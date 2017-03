Some Of Hacker Group's Claims Of Having Access To 250M iCloud Accounts Aren't False

Earlier this week, a hacker group claimed that it had access to 250 million iCloud accounts . The hackers, who called themselves part of Turkish Crime Family group, threatened to reset passwords of all the iCloud accounts and remotely wipe those iPhones. Apple could stop them, they said, if it paid them a ransom by April 7. In a statement, Apple said, "the alleged list of email addresses and passwords appears to have been obtained from previously compromised third-party services," and that it is working with law enforcement officials to identify the hackers. Now, ZDNet reports that it obtained a set of credentials from the hacker group and was able to verify some of the claims . From the article: