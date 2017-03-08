Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Operating Systems Security Government IOS Privacy Software Apple Hardware Technology

Apple Says It's Already Fixed Many WikiLeaks Security Issues (usatoday.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the one-step-ahead-of-you dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Apple says many of the vulnerabilities to its devices and software that came to light in WikiLeaks' revelations of CIA cyber weapons were already fixed in its latest updates. Late Tuesday, Apple emailed the following statement to USA TODAY: "Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers' privacy and security. The technology built into today's iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we're constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest OS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates." For its part, Samsung emailed its own statement Wednesday: "Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung. We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter."

Apple Says It's Already Fixed Many WikiLeaks Security Issues More | Reply

Apple Says It's Already Fixed Many WikiLeaks Security Issues

Comments Filter:
  • I'm glad to see positive response across the board, from Apple, Samsung, and I'm sure others. Especially Apple and Samsung, though, as I have many devices from both of them in my home.

  • Not Buying It (Score:3, Insightful)

    by PeteJanda ( 1481299 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @05:10PM (#54002657)
    Anyone other than me believe that Apple, Samsung et al. (at a minimum) didn't look the other way before the Wikileaks dump? The OS-level issues really were unknowns for a long enough time that the CIA and other agencies could develop and deploy a playbook for hacking high value targets? What about the other elephant in the room... firmware?

Slashdot Top Deals

Science is to computer science as hydrodynamics is to plumbing.

Close