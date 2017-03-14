Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are Helping Google Fight an Order To Hand Over Foreign Emails (businessinsider.com) 22
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Cisco have filed an amicus brief in support of Google, after a Pennsylvania court ruled that the company had to hand over emails stored overseas in response to an FBI warrant. From a report: An amicus brief is filed by people or companies who have an interest in the case, but aren't directly involved. In this case, it's in Silicon Valley's interest to keep US law enforcement from accessing customer data stored outside the US. It isn't clear what data Google might have to hand over and, last month, the company said it would fight to the order. In the brief, the companies argue: "When a warrant seeks email content from a foreign data center, that invasion of privacy occurs outside the United States -- in the place where the customers' private communications are stored, and where they are accessed, and copied for the benefit of law enforcement, without the customer's consent."
Who owns the servers? (Score:3)
Shouldn't it depend on who owns the servers? If the overseas servers are owned by a branch of Google incorporated in the US, then serve the warrant against the US corporation. If the servers are owned by a branch of Google incorporated in a foreign nation then the FBI should go through Interpol to obtain a warrant in the jurisdiction in which the servers/corporation are located.
Re: (Score:1)
A wholly owned subsidiary company may well be a foreign company. The majority shareholder is not responsible for their actions. I believe this applies even if the shareholder owns 100% of the company. Google cannot comply with an order targeting another company.
The FBI can not simply seize google.com. They need a court order to do so. Such a court order cannot be used simply to harass.
Re: (Score:2)
What does it matter who owns the shipping box, when the letters are still in the another country?
Because if the shipping box is owned by an entity under the jurisdiction of US laws (a US citizen or corporation) they can be ordered to retrieve it? They're not ordering a foreigner or a foreign government to do anything.
Re: (Score:2)
It's scary to know the gov't is so dumb (Score:3)
Such a policy would immediately cause every foreign nation to ban using any American company if they might collect any data that might violate their privacy or security policies... and corporations might just beat their government to the punch on that.
The American government gets a little bit of above-board data access at the cost of crippling their global competitiveness in IT. That seems like an exceptionally stupid trade-off.
Re: (Score:2)
We're almost there already.
Due to the US's known lack of any privacy protections, many areas of our business are prohibited by law from using any provider who will store customer information within the borders of the US. Currently we do business with companies like Google, only if they can provide guarantees that all customer data will be stored outside of the US in jurisdictions with actual privacy protections.
If this precedent stands, then a re-interpretation of the same law would almost certainly require
Data protection (Score:2)
As I understand it - in some areas data and communications cannot be stored outside of the respective country relating to that information. So if Google hand overseas comms in the US then they likely go against data protection laws in other countries.
Re: (Score:2)
And that's exactly the issue. They get the choice of violating a court order in their own country, or breaking the law in another country they do business in. There's no right answer for them.
Too bad the USA has never understood the concept of "jurisdiction"...
Microsoft is winning this in the 2nd Circuit (Score:5, Insightful)
Microsoft already won this case in the 2nd circuit. Apparently the Feds are venue-shopping while the case is on appeal to the Supremes?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
an invasion of privacy you say? (Score:4, Funny)
Kim Dot Com: what about me?
prosecutors: unless that person is a witch, then we must burn the witch.
Re: (Score:2)
This is actually completely consistent with the Kim Dot Com case.
Both are cases of the USA completely ignoring jurisdiction and imposing their laws and enforcement on a worldwide basis with no concern for the country they are actually in.
The question becomes, just how much longer will the rest of the world bend over backwards to accommodate the US in these matters?
Easy solution (Score:1)
It's not like governments protect their people anyway...