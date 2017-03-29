App Store Sales For Android To Overtake Apple's iOS, Research Firm Says (sfgate.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares a report: For years, Apple's App Store, the place where people download apps for games and social networking services on their iPhones, has generated far more revenue worldwide than its Android competitors. This year, things are changing: The App Store will fall second to the amount of revenue generated by Android app distributors, predicts analytics firm App Annie. In 2017, the App Store will generate $40 billion in revenue, while Android app stores run by Google and other parties will generate $41 billion, App Annie said. That gap is expected to widen in 2021, with Android app stores generating $78 billion in revenue and Apple's App Store at $60 billion in revenue, according to App Annie's report released on Wednesday. The surge in revenue for Android comes from a growing number of consumers in China who are buying Android phones and are willing to pay for apps. In 2021, App Annie expects there to be eight Android smartphone users to every single iPhone user in China.
"Other app stores"
You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?
You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?
Yup. If you dig into it, they indicate that Google Play accounts for 51% of Android's app revenue. The rest is other Android stores, predominantly in China where Google Play doesn't exist. Presumably Amazon would be included as well.
Was about to say the same thing - it's like how they used to stack Mac sales against every PC maker combined...
In 2021
I am STILL waiting for Apple to go broke because they did not put Flash on the iPhone.