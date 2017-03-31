Apple Opens App Accelerator in Bangalore, India To Foster iOS App Development (mashable.com) 3
From a report: Apple is taking further steps to foster the developer ecosystem in the world's fastest growing smartphone market. The Cupertino-based company said it has opened a new App Accelerator in Bangalore, India. The announcement comes less than a year after the company said it would open an iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in India's Silicon Valley. Through the new App Accelerator, the company hopes to offer specialised support to developers as well as tools to help them push the boundaries. At the centre, a group of experts will lead briefings and provide one-on-one app reviews for developers. [...] With Apple's push to turn India into its next major market, it will pay in the long run to have quality apps that solve local problems on the App Store.
Apple Opens App Accelerator in Bangalore, India To Foster iOS App Development
