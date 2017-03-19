Apple Paid $0 In Taxes To New Zealand, Despite Sales of $4.2 Billion (nzherald.co.nz) 17
Apple paid no income tax to New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department for the last 10 years, according to an article shared by sit1963nz, prompting calls for the company to "do the right thing" even from some American-based Apple users. From the New Zealand Herald: Bryan Chaffin of The Mac Observer, an Apple community blog site founded in 1998...wrote that Apple was the largest taxpayer in the United States, but 'pays next to nothing in most parts of the world... [L]ocal taxes matter. Roads matter. Schools matter. Housing authorities matter. Health care matters. Regulation enforcement matters. All of the things that support civil society matter. Apple's profits are made possible by that civil society, and the company should contribute its fair share.'"
Apple's accounts "show apparent income tax payments of $37 million," according to an earlier article, "but a close reading shows this sum was actually sent abroad to the Australian Tax Office, an arrangement that has been in place since at least 2007. Had Apple reported the same healthy profit margin in New Zealand as it did for its operations globally it would have paid $356 million in taxes over the period."
"It is absolutely extraordinary that they are able to get away with paying zero tax in this country," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw. "I really like Apple products -- they're incredibly innovative -- but it looks like their tax department is even more innovative than their product designers."
That's their job (Score:4, Insightful)
"but it looks like their tax department is even more innovative than their product designers."
That's their job. Change your laws.
Re: That's their job (Score:1, Informative)
It's not even that.
Apple Australia and Apple NZ deliberately run at no profit, because they are not meant to run a profit. There job is to get products in people hands and handle returns.
If they make money, Apple would just charge Apple NZ more money for products, until they make no money.
Apple (ireland?) buy all the products from apple china and sell them to Apple NZ at a profit.
Every government wants in on this.
The truth is, governments are prepping for a tax on revenue, essentially a value add / gst tax
If it's legal... (Score:3)
People always complain about this sort of thing, but you know most individuals would use legal tax "loop-holes" to avoid paying taxes if they could (and many wealthy people come close). Apple and all the other zero-tax paying companies are not non-profits, they're in it for the money. If people are upset about all this, perhaps our elected representatives can change the laws? Seriously, if it's legal, what of it? Like I said, most people would do the same if they could...
Re: (Score:1)
Seriously, if it's legal, what of it?
There is legal and there is ethical. Only people in the law profession put the former before the latter.
After all, everything slave owners did and the Third Reich (oh my Godwin!) was entirely legal at the time.
sorry, no (Score:4, Interesting)
Apple almost certainly paid sales tax. In addition, people who bought Apple devices already paid income tax. Why should Apple, on top of all that, pay corporate tax in New Zealand, when mostly what they are doing is importing goods into New Zealand?
If you get upset about Apple not paying corporate tax in New Zealand, then perhaps Americans should start imposing corporate and income tax on New Zealand farmers whose Kiwis and sheep are shipped to the US. How about it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It seems that NZ GST [ird.govt.nz], although collected by the seller, is considered to be paid by the consumer.
But hey, lets get pissed at Apple (Score:2)
Fix the fucking goddamned tax laws for fucks sake.
Oh, my bad. Dude/industry giving my re-election campaign hundreds of thousands goes away. Loophole? What loophole?
VAT (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The VAT tax rate on that $4.2 billion is 15%. New Zealand made a lot of money off those iphone sales.
And all those taxes were paid by New Zealanders. Who still had to pay other taxes.
This is the problem with corporate income tax. (Score:2)
This is a basic problem with corporate income tax: everyone in the world feels they are entitled to their "fair share". Corporate tax itself is a kind of double taxation: a corporation is made up of people who pay income tax. In addition, there is sales tax paid on all goods sold in a given country. I imagine a great deal of sales tax has been paid on Apple products in New Zealand, money the government wouldn't have if Apple didn't sell products there.
The problem with corporate income tax is that it is a