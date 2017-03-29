Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


What Killed Adobe Flash? (daringfireball.net) 78

Posted by msmash from the dissecting-the-frog dept.
An employee, who claims to have worked on the development of Flash, writes: Apparently, the world settled on the "One True Cause" for why Flash "died". Take for example this blogpost by John Gruber about FedEx... it ends with this consideration on Steve Jobs' "Thoughts on Flash": "If it had been an angry rant, it would have been easily dismissed without needing to be factually refuted -- "That's just Jobs being a prick again." The fact that it wasn't angry, and because it was all true, made it impossible to refute."

Impossible to refute. There's no doubt that this was the beginning of the end for Flash, right? Except that this is utterly wrong. I worked on Flash, and I worked on the thing that actually killed Flash. It is my strong belief, based on what I observed, that Steve Jobs' letter had little impact in the final decision -- it was really Adobe who decided to "kill" Flash. Yes, Flash was a bad rap for Adobe, and Steve's letter didn't help. But ultimately, what was probably decisive was the fact that developing Flash cost Adobe a ton of money. John Gruber, responding to the blogpost: To be clear, I don't think Jobs's letter killed Flash. But I don't think Adobe did either. Eventually Adobe accepted Flash's demise. What killed Flash was Apple's decision not to support it on iOS, combined with iOS's immense popularity and the lucrative demographics of iOS users. If Jobs had never published "Thoughts on Flash", Flash would still be dead. The letter explained the decision, but the decision that mattered was never to support it on iOS in the first place. It's possible that Flash would have died even if Apple had decided to allow it on iOS. Android tried that, and the results were abysmal. Web page scrolling stuttered, and video playback through Flash Player halved battery life compared to non-Flash playback.

  • Several things (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:45AM (#54134573)
    But mainly, the enormous security risk, bad reputation, and lack of native support in browsers.

    • Where are my mod points when I need it!? +1

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      But mainly, the enormous security risk, bad reputation

      No.

      lack of native support in browsers.

      That's exactly what John Gruber pointed out.

    • Re:Several things (Score:4, Insightful)

      by JoeMerchant ( 803320 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:27AM (#54134891)

      I'd go for DRM, simple and straight up, as the primary sinker of the Flash ship.

      Those ridiculously frequent "security updates" were almost entirely managing DRM holes, and it would seem they were managing the holes in whack-a-mole style without even attempting to design a more secure DRM solution. As a user, the update frequency killed my enthusiasm for Flash - if I could install it once and forget it, fine - I'll use it when a website says it needs it, but if I'm constantly having to install updates just to browse the web, no thanks.

      As a content provider, having to constantly evaluate the stream of Flash updates, determine which one broke our app for our users and which update version we need to tell them to use (and compatibility would fade in and out across the updates, you couldn't just go "old", you'd have one feature that died in versions 275 through 313, and another that only worked in 306 through 392, then you come up with a third compatibility problem that breaks functionality from 317 onward, so you've got to tell your users to use 314 through 316, if they want to access all the features they are paying for.

      Flash was not a good partner in the value delivery stream.

  • Flash killed flash. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:45AM (#54134575)

    It was a resource hog and had shitty security.

    • The Texas Defense: "The sumbitch needed killin."

    • Yep. Which is why it wasn't on iOS.

    • I would put it this way: Flash had high costs in terms of hardware resources, maintenance, and security that were already apparent on the desktop. Those costs became unacceptable on the new smartphone/tablet platform, where the technical bar was set much higher.

  • Security and annoyances for me (Score:3)

    by Scoth ( 879800 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:47AM (#54134585)

    I never really minded flash in the earlier days, it enabled a lot of fun content. As time passed, it was the source of more and more security problems, and was used for more and more just plain annoyances like advertising. Had Adobe reworked it into a good, secure framework with some touch interface and power optimizations for mobile (I kept Flash around on Android for some time. It sucked the battery down hard while doing much of anything) it may have stayed relevant.

    HTML5 didn't help either, since it did a lot of what it was for anyway.

  • After Microsoft in general and Windows in particular, fixing Adobe in general and Flash in particular was my bread and butter for the last 20 years.

