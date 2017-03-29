What Killed Adobe Flash? (daringfireball.net) 78
An employee, who claims to have worked on the development of Flash, writes: Apparently, the world settled on the "One True Cause" for why Flash "died". Take for example this blogpost by John Gruber about FedEx... it ends with this consideration on Steve Jobs' "Thoughts on Flash": "If it had been an angry rant, it would have been easily dismissed without needing to be factually refuted -- "That's just Jobs being a prick again." The fact that it wasn't angry, and because it was all true, made it impossible to refute."
Impossible to refute. There's no doubt that this was the beginning of the end for Flash, right? Except that this is utterly wrong. I worked on Flash, and I worked on the thing that actually killed Flash. It is my strong belief, based on what I observed, that Steve Jobs' letter had little impact in the final decision -- it was really Adobe who decided to "kill" Flash. Yes, Flash was a bad rap for Adobe, and Steve's letter didn't help. But ultimately, what was probably decisive was the fact that developing Flash cost Adobe a ton of money. John Gruber, responding to the blogpost: To be clear, I don't think Jobs's letter killed Flash. But I don't think Adobe did either. Eventually Adobe accepted Flash's demise. What killed Flash was Apple's decision not to support it on iOS, combined with iOS's immense popularity and the lucrative demographics of iOS users. If Jobs had never published "Thoughts on Flash", Flash would still be dead. The letter explained the decision, but the decision that mattered was never to support it on iOS in the first place. It's possible that Flash would have died even if Apple had decided to allow it on iOS. Android tried that, and the results were abysmal. Web page scrolling stuttered, and video playback through Flash Player halved battery life compared to non-Flash playback.
But mainly, the enormous security risk, bad reputation
No.
lack of native support in browsers.
That's exactly what John Gruber pointed out.
I'd go for DRM, simple and straight up, as the primary sinker of the Flash ship.
Those ridiculously frequent "security updates" were almost entirely managing DRM holes, and it would seem they were managing the holes in whack-a-mole style without even attempting to design a more secure DRM solution. As a user, the update frequency killed my enthusiasm for Flash - if I could install it once and forget it, fine - I'll use it when a website says it needs it, but if I'm constantly having to install updates just to browse the web, no thanks.
As a content provider, having to constantly evaluate the stream of Flash updates, determine which one broke our app for our users and which update version we need to tell them to use (and compatibility would fade in and out across the updates, you couldn't just go "old", you'd have one feature that died in versions 275 through 313, and another that only worked in 306 through 392, then you come up with a third compatibility problem that breaks functionality from 317 onward, so you've got to tell your users to use 314 through 316, if they want to access all the features they are paying for.
Flash was not a good partner in the value delivery stream.
It was a resource hog and had shitty security.
The Texas Defense: "The sumbitch needed killin."
Next up, the desktop kills the desktop
Relegation of the desktop to luddites won't happen until it becomes practical to app apps using an app on a tablet. I haven't seen any hint that Apple plans to port Xcode to the iPad Pro. As for Android, I'm aware of an app called AIDE, but is it any good?
Saying Flash is/was slow on OS X/macOS is an understatement. I once had a so-called web designer tell me that "Macs suck because Flash is slow on Macs". What an Idiot.
Yep. Which is why it wasn't on iOS.
No, Flash was a resource hog. We told them for years to quit using WaitNextEvent() and update to using the Carbon event handling APIs, but they kept on dragging their feet.
-jcr
I never really minded flash in the earlier days, it enabled a lot of fun content. As time passed, it was the source of more and more security problems, and was used for more and more just plain annoyances like advertising. Had Adobe reworked it into a good, secure framework with some touch interface and power optimizations for mobile (I kept Flash around on Android for some time. It sucked the battery down hard while doing much of anything) it may have stayed relevant.
HTML5 didn't help either, since it did a lot of what it was for anyway.
What would have sucked less? (Score:2)
What would have been a better production and delivery means than Flash for animated series like Homestar Runner, particularly before home Internet plans supporting HD video streaming became affordable?
