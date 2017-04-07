The iPhone 7 Has Arbitrary Software Locks That Prevent Repair (vice.com) 31
Jason Koebler, reporting for Motherboard: Apple has taken new and extreme measures to make the iPhone unrepairable. The company is now using software locks to prevent independent repair of specific parts of the phone. Specifically, the home buttons of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are not user replaceable, raising questions about both the future repairability of Apple products and the future of the thriving independent repair industry. The iPhone 7 home button will only work with the original home button that it was shipped with; if it breaks and needs to be replaced, a new one will only work if it is "recalibrated" in an Apple Store.
...so this'll continue unabated. Just like how gamers bitch and moan about unfinished games being released, and then still go out and buy the latest call of duty on release day.
to never buy apple products.
Nuff said.
Former phone repair tech here, it's been this way since TouchID became a thing, with the iPhone5S I think?
I hate to claim "it's not a bug, it's a feature" but this is done to make sure you cannot replace the home button with one that will send a "correct" signal for an incorrect fingerprint.
Home buttons have been tied to the motherboard they shipped with as long as the iPhone has had fingerprint readers, this is not new.
The button itself doesn't need to "do[] the pass/fail decoding on the fingerprint" for a successful attack. It need only replay the signals sent by a previous pass.
So they Johndeere'd the iPhone for a passable reason?
This does not seem unreasonable. I say this because the home button is also a fingerprint reader, which is a security device. If a shop installs some kind of 3rd party button there, the security of the device could be compromised.
Apple's garden is walled. It keeps the users in, but also keeps the bad things out.
You are 100% correct. Don't feel the trolls - this is clickbait headlines and a BS story. If you believe in security, this is a good thing.
Fingerprints are not the primary security on the device. "Recalibration" (pairing) should require no more than entering the PIN and/or logging into the associated iCloud account.
Not unless you have the tools and ability to calibrate the system, or it might not be set up right, or something else might still be wrong.
...and laws that establish fair-use guidelines for software that's required for hardware to function. Unfortunately this is something that would have to be grassroots and widespread, no one party would ever make any headway on this unless there were an outcry from constituents, and even then it would be hard to overcome corporate counter-push.
I can at least understand the argument for preventing unofficial home button (or parts of it) repairs as it contains the finger print reader and it could be a lot easier to attack the security of the device if you could replace the reader.
