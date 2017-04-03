Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple To Develop Its Own GPU, UK Chip Designer Imagination Reveals In 'Bombshell' PR

From a report on AnandTech: In a bombshell of a press release issued this morning, Imagination has announced that Apple has informed their long-time GPU partner that they will be winding down their use of Imagination's IP. Specifically, Apple expects that they will no longer be using Imagination's IP in 15 to 24 months. Furthermore the GPU design that replaces Imagination's designs will be, according to Imagination, "a separate, independent graphics design." In other words, Apple is developing their own GPU, and when that is ready, they will be dropping Imagination's GPU designs entirely. This alone would be big news, however the story doesn't stop there. As Apple's long-time GPU partner and the provider for the basis of all of Apple's SoCs going back to the very first iPhone, Imagination is also making a case to investors (and the public) that while Apple may be dropping Imagination's GPU designs for a custom design, that Apple can't develop a new GPU in isolation -- that any GPU developed by the company would still infringe on some of Imagination's IP. As a result the company is continuing to sit down with Apple and discuss alternative licensing arrangements, with the intent of defending their IP rights.

  • They were going to buy them... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because they couldn't get around the patents they had. They must have figured out another way to do things if they're just cutting them loose.
    Poor guys, the stock was down 63% this morning.

  • The summary seems to suggest that but the title is vague. It would arguably be an even bigger bombshell if they were developing a GPU to compete with NVIDIA and ATI on the desktop market.
    • The one doesn't preclude the other. There are a few things that mobile GPUs do to favour compute over off-chip data transfer because it saves power, but generally phone, tablet, and laptop GPUs are not that different other than in the number of pipelines that they support. That said, the numbers aren't really there for the larger parts. The iPhone and iPad between them make a sufficiently large chunk of the high-end mobile market that it's worth developing a chip that's used solely by them. The Mac line

      • It's not like Apple really cares about Macs anymore. The last Mac mini update in 2014 was even a downgrade from their 2012 models. The Mac mini slide from the Keynote even implied that SSD was standard, but it's not. Still using 5400 RPM HDDs in their overpriced 2017 computers. Shame on you, Apple.

  • Apple designing a GPU? (Score:3)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @10:15AM (#54163999)

    I bet it will work with quadrangles, because triangles aren't "magical", and will work only with 10bit depth textures.

  • So far Apple haven't given a crap about graphics performance. You don't have to be an anti-fanboi to see this, even Apple fanbois admit that the GPU in existing Apple kit, especially the so called 'pro' series, is lacking and the fanboi will say that this is because Apple users have better things to do with their time than play games.

    Suddenly Apple cares enough to develop their own GPU? Are they hoping that game developers are going to start targeting the Apple user market which, for so long now, has been m

  • Then a wall around that garden.

    We will make the wall taller and insurmountable

    We will grow more stuff inside and import less and less.

    By the time the inmates realize the walled garden is a prison, it would be too late. All other gardens would have been starved and withered and desolate.

    Then, ... profit?

    I remember another company trying to corner the desktop market for themselves.

    Actually one can back all the way to Morgan trying to corner the silver market.

    Well, free market and invisible hand all

  • When every brand had their own GPU ideas, CPU ideas and music chip support.
    A tight new GPU design could see the kind of advancements some of the most creative game designers made with gpu support in the 1980's
    Real freedom to be creative on one platform again. Not having to worry about the port, Windows, other devices.
    A better in house GPU to keep developers happy. Been less tempted by easy porting and more productive on one OS.
    The users then have to buy a hardware product range to play the must have

