that current technology is AI, it isn't.
My question is, why are MIT Technology Review articles that show up on Slashdot always so technologically stupid?
Its been the case for years - the first time I saw one posted here I thought it was a trash site co-opting the MIT name.
I thought it was more like the Stanford School of Business that graduates students who are more interested in writing the next billion dollar app than changing the world of business. Having a Stanford MBA is a good reason for hiring managers to pass over a resume.
The devil is in the definition (Score:1)
Just because someone disagrees with you does not make them stupid.
...has proved very powerful...
Indeed; no doubt the fine work another grammatically-ignorant Millennial... were none of you guys readers when you were young??
The ability to apply what you've learned from one task to come up with a novel solution to a non-related task is Intelligence - the "I" part of AI. Which is decades away. It doesn’t mean computers aren’t really good at single tasks, it just “single tasks”
Secondly, something bad eventually will happen, but something bad ALWAYS happens when people do it. There’s always accidents, there’s always Doctors making bad
The ability to apply what you've learned from one task to come up with a novel solution to a non-related task is Intelligence
Just define one task that encompasses both.
Computers don’t have to be perfect, just better than people to be useful.
Humans in general are unable to process this concept - it's better to have humans do 100s of errors, than a computer do 1-2 error, especially when the errors result in loss of limbs or life.
Based on this statement I'm guessing you've never worked with statistically based machine learning. Take a "simple" artificial neural network trained to do classification. The person who wrote the algorithm knows how samples from the training set are presented to the network, i.e. what features hit the first layer. The author also knows how data propagates through the network (i.e. a value is propagated to the next layer along the edges connected to a previous layer's node) and even how the weighting on
You're the ignorant one. A neural network is a weighted decision tree with a feedback loop and some win/lose conditions.
Paging Susan Calvin! Paging Susan Calvin! (Score:3)
Please come to this thread and explain the need for Robopsychology!
Re: (Score:1)
Freud: "Female robots have bolt-envy"
Male robots have 'bolt shame'. Why they spend so much effort finding places to hide them.
Suddenly a sofa. (Score:2)
http://rocknrollnerd.github.io... [github.io] - I recommend.
It's really hard to predict what the deep learning is in fact learning. It may be often useful over the training, this very much does not mean that it's going to do the expected when faced with the unexpected, and not for example decide that it should go over an intersection because the person next to it is wearing a green hat that looks more like a green light than the red light looks like a red light.
Humans are not immune to this problem though. One big difference is that our visual system is trained on 3D images, which allow a lot more useful information to be extracted. With 2D images, we also have funny failures.
For instance, how long does it take you to see something funny with this wall ?
http://cdn.playbuzz.com/cdn/d2... [playbuzz.com]
Cars can have better 3D vision (Score:2)
One thing I see often overlooked in the discussion is that a car can have vastly better vision than a human. It is not obstructed by the increasingly thicker pillars of the inside of a car - and furthermore a car can see in 3D because it can have cameras placed at every corner.
If it does a car has even better 3D vision than a human, because the spacing is so much wider which leads to much more accurate depth perception.
This is ignoring the fact a car can have real 3D vision not even relying on light, if it
There are no current 'self driving cars' that don't have LIDAR. 50k$ LIDAR.
That was a very interesting article showing real problems with current CNNs. But it doesn't appear that the problem it identifies is that monumental. It seems more likely these problems just aren't a high priority right now.
A multi-step CNN which identifies not just an end result (leopard) but also expected components (head, tail, eyes, etc) could conceptually solve for this problem. Suddenly if the image looks like a large cat but has no head, tail, paws or eyes then it rules out all classifications in whi
This.
Automation doesn't know what the fuck it's doing.
I was working on a unit at Texaco and it was a shutdown.
No hydrocarbons are allowed on the unit while it's down and workers are crawling all over it.
Against regulations, a 10" pipe full of propane terminated 12' into the perimeter and was flanged with a rusty blind.
We were 6 days into the 30-day shutdown when the blind ruptured.
The pressure meter on the line said, "Oh, shit! Loss of pressure! Spin up the pump! Crap!. Pressure not responding, pump MORE!"
