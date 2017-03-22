Hackers Claim Access To 300 Million iCloud Accounts, Demand $75,000 From Apple To Delete the Cache of Data (vice.com) 26
A hacker or group of hackers calling themselves the "Turkish Crime Family" claim they have access to at least 300 million iCloud accounts, and will delete the alleged cache of data if Apple pays a ransom by early next month. Motherboard is reporting that the hackers are demanding "$75,000 in Bitcoin or Ethereum, another increasingly popular crypto-currency, or $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards in exchange for deleting the alleged cache of data." From the report: The hackers provided screenshots of alleged emails between the group and members of Apple's security team. One also gave Motherboard access to an email account allegedly used to communicate with Apple. "Are you willing to share a sample of the data set?" an unnamed member of Apple's security team wrote to the hackers a week ago, according to one of the emails stored in the account. (According to the email headers, the return-path of the email is to an address with the @apple.com domain). The hackers also uploaded a YouTube video of them allegedly logging into some of the stolen accounts. The hacker appears to access an elderly woman's iCloud account, which includes backed-up photos, and the ability to remotely wipe the device. Now, the hackers are threatening to reset a number of the iCloud accounts and remotely wipe victim's Apple devices on April 7, unless Apple pays the requested amount. According to one of the emails in the accessed account, the hackers claim to have access to over 300 million Apple email accounts, including those use @icloud and @me domains. However, the hackers appear to be inconsistent in their story; one of the hackers then claimed they had 559 million accounts in all. The hackers did not provide Motherboard with any of the supposedly stolen iCloud accounts to verify this claim, except those shown in the video.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm, you used Slashdot.... Slashdot user! obviously you will certainly defend these criminals or blame Apple and the victims!
Drone Strike!
Yawn.
Two factor (Score:2)
Let's see if all this 2-factor authentication is everything it's cracked up to be!
one MILLION dollars! (Score:2)
Dont they know a true evil genius must ask for one MILLION dollars!
Amateurs
Stupid question (Score:2)
$75k? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do they know its Apple they have by the balls?
Well, it's not like they are going to really delete it.
Re: (Score:1)
They are just negotiating the bug bounty reward.
Re: (Score:2)
Do they know its Apple they have by the balls?
They don't have anybody by the balls. There is a big, big difference between opening your big mouth and claiming you have access to 300 million iTunes accounts, and having access to 300 million iTunes accounts.
And one of the "hackers" will get his ass spanked by his grandma for deleting her account.
heart cloud (Score:2)
Just don't pay - simple (Score:2)
A hacker or group of hackers calling themselves the "Turkish Crime Family" claim they have access to at least 300 million iCloud accounts, and will delete the alleged cache of data if Apple pays a ransom by early next month. Motherboard is reporting that the hackers are demanding "$75,000 in Bitcoin or Ethereum, another increasingly popular crypto-currency, or $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards in exchange for deleting the alleged cache of data." From the report:
If Apple pays the data gets deleted - simple solution is to not pay. A far more complex solution is editing summaries at a 5th grade level or above.
Re: (Score:2)
lol dumbasses don't realize that apple can issue and cancel itunes gift cards however they wish.
Re: (Score:2)
When people are dumb enough to rely on the cloud.. (Score:3)
I had a client a few years back that accidentally deleted 10 years worth of personal photos because they thought they were only deleting them from iCloud, not knowing it would delete it from their computer as well.
I say, if people are fucking stupid enough to entrust a third party with their data and not back it up independently, they get what they deserve.
Back up your shit, and back it up to YOUR OWN MEDIA.