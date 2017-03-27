Apple is Upgrading Millions of iOS Devices To a New Modern File System Today (theverge.com) 43
Apple today began rolling out iOS 10.3, the latest point update to its mobile operating system. iOS 10.3 brings with it several new features, chief among which is a new file system -- called the Apple File System (APFS). From a report: It's a file system that was originally announced at WWDC last year, and it's designed with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV in mind. Apple has been using its 31-year-old Hierarchical File System (HFS) for iOS devices so far. It was originally designed for Macs with floppy or hard disks, and not for modern mobile devices with solid state storage. Even its successor, HFS+, still doesn't address the needs of these mobile devices enough. Apple's new APFS is designed to scale across these new types of devices and take advantage of flash or SSD storage. It's also engineered with encryption as a primary feature, and even supports features like snapshots so restoring files on a Mac or even an iOS device might get a lot easier in the future.
here. we. go! (Score:1)
Catch? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Apple File System is designed to avoid metadata corruption caused by system crashes. Instead of overwriting existing metadata records in place, it writes entirely new records, points to the new ones and then releases the old ones. This avoids a crash during an update resulting in a corrupted record containing partial old and partial new data. It also avoids having to write the change twice as happens with an existing HFS+ Journaled file system where changes are written first to the journal and then to the C
Re:Catch? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Catch? (Score:5, Informative)
That sounds reasonable, except for every single part of the statement being a complete falsehood.
Re: (Score:2)
About time... HFS+ is crap (Score:5, Interesting)
In an interview at Melbourne's linux.conf.au conference, Linus Torvalds called the standard file system of Mac OS X "complete and utter crap." Mac fans are only slightly outraged, pointing out that HFS+ isn't really "complete and utter crap," rather, it's just slightly crap-ish. [zdnet.com]
On a personal level, I have had multiple corrupt HFS+ filesystems, one of which was unrecoverable. I tried switching to exFAT which also proved to be corruptible but repairable. Now I just store any data I care about on a NAS running a linux ext4 filesystem.
Hopefully, AFS will fix these corruption problems. I have been sending Apple upgrade suggestions for years. Looks like they finally got around to it. One filesystem to rule them all, but will it support upper/lower case?
Re: (Score:2)
ë isn't part of the german alphabet
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually both World if Warcraft and Eve Online can not perform an online upgrade on a case sensitive HFS+
Well, don't know it is right now, but while I had them on a case sensitive external drive a few years ago, they both complained during updates.
Don't blame a filesystem for your lack of backup (Score:3, Insightful)
If you lose data due to a corrupt filesystem - it's not the filesystem's fault that you didn't backup your data.
Even if you had the most reliable filesystem in the world - it would, most likely be running on spinning disks or flash media - both fail quite regularly.
Backup your data frequently and test your backups regularly.
Re: (Score:3)
Even if you don't lose data, you still lose uptime. Backups are only one layer.
Re: (Score:1)
True. But then back in your day you used two digits to represent the year.
Backup Your Device (Score:2, Offtopic)
In the spirit of "what could possibly go wrong" this may actually be one of those times you want to back up your device before upgrading.
I would like my iPod Touch to be upgraded past 9.3 (Score:1)
I kinda would like my iPod Touch to be upgraded past 9.3. It's not really that old.
Access? (Score:3)
Security (Score:4, Interesting)
Will this add any security against NSA / Immigration trying to steal your data?
Will this affect known methods for breaking in? (Score:3)
Trying to avoid talking about whether it is a good or bad thing that police can break into iPhones when necessary -- just curious if anyone has any technical insight.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes.
http://dtrace.org/blogs/ahl/20... [dtrace.org]
Obligatory XKCD (Score:1)
APFS is modern? (Score:2)
Apple is Upgrading Millions of iOS Devices To a New Modern File System Today
Sweet. Maybe I'll purchase some Apple crap now...
a new file system -- called the Apple File System (APFS)
Wait. I thought you said a 'modern file system'. You know....like ZFS.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, zfs! I remember it corrupting all my file systems while I was a university student. Maybe it was the Linux implementation, I don't know, but I'm never touching that fs again. Also my NAS corrupted its file system more recently and guess which fs it was?
I have been running ZFS for ~5 years now across ~40 servers. Never failed once.
I even had one particular server with 8 drives in a RAIDZ2 lose a drive while two others started failing. I replaced them all successfully. Less than 12 hours later two additional drives failed and a third started acting flakey. I replaced them all successfully. No data loss. I'll trust AUFS when I see it handle weird hardware BS like that.
i just lost all my porn (Score:2)
I will never forgive you apple