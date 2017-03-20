Apple's Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality (bloomberg.com) 17
Apple is beefing up its staff with acquisitions and some big hires to help design augmented reality glasses and iPhone features, according to Bloomberg. From a report: Apple is working on "digital spectacles" that could connect to an iPhone and beam content like movies and maps, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Monday. The Cupertino, Calif.- based company is also working on augmented reality features for the iPhone that are similar to Snapchat, Bloomberg said. To make its augmented reality push, Apple has acquired augmented reality start-ups FlyBy Media and Metaio, and hired major players from Amazon, Facebook's Oculus, Microsoft's HoloLens, and Dolby.
Headphone jack ships via adapter sold with every single iPhone7.
if you don't know that by now... Apple Haters have to be the stupidest and most ignorant people on the planet.
Just how stupid? Apparently this person thinks you need a headphone jack to connect Augmented Reality glasses.
AR was always going to be the "Next Big Thing". VR is a fun, limited-use-case solution looking for a problem. AR keeps the user productive. AR keeps the user engaged in the world around him/her.