    • Don't worry, Windows 10 is giving you plenty of work.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Don't worry, Windows 10 is giving you plenty of work.

        My job has Windows 8 in test for tablets and Windows 10 for desktop. No ETA on production rollout. The powers to be might drop Windows 8 and use Windows 10 for tablets. Meanwhile, Windows 7 64-bit rollout is completed and Windows 7 32-bit is history. No rush to upgrade to Windows 10.

  • It's not perfect, but honestly, the ability to move to an even greater OS- and browser-agnostic platform has great appeal for developers.

    Flash has some great tools, though, and a decent codebase. I've used ActionScript/Flash to create mobile games, and now I have to find the time to port over my framework and products at some point.

  • It is absolute madness if you do not recognize the steadfast refusal of Apple to adopt Flash, along with the ensuing rise in the number of people who used phones and tablets to browse, as the #1 cause of The Fall of the House of Flash.

    Flash had other problems sure but it persisted and grew for years with those same problems. It was only wen someone came along that took user experience and security seriously in a way that was popular, that Flash finally met its long-overdue demise.

  • It was Mrs. Peacock, in the Library, with the revolver.

  • What happened to Flash:

    1. Animating junk on web pages was never very useful, so people more-or-less stopped doing it. Flash saved itself by becoming a way to deliver web video.
    2. Decoding video with a general purpose CPU is very much inferior to decoding it with dedicated logic. Video standards were designed to enable dedicated logic decoders. CPU-based decoding used far, far too much energy so Flash couldn't compete or even come close.

    Flash became mostly useless. Then it became only a way to get your s

  • the internet killed flash (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:58AM (#54134683) Homepage

    I don't think Jobs's letter killed Flash. But I don't think Adobe did either.

    no, the internet rallied around Flash like a mafia hitsquad around a mole and slowly beat it to death. NodeJS, html5, and webm video all colluded to deliver the killing stroke to Flash. Adobe, in turn, largely did what they do best and ignored the programs compatibility issues in Linux, stability issues in mac and windows, and rampant security issues across the board. It should serve as a stern reminder of what could happen to Photoshop and AfterEffects if Adobe doesnt start paying more attention and start fixing real bugs.

    • NodeJS? What does a networking library have to do with Flash?

  • Browsers Killed Flash (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:59AM (#54134687)

    Let's be real, the 'death of Flash' is only being talked about because the major web browsers are cutting support for it. An opinion posted by Jobs in 2010 related to a decision not to support Flash in iOS is supposedly the reason browser makers are cutting support for Flash in 2017? I'm not buying it. HTML5 video has everything to do with the death of Flash, as most usage of Flash was simply for audiovisual playback. Webgames and webapps used to use Flash, but how many people use those nowadays compared to mobile apps? Even on Android, which supports Flash? Youtube moving over to HTML5 video by default was the death knell of Flash. The constant drumbeat of 'more critical Flash vulnerabilities found and exploited in the wild, uninstall it already' didn't help, either. I wonder how Flash would've done if it were a) secure, and b) not a resource hog.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Web browsers are only cutting support because they can get away with it now; they're not the cause of the death of Flash, but a symptom. And a late symptom at that.
      The use of Flash can be roughly divided in three main categories.
      1) Flash video clips, both recorded video and video animated with Flash shared on Newgrounds and the like.
      2) Flash games, similar to Java games.
      3) Specialist usages. Some web cam video streaming sites used it for this, some banks used it for logins, that kind of thing.
      The first grou

      • 1) Flash video clips, both recorded video and video animated with Flash shared on Newgrounds and the like.
        [...]
        The first group largely shifted to YouTube

        YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, and the like are fine for "recorded video" but inefficient for "video animated with Flash". Rendering a vector animation to pixels and then compressing the pixels bloats file size by a factor of 10 in my tests.

