App Store Sales For Android To Overtake Apple's iOS, Research Firm Says

An anonymous reader shares a report: For years, Apple's App Store, the place where people download apps for games and social networking services on their iPhones, has generated far more revenue worldwide than its Android competitors. This year, things are changing: The App Store will fall second to the amount of revenue generated by Android app distributors, predicts analytics firm App Annie. In 2017, the App Store will generate $40 billion in revenue, while Android app stores run by Google and other parties will generate $41 billion, App Annie said. That gap is expected to widen in 2021, with Android app stores generating $78 billion in revenue and Apple's App Store at $60 billion in revenue, according to App Annie's report released on Wednesday. The surge in revenue for Android comes from a growing number of consumers in China who are buying Android phones and are willing to pay for apps. In 2021, App Annie expects there to be eight Android smartphone users to every single iPhone user in China.
You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?
You mean all the android app stores combined will beat the singular Apple AppStore. Does that include amazon?
Yup. If you dig into it, they indicate that Google Play accounts for 51% of Android's app revenue. The rest is other Android stores, predominantly in China where Google Play doesn't exist. Presumably Amazon would be included as well.
If you dig into it
You mean actually read the forwarded article? Jesus, have you lost your mind?!?
Was about to say the same thing - it's like how they used to stack Mac sales against every PC maker combined...
it's like how they used to stack Mac sales against every PC maker combined...
So unfair to Apple! sniff.
I'm seriously considering switching to Android as my next phone, too. My iPhone is beginning to irritate me. I have to press the home button twice before I can enter my PIN, I have only one button (a back button and the other button to switch between apps or kill them would be nice), and there is no light like I see on Android phones indicating that a message arrived and needs answering, etc. These are all things that Apple just doesn't have, and their sandbox is just becoming more of a hindrance.
In 2021 (Score:3)
I am STILL waiting for Apple to go broke because they did not put Flash on the iPhone.
Yeah these are the same tea leaf readers who used to say Windows Phone was gonna have double digit market share.
Continue laughing all the way to the bank?
All fanbois will probably keep using whatever platform they like. As an iOS user personally, I could care less how much money they make off of the App Store. In fact, I had never even factored that into my purchasing decision.
Laugh that it takes 5 times as many users to generate the same amount of revenue?
Could jailbreaking being dead be a major factor? (Score:1)
I've never jail broken my iPhones but the phone is no longer doing it for me anymore. It's too restrictive and Apple's "we know best" mentality for everything is just driving me nuts. Their iCloud mail is SO SLOW to check for new messages, too. I think I'll ditch that and go to Gmail or something, too.
Not likely - in fact, it's likely to go the other way around. It turns out a MAJOR reason to jailbreak was to pirate apps, and
Yeah jailbreaking. That thing that only a fraction of a single percent of iPhone owners do.
easy way to tell (Score:2)
Last nail in the coffin (Score:3)
