AI Apple Technology

Boy, 4, Uses Siri To Help Save Mum's Life (bbc.com) 59

Posted by msmash from the breakthrough dept.
A four-year-old boy saved his mother's life by using her thumb to unlock her iPhone and then asking it to call 999. From a report: Roman, who lives in Kenley, Croydon, south London, used the phone's voice control -- Siri -- to call emergency services. Police and paramedics were sent to the home and were able to give live-saving first aid to his mother.

Boy, 4, Uses Siri To Help Save Mum's Life

  • Hmm (Score:1)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    You have to unlock a phone to place an emergency call?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kav2k ( 1545689 )

      No, but a 4-year boy may not know that, and presumably you need to unlock the phone for Siri to respond to activation command.

      • How do you even attempt to make any sort of phone call without first unlocking the phone and opening the the call app? Is their some secret password that calls 911 for you?

        • my android lets me call 911 from the lock screen, no unlocking needed. doesnt IOS work that way?
          • Android has an emergency link in the lock screen. I don't see one in iOS. Despite having swipe down/right and left, it doesn't have an emergency link or icon anywhere - talking about iOS 10.2.1

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SeaFox ( 739806 )

          How do you even attempt to make any sort of phone call without first unlocking the phone and opening the the call app? Is their some secret password that calls 911 for you?

          Yes. The password is "Emergency" [idownloadblog.com]. Not very secretive though, since the phone puts it on the screen in the lower-left corner.

      • No, but a 4-year boy may not know that, and presumably you need to unlock the phone for Siri to respond to activation command.

        From the lock screen, if you swipe down, you get the search box, w/ the mic icon on the right, which would enable Siri. Granted, the 4 yr old may not know that, but if he's smart enough to use mom's finger, I'd expect he's smart enough to have explored such nooks & cranies of an iPhone. Of course, I'm talking here about iOS 10.2.1: not sure whether they would have had an older version, for whatever reason.

    • Re: Hmm (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Defakto ( 813358 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @03:44PM (#54097721)
      Did you miss the part about it being a 4 year old? They don't always know, or understand, how everything works.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        Thing sure have changed since I was four.

        They don't always know, or understand, how everything works.

        Actually, the kid was smart enough to figure out the unlocking thing and then ask Siri for help. I'm just surprised that dialing 999 (or 911) [youtube.com] is beyond him.

        • Actually, the kid was smart enough to figure out the unlocking thing and then ask Siri for help. I'm just surprised that dialing 999 (or 911) is beyond him.

          He probably saw his mom unlock the phone and use Siri many times before. However, being as he is only 4 years old he might not have known to call 999, or which number on the keypad was 9 when it came up. Some 4 year olds can read the numbers 0-9 but not all. Stringing together the right 3-digit sequence of numbers is not a small task at that age.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by andrewa ( 18630 )

          Time for the obligatory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Lumpy ( 12016 )

        I know corporate Executives that don't always know, or understand, how everything works.

        • I know corporate Executives that don't always know, or understand, how everything works.

          Or politicians.

      • They don't always know, or understand, how everything works.

        Definitely not limited to 4 year olds.

  • This is a breakthrough, because in the olden days a 4 year old would've been able to simply dial 999 on the rotary phone without having to deal with fingerprint identification or risk getting things wrong with voice commands?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JcMorin ( 930466 )
      Here In Canada, all cell phones, locked or not, connected to an ISP or not can call emergency. But I get your point, technology doesn't always make stuff simpler and in some case could lead to terrible situation.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        connected to an ISP or not can call emergency.

        What does "connected to an ISP or not" have to do with the ability to call any number?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by slazzy ( 864185 )
          I'm assuming he means has an active account with a cellphone service provider. In the US and Canada, an account is not necessary for emergency calls. You'll have to be within reception range of a cellphone tower though of course.

  • Me: Siri where is the nearest Cabelas?
    Siri: I've found the nearest Cabelas. Would you like me to call it?
    Me: Yes
    Siri: ("Yes" APPEARS on the screen) I'm sorry, I didn't understand.
    Me: Yes
    Siri ("Yes" APPEARS on the screen) I'm sorry. I didn't understand.
    Me: Siri CALL THE FUCKING GOD DAMN NUMBER YOU USELESS PIECE OF SHIT
    Siri: Calling

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by _xeno_ ( 155264 )

      It'll also does that if you ask for directions:

      "Hey Siri, get directions to the nearest Starbucks."
      Siri: "I found one that's two miles from here. Would you like to call, or get directions?"
      "WHAT THE FUCK DID I JUST ASK YOU SIRI?!"
      Siri: "I'm sorry, I didn't get that."
      "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!"

      I don't think I've ever seen Siri actually be useful for anything. In fact, this story is the first story I've ever read about someone using Siri for something useful. Most of the time she just misunde

  • ...I guess most responders will be outraged at this terrible IOS security hole that Apple has enabled?

    At least the kid didn't use the wrench.

  • Alternative title: (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @04:22PM (#54098037)

    Parent's Are Dying Because Children Cannot Call 999 On Locked Smartphones

    It seems like one happens more often than the other.