        Adobe's replacement for Flash as a vector animation authoring tool is Animate CC, which can create vector animations for HTML5. The difference is that one can buy a used copy of an old version of Flash, but Animate is available only as a rental. So which other timeline-bas

  • Many things (Score:3)

    by DivineKnight ( 3763507 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:59AM (#54134695)

    But the top two from my list are 1.) constant updates (there are always zero-days, it seems, with Flash), and 2.) while Flash is great for content owners / providers, it sucks balls for content buyers / consumers (imagine trying to navigate a website entirely made out of Flash....yes, people have done this; try playing a Flash video when the streaming site is overloaded (can only buffer so much) or the embedded controls suck...it's a horror.

  • Why the post mortem? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:07AM (#54134733)

    Flash doesn't need a post mortem, it just needs an obituary. Its death wasn't suspicious, and it didn't commit suicide. It was a cute, talented kid with promise, but as often happens, it became a shiftless, troublesome adult, partly as a result of the parenting mistakes of its narcissistic adoptive parent. Its lifestyle, shortcomings, and bad luck led it to an early death; it's time to close the casket, fill in the hole, place the gravestone, and move on.

  • Proprietary systems will always fall to superior and widely adopted open standards. Except when they don't.

  • Kinda telling when the person asking about the death of flash doesn't realize they're the reason (I'm taking their claim about working on on the development of Flash at face value) and has to ask other people why. If they couldn't see the serious problems they created in the design or implementation (such problems are already enumerated in other posts), or didn't work to address them, then of course adoption will die off.

  • Apple killed Flash, or at least threw the first stone by disallowing it on their mobile devices. They did it because they saw the writing on the wall. Flash was a security nightmare, and really only existed as a stopgap because bandwidth used to be a far more of a premium and there were no web standards for streaming video, audio, and animation. This is mostly fixed with HTML5.

    Believe me when I say this is uncharacteristic of me, but, "Thanks Steve Jobs [apple.com]!"

  • The reason Flash died is that there was finally a legitimate alternative in form of HTML5 video.

    No one wanted to use Flash. But there was no other way to serve video as effectively as it did. Once HTML5 video arrived and was supported by the major browsers, Flash's days were numbered.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sadly, blocking flash, or using a form of click to play for flash was a great thing. Now we're playin wac-a-mole trying to stop html5 video from playing. It seems every time I get a way to stop autoplaying video, another comes along that bypasses it.

  • ...if this topic is the best the editors can come up with...

  • Adobe purchase of Macromedia (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Adobe just didn't care about Flash to continue develop it or support it. It was their competitor product that they want to snuff out.

    HTML5 would be the second reason

  • Who cares? (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:27AM (#54134889)

    There's on one reason it died but who cares? Honestly, we should just be happy it did die!

  • Do we really believe that someone who thinks "costed" is the past tense of "cost" was working at Adobe on Flash?

  • It was a combination of the facts that Adobe didn't have good lawyers and that there weren't neophobic executive types at Apple that could force us to keep using it. I mean that's why Java and Flash stuck around on the browser for so long. Before Steve Jobs was like "hell fuck no" to client side Java and Flash, the browser makers had zero guts to take on the legal and perceived market share ramifications of saying no.

    Remember when Microsoft tried to ditch Java they got sued: http://tech-insider.org/java/r.. [tech-insider.org]

  • Macromedia had two popular web plugin platforms in the early 2000s - Flash and ShockWave (for publishing Macromedia Director content online). Shockwave got a good 3D engine with built-in Havok physics (ShockWave3D, developed by Intel if I'm not mistaken), Flash didn't get a 3D engine, although many Flash devs asked for it. When Director was neglected, first by Macromedia and then very, very seriously by Adobe (which let Director die completely), ShockWave3D, which started as a very promising Web3D technolog
  • I suspect if you looked closer, a lot of the power sucking attributed to flash is actually due to bloated advertising stacks. The advertising bloat hasn't gone away, they just converted it to javascript.
  • Steve Jobs was responsible for it's death, and his true motive was clear: he wanted to force as many people to buy through his App Store as he could. He knew it would be a long time before HTML5 could compete in the then known as "Rich Internet Application" (e.g., anything other than text and videos). So where did iOS users need to go to get that "Rich Internet" experience without Flash? Apps. And that necessitated them buying them through the App Store. Which Steve Jobs got a nice 30% cut of for each purc

