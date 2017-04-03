Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Movies Television Apple Entertainment

Apple Wants To Sell Premium TV Channels in a Bundle (recode.net) 15

Posted by msmash from the not-a-bad-idea dept.
Apple isn't done trying to sell you pay TV. From a report on Recode: Here's Apple's latest proposal: It wants to sell consumers a premium TV bundle, which combines HBO, Showtime and Starz. Apple already sells each of those channels individually. But it has approached the three networks about rolling them up into a single package, as conventional pay TV operators sometimes do. The difference: Traditional pay TV operators, like Charter, usually require consumers to subscribe to a basic level of TV channels before it will sell them a premium bundle. Apple could sell the bundle as standalone product, delivered via its iOS devices and its Apple TV settop box. Apple doesn't have a bundle deal in place with any of the premium networks, industry sources say. Apple currently sells HBO for $15 a month, Showtime for $11 a month, and Starz for $9 a month.

Apple Wants To Sell Premium TV Channels in a Bundle More | Reply

Apple Wants To Sell Premium TV Channels in a Bundle

Comments Filter:

  • Just wait for ATT/Directv to buy HBO time Warner and see how fast this gets dropped

  • can we make our own bundle? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Causemos ( 165477 ) on Monday April 03, 2017 @02:45PM (#54165763)

    How about we build our own bundle? Or better, pick our movies/series and lose the channel system completely. That way the creators hopefully get more of the money.

  • The same crap that happened to cable tv, will eventually happen to online tv. Queue the added commercials soon.

    • The wife and I pay for Netflix, NBC (she loves the NCIS series'), and Hulu each month. Hulu has 2-3 commercials in succession and 2-3 breaks per 20-minute show. NBC, despite getting subscriber money directly, still shows commercials too. Why swap out cash cows when you can combine them?

      "The Future Is Now!", "What a time to be alive!" etc...

  • I just bought Tamil channels from Lycatv.tv. Some 50$ for three months. It comes with about 25 or so channels. And a few dozen new movie titles. All movies streamable on demand. The TV channels have one live feed from India, but the live stream is automatically archived every 30 minutes. The archive goes back one week. So any show in any channel in the last 7 days I could watch on demand! Very nice, no need to TiVo no need to set up stuff. Very nice.

    But, there is nothing much worth watching in all the 25 c

Slashdot Top Deals

The nicest thing about the Alto is that it doesn't run faster at night.

Close