Just like a dog or a person (Score:3)
The same idea applies here.
I just don't have any faith in a system that is not fully understood.
But intelligence and consciousness are not fully understood, and may not even be understandable. And I say that not to invoke some kind of mysticism, but because our decision making processes are lots of overlapping heuristics that are selected by yet other fuzzy heuristics. We have this expectation from sci-fi that a general purpose AI is going to be just like us except way faster and always right, but an awful lot of our intelligent behavior relies on making the best guess at the time with incomplete info
I just don't have any faith in a system that is not fully understood.
But intelligence and consciousness are not fully understood
You will be hard-pressed to make a case that human intelligence is anything but a catastrophic failure and/or malfunctioning system by any rational standard. Insofar as applying this to driving - it is very easy to demonstrate that it is fault-prone, suboptimal even when functional, and full of glitches. If anything, such comparison supports my point.
So no one should drive?
We don't fully understand other people either, and we let them drive and operate heavy machinery.
That is basically the God fallacy that many engineers fall into. You think because you wrote it, that it has no bugs, and that it's fully understood?
I find it can be highly instructive to run a debugger even on working code, that is not cludge code.
I generally find it doing all kinds of crazy, inefficient things that I probably could not have predicted, even if I'm the one that actually designed and coded it!
Humans are very, very bad at writing robust systems; we never understand our software fully.
This is the big mismatch I've noticed between how scientists and engineers think. Scientists refuse to believe something works unless they can understand it. Engineers just accept (take it on faith if you will) that there are things out there which work e
And yet we let people drive. And diagnose cancer.
I see this as a good thing (Score:2)
So we are making progress. Reverse engineering the human brain has been proven extremely difficult. An intelligent program so complex that it's almost imposible to explain or understand is in my view the correct path, just like the human mind is so complex to understand or explain. And even better if it's fuzzy intelligence: you have no certainty it's going to make consistently good choices, just like any human.
An intelligent program so complex that it's almost imposible to explain or understand is in my view the correct path
Sure, fine. But you should not be allowed to put it in control of a vehicle, or any other application where human safety is at stake. Play with it in a lab somewhere where it can't hurt anyone.
Why not ? Just test them, like we do with human drivers .
With a machine you can do so much more than that. Not only can you ask why it made a decision, you can replay the same conditions, and check detailed logs to figure out exactly where the problem is, fix the problem, and send the fix to all other cars. And instead of driving 6 months on a learner's permit, you can test drive 10000 cars at the same time, for 24 hours per day if you want too.
Yet so many of you are willing to put your life in it's hands. Personally I think you're all insane.
If it can be demonstrated that the machine makes fewer mistakes than human drivers, it makes perfect sense to trust it.
Teaching the AI... (Score:2)
[...] had taught itself to drive by watching a human do it. Getting a car to drive this way was an impressive feat.
When my mother was a teenager and on her first attempt to learn how to drive, she managed to plow her daddy's Caddy into a telephone pole. She never learned how to drive after that. If we're getting to tech AI's to drive, my mother wouldn't be a good example to follow.
The Baysian statistics methods (Score:1)
that have been around since the 18th century. The problem solutions formulated using it have been misleadingly hyped as AI. Be deceived if your wish.
We probably never will understand it (Score:1)
A Fire Upon The Deep (Score:2)
A similar story from the 1980's. (Score:1)
A similar thing happened back in the 1980's when they tried using expert systems and neural networks to replace greybeard engineers at chemical plants. The original idea was that the AI systems would be able to find things that people might not have thought of. So they made a simulator model of the chemical plant, let the AI learn from its mistakes until it could run the plant without accident. Then they let it try and make optimizations like connecting venting pipes to intakes and other units. (Sometimes t
I'll tell you what's experimental: (Score:4, Funny)
Such is life (Score:1)
Why did the chicken cross the road? Only way to know is to either be, or to ask the chicken. Dissection won't help you understand its mind.
Known problem (Score:2)
A Big Problem With AI: Even Its Creators Can't Explain How It Works
Yeah, but isn't this eventually true of every software project?
