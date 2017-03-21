Apple iPad is a Faster, Cheaper iPad Air 2 (cnet.com) 19
Say good-bye to the iPad Air, it's just the iPad now. From a report on CNET: Apple announced on Tuesday morning that it will be dropping the price of the 9.7-inch iPad by $70. The tablet's A8X processor will be getting an upgrade too, jumping over to the A9 chip used in the iPad Pro. The upgrade will replace the iPad Air 2, but the iPad Mini 4 will live on, starting at $399. The updated pricing will start on Friday, at $329 for the 32GB model and $459 for the 32GB WiFi with cellular service model. It's Apple's cheapest iPad, after the company decided to replace the iPad Mini 2, which started at $269. Although Apple's iPad is leading the tablet market, it's still a tumbling one as demand takes a decline thanks to people holding onto their tablets longer.
Faster, cheaper iPad Air 1 you mean (Score:3)
The new iPad shares the same 7.5mm thick 1.03lb body as the iPad Air 1. It also shares the same non-laminated screen and no anti-reflective coating as the iPad Air 1. The Air 2 was 6.1mm thick, 0.963lb with a fully laminated screen with anti-reflective coating.
The new iPad is an iPad Air 1 on the outside, with an A9 CPU (from iPhone 6S) on the inside and the camera and TouchID from the iPad Air 2.
Does it have a real headphone jack? Or did they remove that to make it cheaper?
It depends on what you're looking for specifically. At the moment every Windows 10 tablet can run full Windows programs, and they range anywhere from little 7" tablets you can pick up at Walmart for $69 to the top end Surface Book for $3199.
HP makes some decent Windows tablets around the $100-200 range, depending on screensize and built-in cellular broadband (3G, 4G, etc.) I have a Stream 8 and I'm very happy with it - alas it's discontinued, but the Stream 7 is still around. The only issue is a lack of memory, but that's not as noticeable on these devices as you might think.
It does look like a decent tablet for a reasonable price.
Much cheaper than the iPhone (Score:2)
It amazes me that they can offer the iPad for so cheap compared to the iPhone. Most components are the same, but the display and battery (probably the two most expensive components) must be much more expensive on the tablet, because of the size.
We can thank carrier subsidies. A lot of people buy phones they can't afford because of that. I doubt they would be going to the bank to get a loan if it wasn't offered by the carrier.
It amazes me that the iPad is so damn expensive in the first place, given what it is.
That they bolt on about 50% profit for the phone model is chickenfeed in comparison.
Honestly, I bought a GBP 5 Android tablet the other day. Technically it beat most of the iPad Mini specs that are its closest rival. Sure, you can argue "screen resolution" but why would you on such a tiny device to start with?
