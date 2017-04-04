The Mac Pro Is Getting a Major Do-Over (mashable.com) 32
Apple is moving away from the current, cylinder-shaped design used on its Mac Pro desktop, but that replacement will take until next year to hit shelves. From a report: "The Mac Pro, the current vintage that we introduced, we wanted to do something bold and different. In retrospect, it didn't well suit some of the people we wanted to reach," admitted Apple SVP Craig Federighi. "So many of our customers were moving to iMac that we saw a path to address to many, many more of those people," he added. "With the current generation Mac Pro, which some customers love, others may not, one of the things that's certainly clear and true about that is the team tried to do something different, something bold and we always want to encourage the Mac team that whatever products you make, that make customers happy, that we do bold work. Because the Mac's always been about that. It's been about not being conventional thinking, not me-too-stuff," said Phil Schiller. [...] While we'll have to wait until 2018 for the Mac Pro rebirth ("Want to do something great... that will take longer than this year to do," said Schiller), iMac fans can expect a significant update this year, including some new configurations designed specifically for Pro users who already fans of the all-in-one design. [...] Schiller was somewhat less emphatic when I asked if he was willing to make any "courageous" decisions about Mac Pro ports. I thought I saw a little discomfort flicker across Schiller's face as he reacted to that word and he told me that Apple wasn't making promises about ports on the Mac Pro. Port decisions, he said, are made at a product level. "Just because on one product we removed something, doesn't mean we're going to remove it elsewhere," he told me. More on this here.
The new one is a cylinder with rounded corners.
I'm glad they have the "courage" to admit they screwed up that last design. I'd guess what people want is a return of the practical cheese-grater design of previous to last gen. Simple, upgradeable. Oh, and make something rack-mountable, while you're at it. You wouldn't believe how impractical it is to try to rack mount a cylindrical computer. I feel dirty just saying that.
"Will take more time than this year"? Seriously, half a decade to come up with a new desktop computer? If you're not going to des
You wouldn't believe how impractical it is to try to rack mount a cylindrical computer.
You can rack them — for a price.
https://eshop.macsales.com/item/Sonnet%20Technologies/RACKPRO2X/ [macsales.com]
For most users these days, even those using higher-end systems, the exact hardware doesn't matter. It'll be more than sufficient for most tasks, and in the rare cases when it isn't, such a user will likely need far, far more computing power than a single system can deliver (a workstation that's twice as capable won't help when you need a 4000-machine render farm).
What does matter is the software.
What direction is macOS going to take?
Will it ever get proper virtual desktop support, like X11 desktops have had
APFS is definitely in production now, especially with the last iOS update which pushed it out to every recent device. Of course, my biggest beef about it is that it has no checksumming to detect bit rot, but it might be that Apple didn't add that functionality for performance reasons.
So, Apple has gained their own definition of the work "courageous", a bit like the Alanis Morissette definition of ironic
So, Apple has gained their own definition of the work "courageous", a bit like the Alanis Morissette definition of ironic
It's like Ray-EE-Aine, on your wedding day........ If you're a meteorologist....
So the trash-can Mac Pro is "vintage" now?
...we wanted to do something bold
...that we do bold work.
So iPhones are all about courage, while Mac Pro is all about being Bold. I'm sensing a theme here. Perhaps their iMacs should have valor, iPad tenacity, and earpods should have balls.
The new Mac Pro will grab users by the pussy.
The new Mac Pro will grab users by the pussy.
I'm pretty sure someone can claim prior art on that one.
;-)
Hooray! Maybe next year there will be a Mac that I can consider worth buying again! Also, they should be using the current most recent generation Intel chips by then. But nah, they'll probably just fucking solder everything down again. Because to the post-Jobs Apple, "Pro" apparently means a fancy-pants artist who wants curvy thin stuff with no seams that can impress people, not an engineer or architect, or even someone in the music or film production business, who wants to get shit done.
Meanwhile, I will
There is one advantage of the USB-C connector over MagSafe. When the wire starts fraying, you just buy a new cable, as opposed to a new charger.
Apple ostensibly was trying to target the pro market, but was trying to spearhead it with aesthetics and novelty like you'd use to target the consumer market with.
Consumers didn't want a super expensive box. Pro users are like "THAT is definitely not going in the rack". So they missed out on both markets. I don't see how this took anyone by surprise.
Now I see they're going to push the iMac into the pro market. Clearly they're still trying to keep themselves on the desktop and out of the data center, but
I wish they would go back to offering a server form factor, but I get that the economics of it would be even worse today than when they discontinued the Xserve.
The next model will take their design in a new bold direction, and actually function as a trash can.
Of course it'll require proprietary trash liners and will require an adapter to deal with various forms of trash.
I never really knew that I wanted un-replaceable RAM and Harddrive/Flash until I went to upgrade my Macbook Pro.
Now I know that is these features that really make me happy, and screw that idea of me having a choice.
Oops - time for one more Slashdot History talking about the amazing and brilliant bew Apple products. Who cares if it is the 4th or 5th history about Apple products in a row??
... but how about starting with the adjectives "functional, useful, reasonable"?
As part of my day job we have to support a lot of Macs in server rooms and/or lab spaces. The current product lineup falls flat and makes us do a lot of stupid workarounds and hassle that we don't have to deal with with Linux/Windows/ESX/OpenStack, all of which run happily on standard rackmount hardware.
"Pro" options I'd like to see:
- IPMI/out of band management tools. No Apple proprietary crap. Give me an tool that plays nice with the rest of my machines that speak IPMI.
- Expansion bays for drives, easily