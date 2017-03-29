Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


App Store Sales For Android To Overtake Apple's iOS, Research Firm Says

Posted by msmash from the tables-turning dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: For years, Apple's App Store, the place where people download apps for games and social networking services on their iPhones, has generated far more revenue worldwide than its Android competitors. This year, things are changing: The App Store will fall second to the amount of revenue generated by Android app distributors, predicts analytics firm App Annie. In 2017, the App Store will generate $40 billion in revenue, while Android app stores run by Google and other parties will generate $41 billion, App Annie said. That gap is expected to widen in 2021, with Android app stores generating $78 billion in revenue and Apple's App Store at $60 billion in revenue, according to App Annie's report released on Wednesday. The surge in revenue for Android comes from a growing number of consumers in China who are buying Android phones and are willing to pay for apps. In 2021, App Annie expects there to be eight Android smartphone users to every single iPhone user in China.

  You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?

    • You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?

      Yup. If you dig into it, they indicate that Google Play accounts for 51% of Android's app revenue. The rest is other Android stores, predominantly in China where Google Play doesn't exist. Presumably Amazon would be included as well.

    • Was about to say the same thing - it's like how they used to stack Mac sales against every PC maker combined...

  • Give that most commentator and analysts struggle to even get yesterday right, how the hell do they think their predictions 4 years in the future are going to be anywhere close.

    I am STILL waiting for Apple to go broke because they did not put Flash on the iPhone.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Yeah these are the same tea leaf readers who used to say Windows Phone was gonna have double digit market share.

  • My next phone will be android since they can still be rooted. iphones are becoming irrelevant to me. My 5s is still jailbroken with ios 8.3, and I have no desire to muck about with the Yalu/mach_portal mess. No thanks. A lot of people like the iphone, myself included. But I can't do what I want to with it anymore. I wonder how many people feel the same way I do? I lot, I would think.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mfearby ( 1653 )

      I've never jail broken my iPhones but the phone is no longer doing it for me anymore. It's too restrictive and Apple's "we know best" mentality for everything is just driving me nuts. Their iCloud mail is SO SLOW to check for new messages, too. I think I'll ditch that and go to Gmail or something, too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      My next phone will be android since they can still be rooted. iphones are becoming irrelevant to me. My 5s is still jailbroken with ios 8.3, and I have no desire to muck about with the Yalu/mach_portal mess. No thanks. A lot of people like the iphone, myself included. But I can't do what I want to with it anymore. I wonder how many people feel the same way I do? I lot, I would think.

      Not likely - in fact, it's likely to go the other way around. It turns out a MAJOR reason to jailbreak was to pirate apps, and

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Yeah jailbreaking. That thing that only a fraction of a single percent of iPhone owners do.

  • You'll know that Apple has lost when they start suing people more than releasing products. Or at least that's the typical sign.