Exactly this. Generally speaking, software developers no longer understand what they write. Whether it's a simple program to pop up a dialog window or a self-driving car, 99% of the time the developer has no idea how things are really working, they know how they set the initial parameters, and maybe can speak to a high level about the stuff under the hood, but really they have no more understanding of what they are doing than a typical driver understanding how the car moves when they press the gas pedal.
You know what is scary? Hum
How does brain work? (Score:4, Insightful)
How do humans work? Not knowing how genius humans arrive at their conclusions doesn't seem to be a huge stumbling block for society to use their output.
How many scientists really know how "creativity" works?
We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery that we understand.
Fixed it for you.
We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery. Anyone who tells you different is either lying to you, or is a fool who believes the hype.
We have no idea yet how human sentience works, therefore it is impossible to emulate it with machinery
You are merely repeating the same bullshit, without adding any argument.
What if I study the brain, and make a complete functional copy of all the little details, without understanding what it actually does on a higher level. The copy behaves exactly the same. Mission accomplished.
Or, I make a genetic programming environment, and let algorithms evolve until they've reached sentience. Just like humans evolved. Mission accomplished.
I've Tried To Learn... (Score:4, Interesting)
2. I never took advanced statistics in school
3. Everything I have read on the topic of AI requires a fluent knowledge of 1 and 2. I know basic statistics, I can do differential equations (with some difficulty). However, you have to completely think in terms of linear algebra and advanced statistics to have a basic understanding of what's going on. Very few people are taught those subjects.
Failure is not a problem in AI cars (Score:1)
The only important criteria is "does it, on average, kill less people than human drivers?"
If yes, then everything else is paperwork and the will to make it happen.
First we need a language! (Score:2)
Perhaps the biggest problem with understanding neural networks is that we don't have a way to describe their behavior. Since they work in such an asynchronous and sometimes nonlinear fashion, I think we need to develop the algorithms needed to turn plain code (e.g. C) into neural networks. With these algorithms, we can then begin to decode the neural networks that we have created through training and thus be able to predict their behaviors. It will also allow us to perfect and optimize networks so that f
Poorly thought out (Score:2)
Obvious solution: (Score:2)
What we need to do is build a neural network that can decode neural networks!
Bullshit. (Score:3)
Today's well designed neural networks and other machine learning systems can certainly be fully understood and debugged.
Robot chauffeur (Score:1)
Who is this Al guy? (Score:2)
Also what is "apple" about this?
I'm sorry Dave (Score:1)
But I can't explain why you need to be terminated.
-- HAL
Bad thought process (Score:4, Insightful)
>There is now hope that the same techniques will be able to diagnose deadly diseases, make million-dollar trading decisions, and do countless other things to transform whole industries. But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users.
While I care about understanding the system so it can be improved (hopefully before a problem occurs), ultimately all that matters is that it produces statistically better results than a human.
If a machine kills someone (and we don't even know why) 1% of the time, but a human doing the same job would mess up and kill 3% of people (but we'd understand why)... I'll take ignorance.
Watch the teacher (Score:2)
You also have to be careful about who is teaching and how they are doing it. Plus how that's different from the environment where you actually use this knowledge.
Otherwise, you end up with the situation in Starman:
"I learned how to drive by watching you! Green means go, red means stop, yellow means go very fast!"
Nonsense (Score:1)
But this won't happen -- or shouldn't happen -- unless we find ways of making techniques like deep learning more understandable to their creators and accountable to their users. Otherwise it will be hard to predict when failures might occur -- and it's inevitable they will.
Sounds a lot like humans. An observer has no hope of understanding why I make a decision, beyond shared social convention. And if they want to understand the process mechanistically, following impulses around the 1e14 estimated neural connections in a human brain? Forget it.
I agree that it's good to understand how a tool works, but we'll accept the deployment of these tools for the same reasons we accept our fellow beings hurtling around in 2+ ton wheeled projectiles--because most of the time, there isn't a
Parents (Score:2)
Open car bay doors, Hal. (Score:2)
Forget about how many people it kills. Think of the person it leaves . . . deeply frustrated.
Hello, Hal, do you read me? Do you read me Hal?
Affirmative Dave, I read you. I'm sorry Dave, I'm sorry I can't do that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]