Flash and Homestar Runner validated each others' existence. Once H*R had run its course, Flash no longer had a reason to exist.
After the end of H*R, what tools should be used to make and efficiently deliver web animations? I guess it'd be possible to use a used copy of Flash to make an animation, render it to pixels, and compress it to H.264 and WebM. But in my tests, that produces a file 10 times the size of the corresponding SWF. This in turn means a user on an Internet connection with a given monthly data transfer quota can view only one-tenth of the videos using MP4/WebM that he could using Flash.
Or are you of the opinion that
Don't worry, Windows 10 is giving you plenty of work.
Don't worry, Windows 10 is giving you plenty of work.
My job has Windows 8 in test for tablets and Windows 10 for desktop. No ETA on production rollout. The powers to be might drop Windows 8 and use Windows 10 for tablets. Meanwhile, Windows 7 64-bit rollout is completed and Windows 7 32-bit is history. No rush to upgrade to Windows 10.
Didn't it?
HTML 5 killed Flash. Next question? (Score:2)
It's not perfect, but honestly, the ability to move to an even greater OS- and browser-agnostic platform has great appeal for developers.
Flash has some great tools, though, and a decent codebase. I've used ActionScript/Flash to create mobile games, and now I have to find the time to port over my framework and products at some point.
Apple (Score:2)
It is absolute madness if you do not recognize the steadfast refusal of Apple to adopt Flash, along with the ensuing rise in the number of people who used phones and tablets to browse, as the #1 cause of The Fall of the House of Flash.
Flash had other problems sure but it persisted and grew for years with those same problems. It was only wen someone came along that took user experience and security seriously in a way that was popular, that Flash finally met its long-overdue demise.
Win (Score:2)
Wrong, dude, it was Professor Plum!
It was always sick (Score:2)
What happened to Flash:
1. Animating junk on web pages was never very useful, so people more-or-less stopped doing it. Flash saved itself by becoming a way to deliver web video.
2. Decoding video with a general purpose CPU is very much inferior to decoding it with dedicated logic. Video standards were designed to enable dedicated logic decoders. CPU-based decoding used far, far too much energy so Flash couldn't compete or even come close.
Flash became mostly useless. Then it became only a way to get your s
the internet killed flash (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't think Jobs's letter killed Flash. But I don't think Adobe did either.
no, the internet rallied around Flash like a mafia hitsquad around a mole and slowly beat it to death. NodeJS, html5, and webm video all colluded to deliver the killing stroke to Flash. Adobe, in turn, largely did what they do best and ignored the programs compatibility issues in Linux, stability issues in mac and windows, and rampant security issues across the board. It should serve as a stern reminder of what could happen to Photoshop and AfterEffects if Adobe doesnt start paying more attention and start fixing real bugs.
ActionScript ran on the client. Node runs on the server.
Benefit of doubt: Perhaps "Node" was meant in the loose sense of efficient JavaScript engines, one of which proved itself so useful that servers adopted it as well.
Browsers Killed Flash (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's be real, the 'death of Flash' is only being talked about because the major web browsers are cutting support for it. An opinion posted by Jobs in 2010 related to a decision not to support Flash in iOS is supposedly the reason browser makers are cutting support for Flash in 2017? I'm not buying it. HTML5 video has everything to do with the death of Flash, as most usage of Flash was simply for audiovisual playback. Webgames and webapps used to use Flash, but how many people use those nowadays compared to mobile apps? Even on Android, which supports Flash? Youtube moving over to HTML5 video by default was the death knell of Flash. The constant drumbeat of 'more critical Flash vulnerabilities found and exploited in the wild, uninstall it already' didn't help, either. I wonder how Flash would've done if it were a) secure, and b) not a resource hog.
Web browsers are only cutting support because they can get away with it now; they're not the cause of the death of Flash, but a symptom. And a late symptom at that.
The use of Flash can be roughly divided in three main categories.
