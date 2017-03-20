Android Creator Lost Out On a Big Investment, and Apple May Be To Blame (cnbc.com) 25
Earlier this year, we learned that Andy Rubin, creator of the Android operating system, has built a new company called Essential. The company was reportedly working on a "high-end smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen that lacks a surrounding bezel." It appears things aren't chugging along so smoothly. From a report: Andy Rubin, a co-creator of Android, lost out on a $100 million investment from SoftBank as Apple deepened ties with the Japanese investor, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Rubin's company, Essential Products, is reportedly planning to release a new high-end smartphone this spring, and SoftBank planned to market the phone in Japan, the Journal said. But Apple subsequently agreed to commit $1 billion to SoftBank's Vision Fund, a move that "complicated" SoftBank's investment in Essential Products, the Journal reported Monday. Apple did not directly block the deal, the Journal said, though Rubin's premium phone would be released ahead of the highly anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone. The deal was "nearly complete," sources told the Journal.
I agree, I want something that can absorb abuse. So no bezel means no sale to me. I recently got a Cat S60 because it's rugged and has dual SIM cards. The FLIR camera is a nice feature but the ordinary camera is the only bad thing with it - it's like going back 15 years.
His way of winning is eliminate the other guy.
You probably wrote this from a Windows box and have zero sense of irony.
Stop whining and get back to work... (Score:2)
Translation: The 800-pound gorilla in the market ate our lunch. We didn't see that coming.
The gorilla ate their partner, not their lunch.
That's a different problem.
Destroy all competition! (Score:1)
Destroy all competition, or DAC is the precarious stage of a product life cycle in which the company has already recognized its products as stagnated and turns into destroying all competition instead of inventing marketable novelty. DAC stages are more typical for products of big companies with established ecosystems and revenue streams. -- Fake Marketing 101, Chapter 13
Why are people obsessed with lack of bezels? (Score:5, Interesting)
Everyone seems to be clamoring for a phone without bezels, but it seems obvious to me that you have to HOLD the device, and parts of your hand will always cover some of the front of the device if you hold it securely, and therefore with a bezel-less device you will be covering your screen all the time.
Why do people seem to want this? It makes no sense. I like bezels on my handheld devices so I can actually hold and use them at the same time!
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Why are people obsessed with lack of bezels? (Score:5, Informative)
Same reason they want thinner and lighter. Because the general public is really stupid and when you market at them properly they will lap it up.
I want a phone that is 2X as thick as available today and has a 4 day battery life. Single day battery life today is only because of stupidity. we should be at the 1 week of battery like we had with the Razr flip phone.
Setting aside the business shenanigans or not.... (Score:2)
...who would want a phone with NO bezel?
How do you hold the damned thing?
Seriously, if I'm showing him something on my phone, I have to treat elderly parents like toddlers with sticky fingers, holding it out of their reach because if they try to grab it I GUARANTEE they'll touch the screen and either cancel the video or somehow order me a new pair of shoes from Argentina. I don't know how.