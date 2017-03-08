Tech's Ruling Class Casts a Big Shadow (theverge.com) 30
Veteran technology columnist Walt Mossberg believes that Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook, or Gang of Five -- as he likes to call them, are casting a big shadow over how today's startups foster, a phenomenon he believes will continue to happen over the years to come. From his column for The Verge: What we have now in consumer tech, in 2017, is an oligopoly, at least superficially similar to the old industrial-era American corporate groups that once dominated key industries. I think that their enduring and growing power casts a shadow over the Silicon Valley legend that there are lots of great new consumer tech innovations being incubated right now in garages or dorm rooms somewhere that will be taken all the way to becoming great companies, the way each of the Gang of Five was. What I fear is more likely to happen to any such startup is that, if they're good, they get acquired by a member of the Gang, or that their idea is turned into a feature for one of the Gang's products. And, even if that never happens and a startup thrives, too often it can only thrive by being successful on a platform controlled by one or more Gang members, with the big guy maybe taking a cut. For instance, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, which went public last week, famously spurned a $3 billion takeover offer from Gang member Facebook in 2013. But it depends for its very operation on the cloud services of Google and on the mobile app platforms of Apple and Google. And plenty of other companies which either presented threats or opportunities to the Gang have been snapped up by them. Each of the five companies actively scoops up numerous smaller companies every year, in many cases just for their talent and / or patents. In fact, I'd be amazed if there weren't plenty of startups whose main goal is to be purchased by the Gang.
Very true (Score:1)
Many startups dream of getting purchased by the big companies like Yahoo and AOL. They will be around FOREVER!
They rely on Google because they want to and can (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
The submitter makes it sound like there was no other choice but to rely on one of the "Gang of Five" when that is far from true. And seriously with the Nickname? There is already a GoF (Gang of Four) on tech. Clearly these guys aren't hard core techies.
Well, when Microsoft (long overdue) drops out, they'll be the Gang of Four, at least in this particular writer's mind... Snapchat is an app, much like FB. FB will also falter, and already is on the slippery slope of Google Wave, Buzz, So.cl etc. Something else will take its place, or it will become the EA of social sites.
Re: (Score:2)
The submitter makes it sound like there was no other choice but to rely on one of the "Gang of Five" when that is far from true. And seriously with the Nickname? There is already a GoF (Gang of Four) on tech. Clearly these guys aren't hard core techies.
Well, when Microsoft (long overdue) drops out, they'll be the Gang of Four, at least in this particular writer's mind... Snapchat is an app, much like FB. FB will also falter, and already is on the slippery slope of Google Wave, Buzz, So.cl etc. Something else will take its place, or it will become the EA of social sites.
For Facebook to falter an entire generation would have to jump ship, typically the next generation coming up. I don't see that happening today. Usually this type of schism is prompted by technology change. Perhaps the next social media landing place will be in VR. But until then, I don't see Facebook being replaced any time soon.
Re: (Score:2)
Then you might have missed the fact that the next generation do not use Facebook because their parents are on it.
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to have forgotten the time when MySpace was the 800 pound social network gorilla that Facebook is now. Then the fickle winds of what's cool changed direction and it went from being the dominating player to a whithered husk in about a year. The only real advantage that Facebook offered was blocking the stupid CSS tricks people used to "pimp their MySpace". And that would have been trivial for MySpace to offer themselves. Otherwise, Facebook's entire position is based on being where the cool people h
Re: (Score:2)
I submit that facebook and mySpace are quite different. facebook is much much more about interaction, and mySpace was a lot more about publishing. To that end its hard to extricate yourself from facebook. When your friends put out invitations as facebook events, when your relatives check their E-mail once a month but their facebook messages ten times a day, when all the photos your wife have been stored their for 10 years, its hard to leave.
Actually even today's kids use FB not the way their parents do b
"veteran" columnist? (Score:3)
>> "I'd be amazed if there weren't plenty of startups whose main goal is to be purchased by the Gang."
Welcome to the industry, er, Walt.
Why isn't Moz://a included? (Score:1)
What about Moz://a? Why wasn't it included? It's one of the big players in the tech industry.
Re: (Score:2)
(Score: +5, Funny)
Moz No Longer a Leader for Good Reason (Score:4, Insightful)
What about Moz://a? Why wasn't it included?
Because they are all but bought [slashdot.org] by Google already. Why else do you think they would fire Eich, adopt DRM, ape Chrome, and plan to kill off the browser extenstion system that gave users unprecedented control over their own browsing experience (through adblocking and script-blocking and a million other essential features).
Re: (Score:2)
Mossberg should know better. (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, he's been around long enough to know that every single one of his "gang of five" got where they are by starting up out of nowhere, blindsiding a dominator of a key industry, and knocking the fromer king of the hill off his perch. Apple and Microsoft have even been blindsided themselves, knocked down before (Apple almost to bankruptcy), and shifted gears to become dominant again.
If Mossberg's notions were correct, none of the five would exist now in the first place. They'd all just be sub-divisions of IBM.
Software Patents are a serious issue (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
so this is like the 70s with IBM and BUNCH? (Score:2)
You had a few large tech companies and everything revolved around them until PC's came along and killed their businesses?
Isn't this an episode of The Simpons? (Score:4, Funny)
Compu Global Hyper Meganet [youtube.com]
Acquisition is a tried and true path (Score:2)
Nothing new, wrong, or irregular about that.
startups whose main goal is to be purchased (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Value to innovation is an S-Curve: Improving a product takes time and many iterations. The first of these iterations provide minimal value to the customer but in time the base is created and the value increases exponentially. Once the base is created then each iteration is drastically better than the last. At some point the most valuable improvements are complete and the value per iteration is minimal again. So in the middle is the most value, at the beginning and end the value is minimal
Incumbent sized deals: The incumbent has the luxury of a huge customer set but high expectations of yearly sales. New entry next generation products find niches away from the incumbent customer set to build the new product. The new entry companies do not require the yearly sales of the incumbent and thus have more time to focus and innovate on this smaller venture.
Buyouts (Score:1)
Back in the dot-com fast times of the late 90's, I was with a start-up and floated a draft expansion plan for the servers.
But was told, "Forgettaboutit, our main goal is to get purchased by a bigger co, not grow."
Neither happened. They died a painful death.