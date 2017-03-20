Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses Apple Technology

Apple's Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality (bloomberg.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Apple is beefing up its staff with acquisitions and some big hires to help design augmented reality glasses and iPhone features, according to Bloomberg. From a report: Apple is working on "digital spectacles" that could connect to an iPhone and beam content like movies and maps, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on Monday. The Cupertino, Calif.- based company is also working on augmented reality features for the iPhone that are similar to Snapchat, Bloomberg said. To make its augmented reality push, Apple has acquired augmented reality start-ups FlyBy Media and Metaio, and hired major players from Amazon, Facebook's Oculus, Microsoft's HoloLens, and Dolby.

Apple's Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality More | Reply

Apple's Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality

Comments Filter:

  • Meh (Score:2)

    by scunc ( 4201789 )
    I don't care what their plans are for augmented reality when their actual reality doesn't even support using a headphone jack.
    • Here's the only reality I need Cook to worry about getting right:

      #import <Cocoa/Cocoa.h>

      int main(int argc, const char * argv[]) {

      NSDecimalNumber *oneish =
      [NSDecimalNumber decimalNumberWithString:@"1.1111111111111111111"];

      NSInteger two = 3 - [oneish intValue];
      NSInteger othertwo = 3 - [oneish integerValue];

      NSLog(@"2 + 2 = %ld", two + othertwo);

      return 0;

      }

    • Headphone jack ships via adapter sold with every single iPhone7.

      if you don't know that by now... Apple Haters have to be the stupidest and most ignorant people on the planet.

      Just how stupid? Apparently this person thinks you need a headphone jack to connect Augmented Reality glasses.

  • I knew the industry would abandon VR and focus on AR. VR will never work due to how it creates motion sickness in most people. Please note: I didn't say it creates motion sickness in the special snowflakes here on Slashdot, or any of the tons of people they know. I mean most people. So put down that pen and stop writing that angry letter to me.

    • AR was always going to be the "Next Big Thing". VR is a fun, limited-use-case solution looking for a problem. AR keeps the user productive. AR keeps the user engaged in the world around him/her.

  • Are we talking iphone 17% of global market share after 10 years of hype big thing, or the flop that is "Apple Watch" big thing?
  • They took the headphone jack from the iPhone, next will be the home button, and the arrow of keys from the keyboards....
    What will be next, virtual reality without the graphics?
    Amazing...

  • Apple's next big thing is basically a white walled garden rehash of Google's old things? (Google Glass/Phone VR)

Slashdot Top Deals

"Imitation is the sincerest form of television." -- The New Mighty Mouse

Close