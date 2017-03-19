Apple Paid $0 In Taxes To New Zealand, Despite Sales of $4.2 Billion (nzherald.co.nz) 36
Apple paid no income tax to New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department for the last 10 years, according to an article shared by sit1963nz, prompting calls for the company to "do the right thing" even from some American-based Apple users. From the New Zealand Herald: Bryan Chaffin of The Mac Observer, an Apple community blog site founded in 1998...wrote that Apple was the largest taxpayer in the United States, but 'pays next to nothing in most parts of the world... [L]ocal taxes matter. Roads matter. Schools matter. Housing authorities matter. Health care matters. Regulation enforcement matters. All of the things that support civil society matter. Apple's profits are made possible by that civil society, and the company should contribute its fair share.'"
Apple's accounts "show apparent income tax payments of $37 million," according to an earlier article, "but a close reading shows this sum was actually sent abroad to the Australian Tax Office, an arrangement that has been in place since at least 2007. Had Apple reported the same healthy profit margin in New Zealand as it did for its operations globally it would have paid $356 million in taxes over the period."
"It is absolutely extraordinary that they are able to get away with paying zero tax in this country," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw. "I really like Apple products -- they're incredibly innovative -- but it looks like their tax department is even more innovative than their product designers."
Apple's accounts "show apparent income tax payments of $37 million," according to an earlier article, "but a close reading shows this sum was actually sent abroad to the Australian Tax Office, an arrangement that has been in place since at least 2007. Had Apple reported the same healthy profit margin in New Zealand as it did for its operations globally it would have paid $356 million in taxes over the period."
"It is absolutely extraordinary that they are able to get away with paying zero tax in this country," said Green Party co-leader James Shaw. "I really like Apple products -- they're incredibly innovative -- but it looks like their tax department is even more innovative than their product designers."
That's their job (Score:5, Insightful)
"but it looks like their tax department is even more innovative than their product designers."
That's their job. Change your laws.
Re: That's their job (Score:1, Informative)
It's not even that.
Apple Australia and Apple NZ deliberately run at no profit, because they are not meant to run a profit. There job is to get products in people hands and handle returns.
If they make money, Apple would just charge Apple NZ more money for products, until they make no money.
Apple (ireland?) buy all the products from apple china and sell them to Apple NZ at a profit.
Every government wants in on this.
The truth is, governments are prepping for a tax on revenue, essentially a value add / gst tax
Re: (Score:2)
Change your laws.
NZ would not change their laws, as the far away country makes whatever possible to attract businesses. However, import duties, VAT and GST on Apple expensive products give their fair share of tax revenue.
If it's legal... (Score:2, Interesting)
People always complain about this sort of thing, but you know most individuals would use legal tax "loop-holes" to avoid paying taxes if they could (and many wealthy people come close). Apple and all the other zero-tax paying companies are not non-profits, they're in it for the money. If people are upset about all this, perhaps our elected representatives can change the laws? Seriously, if it's legal, what of it? Like I said, most people would do the same if they could...
Re: (Score:1)
Seriously, if it's legal, what of it?
There is legal and there is ethical. Only people in the law profession put the former before the latter.
After all, everything slave owners did and the Third Reich (oh my Godwin!) was entirely legal at the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, if it's legal, what of it?
There is legal and there is ethical. Only people in the law profession put the former before the latter.
After all, everything slave owners did and the Third Reich (oh my Godwin!) was entirely legal at the time.
Paying more taxes is not ethical. Nor is it like slavery or nazis. Governments are necessary evils to maintain social contracts and civilization. Overreaching government is unethical. Government double-taxing is unethical.
And...corporate income tax is a dumb idea in the first place, when those funds have already been taxes through both income and sales.
Re: (Score:2)
sorry, no (Score:4, Interesting)
Apple almost certainly paid sales tax. In addition, people who bought Apple devices already paid income tax. Why should Apple, on top of all that, pay corporate tax in New Zealand, when mostly what they are doing is importing goods into New Zealand?
If you get upset about Apple not paying corporate tax in New Zealand, then perhaps Americans should start imposing corporate and income tax on New Zealand farmers whose Kiwis and sheep are shipped to the US. How about it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I would love that. Couple it with counting capital gains and dividends as income.
Re: (Score:3)
It seems that NZ GST [ird.govt.nz], although collected by the seller, is considered to be paid by the consumer.
Re: (Score:3)
How is this modded insightful when it is the opposite?
Firstly Apple would have paid ZERO sales tax, because that isn't how the sales tax system in NZ works. Apple only has to remit the sales taxes that its customers have paid. It receives an input tax credit for all purchases in NZ that it makes. In essence this means that the net sales tax paid by a company is zero. Its customers are who have paid it.
As for your assertion that they shouldn't pay tax because they are just an importer, if another company
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The ONLY way that they wouldn't be is if the whole network is owned by one company and they were charging some "sheep IP licensing fee" from a low tax country.
Well, having one animal that's both woolly and tasty is certainly innovative. I'm sure that somebody must have patented it.
But hey, lets get pissed at Apple (Score:2)
Fix the fucking goddamned tax laws for fucks sake.
Oh, my bad. Dude/industry giving my re-election campaign hundreds of thousands goes away. Loophole? What loophole?
VAT (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The VAT tax rate on that $4.2 billion is 15%. New Zealand made a lot of money off those iphone sales.
And all those taxes were paid by New Zealanders. Who still had to pay other taxes.
Re: (Score:2)
And all those taxes were paid by New Zealanders. Who still had to pay other taxes.
Sounds win-win for everyone. New Zealanders pay for their government, government gets the taxes and spends it on stuff New Zealanders apparently want, and Apple gets lower tax rates.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't VAT paid by the people who BOUGHT the iphones?
This is the problem with corporate income tax. (Score:2)
This is a basic problem with corporate income tax: everyone in the world feels they are entitled to their "fair share". Corporate tax itself is a kind of double taxation: a corporation is made up of people who pay income tax. In addition, there is sales tax paid on all goods sold in a given country. I imagine a great deal of sales tax has been paid on Apple products in New Zealand, money the government wouldn't have if Apple didn't sell products there.
The problem with corporate income tax is that it is a
It's not about morality, it's about the law (Score:2)
This is insane. A country has the power to make laws. New Zealand has laws and agreements in place that ALLOW this. Then, the same government whines if these agreements are used by companies.
If I make a rule in my house, where anybody coming in can take a candy per person, I should not complain about a greedy family of 36 shows up and takes 36 candies. I can change the rules, adjust them, fix them, but definitely not whinge about it.
Those laws are made to please the politician's rich friends -- as well as t
They do contribute (Score:2)
All of the things that support civil society matter. Apple's profits are made possible by that civil society, and the company should contribute its fair share.'"
Apple (and every other company) does contribute. They product fabulous products at prices customers are very willing to pay. That means there's a substantial consumer surplus captured by Kiwis. That's Apple's contribution to New Zealand society.
(Side note. I don't remember where I read this so I can't cite it. A study showed that most of the value created by companies is captured by customers. Apple may be worth zillions but if you add up how much people would have been willing to pay for their products, i