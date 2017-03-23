Boy, 4, Uses Siri To Help Save Mum's Life (bbc.com) 59
A four-year-old boy saved his mother's life by using her thumb to unlock her iPhone and then asking it to call 999. From a report: Roman, who lives in Kenley, Croydon, south London, used the phone's voice control -- Siri -- to call emergency services. Police and paramedics were sent to the home and were able to give live-saving first aid to his mother.
You have to unlock a phone to place an emergency call?
No, but a 4-year boy may not know that, and presumably you need to unlock the phone for Siri to respond to activation command.
How do you even attempt to make any sort of phone call without first unlocking the phone and opening the the call app? Is their some secret password that calls 911 for you?
Yes. The password is "Emergency" [idownloadblog.com]. Not very secretive though, since the phone puts it on the screen in the lower-left corner.
From the lock screen, if you swipe down, you get the search box, w/ the mic icon on the right, which would enable Siri. Granted, the 4 yr old may not know that, but if he's smart enough to use mom's finger, I'd expect he's smart enough to have explored such nooks & cranies of an iPhone. Of course, I'm talking here about iOS 10.2.1: not sure whether they would have had an older version, for whatever reason.
Thing sure have changed since I was four.
Thing sure have changed since I was four.
They don't always know, or understand, how everything works.
Actually, the kid was smart enough to figure out the unlocking thing and then ask Siri for help. I'm just surprised that dialing 999 (or 911) [youtube.com] is beyond him.
He probably saw his mom unlock the phone and use Siri many times before. However, being as he is only 4 years old he might not have known to call 999, or which number on the keypad was 9 when it came up. Some 4 year olds can read the numbers 0-9 but not all. Stringing together the right 3-digit sequence of numbers is not a small task at that age.
4 year olds can know numbers and letters.
E.g. "what letter/number is this".
Kids vary wildly at that age in what they have learned though.
I know corporate Executives that don't always know, or understand, how everything works.
I know corporate Executives that don't always know, or understand, how everything works.
Or politicians.
Definitely not limited to 4 year olds.
Yes. The word "Emergency" is what you tap.
If you use the fingerprint sensor, then you might never see this. Click on the home button with an unregistered finger.
Works for me. Tap a couple times, brings up passphrase screen with Emergency at the top of it because mine is alphanumeric.
so, we're holding it wrong again?
False. Just hit the home button a couple times when it's locked. It brings you to the passphrase screen which has the emergency button there.
Top center if it's an alphanumeric passcode.
*hits button
"Enter Pin" "Emergency"
*enters pin and checks firmware
ioS 9.3.5
I hate Apple as much as the next non-fanboi, but give the Devil their due.
You do if it's an iPhone.
You used to be able to make emergency calls using an iPhone on the lock screen - it was a button that was part of the "enter your PIN" screen.
Problem: in iOS 9, Apple removed that screen. Now you just get a screen that says "press home to unlock." There is no option to place an emergency call on iPhones any more as they forgot to move that button to the new lock screen. Oops.
I get "press home to unlock" on my iPhone (iOS 10), and the unlock screen has "emergency" down at the bottom-left
Still there, bottom left.
Or you could also ask SIRI with he the phone still locked. But the kid didn't know that was not needed, I think it's pretty clever anyway for hime to do so given the age.
Ok, so he didn't use the quickest way, only the way he was familiar with. At the age of 4. In an emergency situation. And got a good result. That'll do.
It's not a good result.
It's a fucken amazing result for a 4 year old.
This is a breakthrough, because in the olden days a 4 year old would've been able to simply dial 999 on the rotary phone without having to deal with fingerprint identification or risk getting things wrong with voice commands?
connected to an ISP or not can call emergency.
What does "connected to an ISP or not" have to do with the ability to call any number?
On every smart phone I've ever used, emergency services are dial-able without unlocking the phone... Stop looking for things to complain about.
In this case, the procedure on an iPhone is reasonably likely to foil a 4 year old.
Me: Siri where is the nearest Cabelas?
Siri: I've found the nearest Cabelas. Would you like me to call it?
Me: Yes
Siri: ("Yes" APPEARS on the screen) I'm sorry, I didn't understand.
Me: Yes
Siri ("Yes" APPEARS on the screen) I'm sorry. I didn't understand.
Me: Siri CALL THE FUCKING GOD DAMN NUMBER YOU USELESS PIECE OF SHIT
Siri: Calling
It'll also does that if you ask for directions:
"Hey Siri, get directions to the nearest Starbucks."
Siri: "I found one that's two miles from here. Would you like to call, or get directions?"
"WHAT THE FUCK DID I JUST ASK YOU SIRI?!"
Siri: "I'm sorry, I didn't get that."
"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!"
I don't think I've ever seen Siri actually be useful for anything. In fact, this story is the first story I've ever read about someone using Siri for something useful. Most of the time she just misunde
...I guess most responders will be outraged at this terrible IOS security hole that Apple has enabled?
At least the kid didn't use the wrench.
Parent's Are Dying Because Children Cannot Call 999 On Locked Smartphones
It seems like one happens more often than the other.