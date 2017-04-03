Apple Wants To Sell Premium TV Channels in a Bundle (recode.net) 15
Apple isn't done trying to sell you pay TV. From a report on Recode: Here's Apple's latest proposal: It wants to sell consumers a premium TV bundle, which combines HBO, Showtime and Starz. Apple already sells each of those channels individually. But it has approached the three networks about rolling them up into a single package, as conventional pay TV operators sometimes do. The difference: Traditional pay TV operators, like Charter, usually require consumers to subscribe to a basic level of TV channels before it will sell them a premium bundle. Apple could sell the bundle as standalone product, delivered via its iOS devices and its Apple TV settop box. Apple doesn't have a bundle deal in place with any of the premium networks, industry sources say. Apple currently sells HBO for $15 a month, Showtime for $11 a month, and Starz for $9 a month.
Just wait for ATT/Directv to buy HBO time Warner and see how fast this gets dropped
How about we build our own bundle? Or better, pick our movies/series and lose the channel system completely. That way the creators hopefully get more of the money.
Or better, pick our movies/series and lose the channel system completely. That way the creators hopefully get more of the money.
Same as the old boss. Selling bundles is exactly what the Cable-Mafia does, and exactly what cord cutters don't want.... But its apple, so iGuess the iSheep will buy it, and claim its the greatest thing since sliced bread...
If they offer them in a bundle for a reduced price, but still offer them individually as well, who cares?
The wife and I pay for Netflix, NBC (she loves the NCIS series'), and Hulu each month. Hulu has 2-3 commercials in succession and 2-3 breaks per 20-minute show. NBC, despite getting subscriber money directly, still shows commercials too. Why swap out cash cows when you can combine them?