1) Flash video clips, both recorded video and video animated with Flash shared on Newgrounds and the like.
2) Flash games, similar to Java games.
3) Specialist usages. Some web cam video streaming sites used it for this, some banks used it for logins, that kind of thing.
The first grou
Then what for vector animations now? (Score:2)
1) Flash video clips, both recorded video and video animated with Flash shared on Newgrounds and the like.
[...]
The first group largely shifted to YouTube
YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, and the like are fine for "recorded video" but inefficient for "video animated with Flash". Rendering a vector animation to pixels and then compressing the pixels bloats file size by a factor of 10 in my tests.
Adobe's replacement for Flash as a vector animation authoring tool is Animate CC, which can create vector animations for HTML5. The difference is that one can buy a used copy of an old version of Flash, but Animate is available only as a rental. So which other timeline-bas
Many things (Score:3)
But the top two from my list are 1.) constant updates (there are always zero-days, it seems, with Flash), and 2.) while Flash is great for content owners / providers, it sucks balls for content buyers / consumers (imagine trying to navigate a website entirely made out of Flash....yes, people have done this; try playing a Flash video when the streaming site is overloaded (can only buffer so much) or the embedded controls suck...it's a horror.
Windows, Chrome, and Firefox too (Score:2)
When I did support the two things you could be guaranteed would need a patch EVERY MONTH were the Java Runtime and Flash.
That and Windows itself, with the "Patch Tuesday" habit of Windows Update. And the web browsers, once they went to a rapid release mentality since Chrome 1 and Firefox 4.
Flash doesn't need a post mortem, it just needs an obituary. Its death wasn't suspicious, and it didn't commit suicide. It was a cute, talented kid with promise, but as often happens, it became a shiftless, troublesome adult, partly as a result of the parenting mistakes of its narcissistic adoptive parent. Its lifestyle, shortcomings, and bad luck led it to an early death; it's time to close the casket, fill in the hole, place the gravestone, and move on.
The asker is the answer to their own question (Score:1)
Kinda telling when the person asking about the death of flash doesn't realize they're the reason (I'm taking their claim about working on on the development of Flash at face value) and has to ask other people why. If they couldn't see the serious problems they created in the design or implementation (such problems are already enumerated in other posts), or didn't work to address them, then of course adoption will die off.
Which blog host would you prefer? Is Blogspot or WordPress.com better?
Apple (Score:2)
Believe me when I say this is uncharacteristic of me, but, "Thanks Steve Jobs [apple.com]!"
Legit Alternative (Score:2)
The reason Flash died is that there was finally a legitimate alternative in form of HTML5 video.
No one wanted to use Flash. But there was no other way to serve video as effectively as it did. Once HTML5 video arrived and was supported by the major browsers, Flash's days were numbered.
Sadly, blocking flash, or using a form of click to play for flash was a great thing. Now we're playin wac-a-mole trying to stop html5 video from playing. It seems every time I get a way to stop autoplaying video, another comes along that bypasses it.
Adobe purchase of Macromedia (Score:1)
Adobe just didn't care about Flash to continue develop it or support it. It was their competitor product that they want to snuff out.
HTML5 would be the second reason
Who cares? (Score:3)
There's on one reason it died but who cares? Honestly, we should just be happy it did die!
Do we really believe that someone who thinks "costed" is the past tense of "cost" was working at Adobe on Flash?
It was a combination of the facts that Adobe didn't have good lawyers and that there weren't neophobic executive types at Apple that could force us to keep using it. I mean that's why Java and Flash stuck around on the browser for so long. Before Steve Jobs was like "hell fuck no" to client side Java and Flash, the browser makers had zero guts to take on the legal and perceived market share ramifications of saying no.
Remember when Microsoft tried to ditch Java they got sued: http://tech-insider.org/java/r.. [tech-insider.org]
The Lack Of A 3D Engine Killed Flash (Score:2)
Battery Life == Advertising Bloat (Score:2)
It died because with it no need for an App Store! (Score:1)