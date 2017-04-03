Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Apple To Develop Its Own GPU, UK Chip Designer Imagination Reveals In 'Bombshell' PR (anandtech.com) 30

From a report on AnandTech: In a bombshell of a press release issued this morning, Imagination has announced that Apple has informed their long-time GPU partner that they will be winding down their use of Imagination's IP. Specifically, Apple expects that they will no longer be using Imagination's IP in 15 to 24 months. Furthermore the GPU design that replaces Imagination's designs will be, according to Imagination, "a separate, independent graphics design." In other words, Apple is developing their own GPU, and when that is ready, they will be dropping Imagination's GPU designs entirely. This alone would be big news, however the story doesn't stop there. As Apple's long-time GPU partner and the provider for the basis of all of Apple's SoCs going back to the very first iPhone, Imagination is also making a case to investors (and the public) that while Apple may be dropping Imagination's GPU designs for a custom design, that Apple can't develop a new GPU in isolation -- that any GPU developed by the company would still infringe on some of Imagination's IP. As a result the company is continuing to sit down with Apple and discuss alternative licensing arrangements, with the intent of defending their IP rights.

  • They were going to buy them... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because they couldn't get around the patents they had. They must have figured out another way to do things if they're just cutting them loose.
    Poor guys, the stock was down 63% this morning.

  • The summary seems to suggest that but the title is vague. It would arguably be an even bigger bombshell if they were developing a GPU to compete with NVIDIA and ATI on the desktop market.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There would be no point in telling their supplier of mobile GPU's "oh hey, we're about to drop you" if they were developing a desktop GPU.

    • The one doesn't preclude the other. There are a few things that mobile GPUs do to favour compute over off-chip data transfer because it saves power, but generally phone, tablet, and laptop GPUs are not that different other than in the number of pipelines that they support. That said, the numbers aren't really there for the larger parts. The iPhone and iPad between them make a sufficiently large chunk of the high-end mobile market that it's worth developing a chip that's used solely by them. The Mac line

      • It's not like Apple really cares about Macs anymore. The last Mac mini update in 2014 was even a downgrade from their 2012 models. The Mac mini slide from the Keynote even implied that SSD was standard, but it's not. Still using 5400 RPM HDDs in their overpriced 2017 computers. Shame on you, Apple.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Its not the desktop PC issue. Apple has the surrounding hardware, OS, cpu, the developers, a way to pay developers for their software. The GPU is the last part that still has outside considerations. Control over the OS, developer tools, battery usage, resolution and the CPU tasks can allow for an interesting new internal GPU concept.

    • Re:Develop a MOBILE GPU, yes? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:39AM (#54164083)

      The summary seems to suggest that but the title is vague. It would arguably be an even bigger bombshell if they were developing a GPU to compete with NVIDIA and ATI on the desktop market.

      Let's not get ahead of ourselves here. Apple is not normally in the business of competing in the chip and components market. Apple designs its own motherboards but it does not market them to third parties and it would surprise me if they did any more with an in-house GPU design than use it in their own devices. If this design turns out to be superior to what you can get from NVIDIA and ATI, limiting its use to their own line of devices would help them sell those devices which fits their business model. If there is anything to hope for in this context it's mostly for Apple users who can hope that this will improve Apple devices as a gaming platform and that maybe one of the next couple of iterations of Apple TV will be a truly worth while gaming console (not holding my breath though).

      Now, please give a cheer for the long line of local slashdot commenters eager to explain to us why Apple is the source of all evil and how this is a part of Apple's nefarious plan to achieve world domination.

  • Apple designing a GPU? (Score:3)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:15AM (#54163999)

    I bet it will work with quadrangles, because triangles aren't "magical", and will work only with 10bit depth textures.

  • Has to be for mobile GPU (Score:3)

    by myowntrueself ( 607117 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:18AM (#54164011)

    So far Apple haven't given a crap about graphics performance. You don't have to be an anti-fanboi to see this, even Apple fanbois admit that the GPU in existing Apple kit, especially the so called 'pro' series, is lacking and the fanboi will say that this is because Apple users have better things to do with their time than play games.

    Suddenly Apple cares enough to develop their own GPU? Are they hoping that game developers are going to start targeting the Apple user market which, for so long now, has been mostly disinterested in gaming? Are they hoping to win back the 3d graphics professionals that they've been neglecting all these long years?

    The only direction this could be headed is mobile GPU.

    Desktop graphics is a totally lost cause for Apple. No game studio is going to develop games for a platform whose users are basically disinterested in desktop gaming; because if someone were interested in desktop gaming they would have bought a PC not a Mac.

    • Suddenly Apple cares enough to develop their own GPU?

      Newsflash 1: Apple have been using their own A-series systems-on-a-chip (including CPU and GPU) in iPhone/iPad/Watch & AppleTV for a few years now. They license IP from various companies (ARM, Imagination and others) and have taken over a few chip designers to achieve this.

      Newsflash 2: Apple owns one of the leading gaming platforms on the market: it's called the iPhone.

      Apple has drunk deeply of the kool-aid that says that everybody is going to be using phones and tablets for all their computing needs

    • If you're going to replace the Mac with an iOS "Mac Mode" and drive a KVM you're going to need a very efficient GPU and a decent patent portfolio.

  • We will build a garden ... (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:20AM (#54164015) Journal
    Then a wall around that garden.

    We will make the wall taller and insurmountable

    We will grow more stuff inside and import less and less.

    By the time the inmates realize the walled garden is a prison, it would be too late. All other gardens would have been starved and withered and desolate.

    Then, ... profit?

    I remember another company trying to corner the desktop market for themselves.

    Actually one can back all the way to Morgan trying to corner the silver market.

    Well, free market and invisible hand all that will find some solution. But the people rewarded by the free markets would not be the ones hurt by the walled garden.

  • When every brand had their own GPU ideas, CPU ideas and music chip support.
    A tight new GPU design could see the kind of advancements some of the most creative game designers made with gpu support in the 1980's
    Real freedom to be creative on one platform again. Not having to worry about the port, Windows, other devices.
    A better in house GPU to keep developers happy. Been less tempted by easy porting and more productive on one OS.
    The users then have to buy a hardware product range to play the must have
  • For you who this isn't completely obvious: This is entirely about mobile GPUs. This has nothing about Apple trying to dominate AMD or Nvidia in the desktop space.
  • It makes sense why they don't support Vulkan in light of that which is purely Apple decision. So whats gonna happen. They will introduce their own VR. Since VR is already on market and they are LATE to the party, somewhat. No one will want to invest into homogeneous enterprise. So they gonna try hard, and loose good chunk of fan base. Wellcome back to Windows our older more lazy users who ned to have shit done, welcome to Linux, those willing to learn.

